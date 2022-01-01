Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

1,398 Reviews

$

198 E Bay St

Ste 100

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cannoli Cake
Choc Peanutbutter Cake
Cannoli

COFFEES, ETC

House Coffee-12oz

House Coffee-12oz

$2.50

springbok coffee roasters charleston

Latte

Latte

$4.50

2oz of espresso with steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

spicy chai with steamed milk 12 oz

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

mtn cider company, vermont

Cold Press Iced Coffee

Cold Press Iced Coffee

$4.00

iced coffee - slow drip brewed

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

oliver pluff charleston white peony - gunpowder green english breakfast - masala chai hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

2oz double espresso

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

2oz espresso with foamed milk

Americano

Americano

$4.50

2oz of espresso with hot water

Breve Latte

Breve Latte

$5.00

2oz of espresso with steamed half & half

Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$4.50

2oz espresso poured over steamed milk in a 12oz cup

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.50

12oz coffee with a double shot of espresso.

Affogato

Affogato

$7.00

double espresso with a scoop of gelato

Cubano

Cubano

$3.50

double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

2 oz espresso topped with steamed milk in an espresso cup

Espresso con Panna

Espresso con Panna

$3.50

espresso topped with whipped cream

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$4.50

12 oz coffee topped with steamed milk

Shakerato

Shakerato

$5.00

cold brew coffee - splash of simple syrup- splash of cream - shaken and strained

Wide Awake Shake

Wide Awake Shake

$10.00

cold press coffee, 2 scoops of espresso gelato, whipped cream

Juice

Juice

cranberry, orange, pineapple, grapefruit, coconut water

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

coke, diet coke, sprite, ginger ale

Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

add lemonade +$.50

Milk

Milk

$3.00

whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1

Steamer

Steamer

$3.00

steamed milk with optional flavored syrups

Bottle Still

Bottle Still

$4.00
Bottle Sparkling

Bottle Sparkling

$5.00

SAVORY

Italian

Italian

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade ciabatta, genoa salami, capicola, soppressata. provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.

Turkey Asiago

Turkey Asiago

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade ciabatta, roasted turkey, asiago cheese, fig jam - no substitutions.

Salami Goat

Salami Goat

$10.00

*Carmella's Choice* Housemade ciabatta, genoa salami, goat cheese, red pepper spread, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.

Southern BLT

Southern BLT

$10.00

Housemade ciabatta and pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon - no substitutions.

Sicilian Pizza Slice

Sicilian Pizza Slice

$5.00

house-made focaccia crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella add pepperoni $.50

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

egg, cheddar, english muffin choice of bacon or sausage double egg or both meats $2 sub croissant or belgian waffle $3

Croissant

Croissant

$5.00

Classic French Croissant

Chips

Chips

$2.00

SWEET

Cannoli Cake

Cannoli Cake

$15.00

Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. Contains dairy and gluten.

Choc Peanutbutter Cake

Choc Peanutbutter Cake

$15.00

Chocolate Brownie/Chocolate Cake - Peanut Butter / Honey Filling. Contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$15.00

Red velvet cake with cream cheese icing. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.

Cookies & Cream Cake

Cookies & Cream Cake

$15.00

Layers of chocolate cake and Oreo cream, frosted in vanilla buttercream and coated with crushed Oreo Cookies. Contains dairy, eggs, gluten.

Coconut Raspberry Cake

Coconut Raspberry Cake

$15.00

A vanilla coconut cake layered with raspberry jam and frosted with a coconut cream cheese frosting. Contains eggs, gluten, dairy, coconut.

Caramel Apple Cake

Caramel Apple Cake

$15.00

vanilla cake filled with cooked cinnamon apples, frosted with caramel buttercream and topped with caramel sauce. contains egg, gluten, and dairy

French Toast Cake (GF)

French Toast Cake (GF)

$15.00

gluten free cinnamon cake, filled and frosted with maple buttercream. contains eggs and dairy. gluten free

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$12.00

NY cheesecake with caramel and chocolate ganache swirl topped with toasted pecan pieces with a graham cracker crust. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Spiced pumpkin cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with cinnamon whipped cream and a sugared shortbread cookie. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, and nutmeg

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Sweet Mascarpone cream with lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto. Contains Amaretto (Almond) liqueur, espresso, gluten, dairy, eggs.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. Contains dairy, gluten.

