Carmello's Manassas, VA

545 Reviews

$$$

9108 Center St

Manassas, VA 20110

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Carmello's focuses on elevating traditional Portuguese & Italian dishes by offering a taste of the classic favorites and a view of the contemporary flavors of the season.

Location

9108 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

