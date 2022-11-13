Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete 5211 Park St. N St. Pete, FL

5211 Park St. N

St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Popular Items

Bag of Chips
17. Chicken Enchiladas
White Queso

Appetizers

1A. Nachos Con Carne

$13.49

A heaping plate of Toasted tortilla chips topped with our seasoned ground beef and a blend of cheeses. we finish it off with tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.

1B. Chili Bean Dip

$7.49

A Mixture of homemade chili and our tasty yellow queso. it's the perfect dip for your chips.

1C. Tostada Nachos

$7.99

Crunchy tostada shell halves topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, mild salsa & sour cream. served over a bed of lettuce.

1D. Botanas

$8.99

Crisp, toasted tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chorizo, melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes,  green onions, sour cream & guacamole. served over a bed of lettuce.

1F. Quesadillas

$10.49

Three grilled flour or corn tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and served on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes. garnished with sour cream & fresh guacamole.

1G. Taquitos

$9.99

Several bite size flour or corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken and cheese, fried and served on a bed of lettuce, garnished with sour cream & guacamole.

1H. Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Six plump jalapenos filled with cheese and covered in batter. Fried to the perfect crisp.  Choose from cheddar or cream cheese filling!

1J. Fajita Nachos

$15.49

TOASTED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH white or yellow queso, tomatoes, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, green onions, sour cream, guacamole and our deliciously marinated steak or our seasoned grilled chicken.

1L. Appetizer Combo

$11.49

Quesadillas, Taquitos, Jalapeno Poppers and Boneless chicken wings. served on top of a Bed of lettuce. Black olives, Sour cream and guacamole.

Elote

$3.99

Roasted Mexican style street corn, mayo, sour cream, mild chili powder, queso cotija, cilantro

White Queso

$4.99

Yellow Queso

$4.99

Full Guacamole

$5.99

Half Guacamole

$2.99

Full Pico de Gallo

$3.99

Half Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Soups

Sopa de Tortilla

$10.99

Crisp tortilla strips, rice, corn, chicken, Monterrey jack cheese, avocado, Salsa.

Menudo

$11.99

Tripe, hominy, homemade tortillas.

Bowl of Chili

$7.49

Pinto beans, seasoned ground beef, sprinkled cheese.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese olives, bacon bits, dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ground beef or Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, crushed chips, sour cream, flour shell.

Avocado Salad

$13.49

Tomatoes, avocado, corn, black beans, romaine lettuce, lime, cilantro, red onion. When in season.

Tacos

10. Golden Tacos

$13.49

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Available in hard shell.

11. Veggie Tacos

$12.49

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with black beans, corn, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco & fresh avocado slices.

11A. Fish Tacos

$17.49

Three grilled Tilapia tacos served in your choice of flour or corn tortillas & topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime. Try it with Mahi Mahi.

35. Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Two deep fried flour tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

36. Tacos al Carbon

$16.99

Three homemade flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or steak & served with  cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole on the side.

Taqueria

Al Pastor

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with seasoned pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime, Jalapeno avocado crema.

Carnitas

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with pork, cilantro, onion, lime, jalapeno avocado crema.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime, jalapeno avocado crema.

Camarones

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with seasoned shrimp, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, cabbage, cilantro. Try it blackened

Tostadas

12. Tostadas

$11.99

Two crisp corn tostada shells topped  with refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.

14. Guacamole Tostada

$13.49

Two crisp corn tostada shells topped with guacamole, frijoles de la olla, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.

Enchiladas

15. Cheese Enchiladas

$11.99

Three corn tortillas filled with a zesty blend of cheese. topped with our tasty brown enchilada sauce and more cheese.

16. Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with our own special brown sauce and melted cheese. Topped off with your choice of shredded beef or ground beef.

17. Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with all white shredded chicken and smothered in our seasoned sour cream sauce and melted cheese.

37. Enchilada Combo

$13.99

Your choice of 3 enchiladas

38. Verde Enchiladas

$14.29

Three chicken enchiladas topped with a combo of our seasoned sour cream sauce and fresh tomatillo sauce. choose from hot or mild.