Raspberry Almond Tart (GF)

Raspberry Almond Tart (GF)

$12.00

Baked frangipane tart with raspberry jam. *Gluten Free* Contains dairy, nuts, and eggs.

Chocolate Mousse Tart (GF)

Chocolate Mousse Tart (GF)

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. Gluten Free! Contains eggs, dairy

Chocolate Baileys Cream Puff

Chocolate Baileys Cream Puff

$10.00Out of stock

cream puff filled with chocolate baileys pastry cream, topped with fresh meringue and a chocolate shell. contains eggs, gluten, alcohol, and dairy

White Chocolate Napoleon

White Chocolate Napoleon

$10.00Out of stock

layers of puff pastry, filled with white chocolate pastry cream and topped with royal icing and chocolate drizzle. contains gluten, dairy, and eggs

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Key lime pie with graham cracker crust. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Square (GF)

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Square (GF)

$12.00

pecan pie filling baked with chocolate and bourbon on a gluten free shortbread crust. contains egg, nuts, alcohol, and dairy. gluten free

COOKIES

Double Stuffed Cookie

Double Stuffed Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits. Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter.

Salted Toffee Chunk Cookie

Salted Toffee Chunk Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate chip and toffee chunks baked and topped with flake salt. Contains dairy, eggs, gluten

Ricotta Cookie

Ricotta Cookie

$6.00

a light Italian cookie baked with ricotta and frangipane, dusted with powdered sugar. contains egg, gluten, dairy, and nuts

Black Bottom Macaroon (GF)

Black Bottom Macaroon (GF)

$5.00

A baked coconut blend dipped in chocolate. *Gluten Free* Contains dairy, eggs, coconut.

Biscotti

Biscotti

$6.00

Rotating Flavors Contains gluten, dairy, nuts and egg.

GELATO

Vanilla Gelato

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Chocolate Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Salted Caramel Gelato

Salted Caramel Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Mascarpone Gelato

Mascarpone Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Espresso Gelato

Espresso Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Limoncello Gelato

Limoncello Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

MInt Gelato

MInt Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Amaretto Gelato

Amaretto Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Blackberry Gelato

Blackberry Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Pistachio Gelato

Pistachio Gelato

$6.00

Contains Dairy

Cookie D'oh

$6.00Out of stock

limited edition-vanilla gelato base with chocolate chip cookie dough chunks

Coffee Pecan Praline

$6.00

limited edition-espresso and cold brew coffee base with pecan praline chunks

Gelato Split Scoops

Gelato Split Scoops

$6.00

SORBETTO

Lemon Sorbetto

Lemon Sorbetto

$5.00

Dairy Free

Strawberry Sorbetto

Strawberry Sorbetto

$5.00

Dairy Free

Key Lime Sorbetto

Key Lime Sorbetto

$5.00

Dairy Free

Watermelon Sorbetto

Watermelon Sorbetto

$5.00

Dairy Free

Peach Sorbetto

Peach Sorbetto

$5.00

Dairy Free

Pina Colada Sorbetto

Pina Colada Sorbetto

$5.00

Dairy Free

Sorbetto Split Scoops

Sorbetto Split Scoops

$5.00

Dairy Free

SMOOTHIES

Natural Mystic Smoothie

Natural Mystic Smoothie

$10.00

peaches, strawberries, mango, pineapple juice, coconut water. No substitutions.

Rejuvenate Smoothie

Rejuvenate Smoothie

$10.00

bananas, blueberries, strawberries, mangos, coconut water. No substitutions.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:40 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

A lively Italian cafe featuring gourmet desserts, gelato, sorbetto, coffees, sandwiches, and full bar.

Website

Location

198 E Bay St, Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar image
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar image
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar image
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
215 E Bay St,Ste 100 Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Charleston Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
171 East Bay Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
THE GRIFFON
orange star4.3 • 1,146
18 Vendue Range Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Neon Tiger
orange starNo Reviews
King Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
RUDY ROAYLE
orange star4.4 • 654
209 East Bay Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day
orange star4.5 • 1,702
120 King St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
THE GRIFFON
orange star4.3 • 1,146
18 Vendue Range Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar - 205 E Bay St
orange star5.0 • 758
205 E Bay St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
RUDY ROAYLE
orange star4.4 • 654
209 East Bay Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Radcliffborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Cannonborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Ansonborough
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
West Ashley
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Daniel Island
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston