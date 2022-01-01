Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Carmela's Brick Oven Pizza

900 Reviews

$$

2311 SE Ocean Blvd

Stuart, FL 34996

Order Again

Popular Items

Neapolitan Pizza
Grandma Pizza (maximum 4 toppings)
Caesar Salad

Whole Pizza

Neapolitan Pizza

$14.00

Sicilian Pizza

$16.00

Grandma Pizza (maximum 4 toppings)

$16.00

White Pizza

$16.00

Margartia Pizza

$18.00

Marinara Pizza

$13.00

By the Slice

Neapolitan Slice

$2.50

Grandma Slice

$2.50

Margartia Slice

$3.00

Specialty Pizza

Carmela's Works

$23.00

Broccoli Rabe Grandma Pizza

$25.00

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$23.00

Chicken Bella Pizza

$24.00

Annabella Pizza

$26.00

Madeline Pizza

$26.00

Stuffed Pizza

$26.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

White Bacon Grandma Pizza

$23.00

Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Rolls

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$8.00

Spinach Roll

$8.00

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00

Small Plate Menu

Parmesan Panko Zucchini Spears

$10.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$16.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Dates

$10.00

Meatballs with Ricotta

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp & Arugula Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Carmela's Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Soup Di Giorno

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$8.00

Crispy Calamari Caesar Salad

$16.00

Appetizers

Small order Chicken Wings

$9.00

Large order Chicken Wings

$13.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$16.00

Tomato Caprese

$14.00

Grilled Vegetable Stack

$15.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Traditional Wrap

$10.00

Vegetable Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Wrap

$10.00

Chicekn Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Heroes

Italian Combo

$10.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$10.00

Sausage Parmigiana

$10.00

Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana

$10.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.00

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$10.00

Chicken Caprese

$10.00

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Manicotti

$15.00

Angel Hair, Garlic & Oil

$14.00

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Rigatoni

$19.00

Penne, Broccoli, & Chicken

$18.00

House Made Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Bolognese

$20.00

Linguini, Clam Sauce

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Shrimp Angelica

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

PEI Mussels Dinner

$19.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Second Piatti

Fish of the Day

$24.00

Pork Shank Osso Buco

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Shrimp Francaise

$25.00

Chicken Mediterranean

$21.00

Shrimp Mediterranean

$25.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Eggplant Joella

$21.00

Sides

Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

House Made Meatballs

$7.00

Sausage

$7.00

Vegetable Risotto

$9.00

Garlic Knots

$0.25

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Desserts

Small cannoli

$1.00

Large cannoli

$3.00

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Italian Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu (Copy)

$6.00

Mod group

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