39. Banderas Enchiladas

$14.29

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green, white and red sauces. Available hot or mild. viva Mexico!

40. Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

Three corn tortillas filled with spinach and topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with tomatoes and green onions.

42. Steak Enchiladas

$16.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with strips of grilled marinated steak. Covered in our red ranchero sauce and melted cheese.

44. Mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with our rich, spicy mole sauce, onions, & queso fresco.

Chimichanga

22. Chimichangas

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken. deep fried to a golden crisp and topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive.

23. Vegetarian Chimichanga

$12.99

Frijoles de la olla, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a golden crisp. Topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive.

Fajitas

36A. Fajitas

$18.49

Freshly grilled onions and bell peppers served on a sizzling, cast iron skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, Shrimp or a combo. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.

Burritos

18. Del Rey Burrito

$13.99

The king burrito! Seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese all wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with our mouthwatering ranchero sauce, sour cream & an olive.

19. Chili Burrito

$14.49

Our homemade chili poured over a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & an olive.

20. Humberto Burrito

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice and black beans. topped with sour cream sauce and Verde sauce.  Get it hot or mild!

20A. Steak Burrito

$15.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with Steak, rice, black beans ,onions, cilantro and Verde sauce. hot or mild. Guacamole on the side.

21. California Burrito

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with beef sauce and sprinkled cheddar cheese.

Grill

45. Pork Chops

$15.99

Two fire grilled pork chops, deliciously seasoned and garnished with a slice of real Haas avocado.

46. Hamburger

$11.99

Juicy, 100% beef patty on a toasted, bakery fresh French bun topped with American cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a slice of real Haas avocado. Served with seasoned seasoned fries.

Combo Platters

24. Vegetarian Combo

$14.99

One chile relleno / guacamole tostada / cheese or spinach enchilada.

25. Mexican Combo

$13.49

One taco / bean tostada / cheese enchilada.

25A. Mexican Combo

$14.49

One taco / ground beef tostada / shredded beef enchilada.

32. Special Combo

$15.49

One chile relleno / mini chimichanga / shredded beef enchilada.

33. Del Rey Combo

$15.49

One taco / mini  Del Rey burrito / shredded beef enchilada.

34. Durango Combo

$15.49

One taco / tamale / ground beef enchilada.

41. Carne Asada Combo

$17.49

One chile relleno / steak asada / cheese or spinach enchilada.

Specialties

26. Chile Rellenos

$15.49

Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in a fluffy egg batter and smothered with ranchero sauce and sprinkled Monterey jack cheese. available without egg batter & sauce.

28. Flautas

$13.99

Two Flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, Shredded beef or ground beef and cheese then fried and placed over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Beef will be served in flour tortillas only.

30. Kitchen Special

$13.99

Your choice of seasoned stew beef, chicken or ground beef over a bed of rice. Served with frijoles, corn and fresh flour or corn tortillas.

31. Tamales

$13.99

Three homemade pork tamales served in   traditional corn husk wrapping.

1E. Mexican Pizza

$14.49

A crisp flour tortilla covered with frijoles, ground beef, chorizo, jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and topped with sour cream, guacamole, black olives and green onions.

1V. Veggie Pizza

$14.49

Black beans, corn, mushroom, spinach, bell pepper, Tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream rolled in granola and perfectly fried to a delicious crisp. topped with whipped cream, caramel and sprinkles & served in an edible flour shell. great for sharing with your amigos or devouring all by yourself.

Flan

$4.99

A traditional Mexican custard. creamy and sweet in each bite. served warm or cold upon request.  With a cherry on top!

Sopapillas

$7.99

Warm, puffy pastry dusted in cinnamon, sugar and powdered sugar. Served with honey on the side for dipping.

Churros

$5.49

A deep fried twist of dough, coated in cinnamon and sugar. Choose from caramel or chocolate for dipping.

Apple Chimichana

$7.99

A crispy, fried flour tortilla with a sweet apple filling. topped with caramel syrup and sprinkles. Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cheesecake Burrito

$7.99

Rich, smooth cheesecake with a slightly tangy finish. Rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.

Sopapillas a la mode

$7.99

Four of our delicious Sopapillas served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream , strawberries and tons of whip cream, sprinkles & chocolate syrup on top.

Ice Cream

$4.49

A classic serving of vanilla ice cream topped with rainbow sprinkles and a cherry.

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Bean and Chesse Burrito

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Chicken and Rice

$5.99

A La Carte

Golden Taco

$2.99

Soft Taco

$2.99

Crispy Taco

$3.49

Steak Taco Al Carbon

$4.49

Chicken Taco Al Carbon

$4.49

Steak Fajita Taco

$4.49

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.49

Fish Taco

$4.49

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Carnita Taco

$3.99

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Veggie Taco

$3.49

Bean Tostada

$2.99

Guacamole Tostada

$3.49

Tostada

$3.49

Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

Beef Enchilada

$3.49

Chicken Enchilada

$3.49

Verde Enchilada

$3.75

Bandera Enchilada

$3.75

Spinach Enchilada

$2.99

Steak Enchilada

$3.99

Shrimp Enchilada

$3.99

Mole Enchilada

$3.49

Chimichanga

$6.99

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$5.99

Del Rey Burrito

$7.99

Chili Burrito

$7.99

Humberto Burrito

$6.99

Steak Burrito

$8.99

California Burrito

$5.99

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$5.29

Pork Chop

$8.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Chili Relleno

$5.99

Flauta

$4.79

Tamale

$4.00

Quesadilla

$2.99

Salsa

Bag of Chips

$4.49

8oz Totopo Salsa

$3.99

16oz Totopo Salsa

$5.99

32oz Totopo Salsa

$8.99

8oz Hot Salsa

$3.99

16oz Hot Salsa

$5.99

32oz Hot Salsa

$8.99

8oz Mild Verde Salsa

$3.99

16oz Mild Verde Salsa

$5.99

32oz Mild Verde Salsa

$8.99

8oz Hot Verde Salsa

$3.99

16oz Hot Verde Salsa

$5.99

32oz Hot Verde Salsa

$8.99

Chips and Salsa Combo

$7.50

Sauce

Sour Cream Sauce

$2.99+

Avocado Crema

$2.00

California Sauce

$2.00

Rancho Sauce

$2.00

Chimichanga Sauce

$2.00

Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Whole Beans

$2.99

Charro Beans

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Season Fries

$5.49

Smiley Fries

$5.49

Black Olives

$0.35

Bell Peppers

$0.35

Cilantro

$0.35

White Onions

$0.35

Green Onions

$0.35

Cilantro And Onion

$0.35

Lettuce

$0.35

Romaine

$0.35

Tomatoes

$0.35

Jalapeno

$0.35

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.35

Fresh Sliced Jalapeno

$0.35

Cheddar Cheese

$0.49

Fancy Cheese

$0.49

Monterey Jack

$0.49

Queso Fresco

$0.49

Ground Beef

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Shredded Beef

$3.00

Steak

$4.99

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Shrimp

$4.99

Carnitas

$4.99

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

Half Dozen Tortillas

$2.49

Dozen Tortillas

$4.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

Toriados

$1.49

32oz Rice

$10.49

32oz Refried Beans

$10.49

32oz Corn

$10.49

32oz Whole Beans

$10.49

32oz Black Beans

$10.49

Daily Specials

Carne Asada Platter

$16.49

Pollo Loco

$10.99

Sopa de Fideo

$6.99

Pozole

$8.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Fruit Punch

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Water

Bottled Water

$2.49

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.99

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.99

Guava Jarrito

$2.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.99

Lime Jarrito

$2.99

Orange Jarrito

$2.99

Tamarindo Jarrito

$2.99

IBC Rootbeer

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Sanorial Sangria

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee Regular

$1.99

Coffee Decaf

$1.99

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Merchandise

Carmelita Sticker

$3.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

T- Shirt

$10.00

Long Sleeve

$15.00

Cinco T-Shirt

$15.00

Cholula Original Bottle

$3.00

Cholula Chili Lime Bottle

$3.00

El Yucateco Red

$3.00

El Yucateco Green

$3.00

Tapatio Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Owned and operated by The Lopez Family since 1983

Location

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Directions

