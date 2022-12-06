Mediterranean
American
Southern
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas! Currently Open 10-4 Tuesday-Saturday with limited seating inside and outside. 850-542-4334
Location
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA, FL 32502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Pensacola FL (Pine Forest)
3.8 • 739
1 New Market St Cantonment, FL 32533
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in PENSACOLA
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
4.4 • 1,257
13700 Perdido Key Dr Pensacola, FL 32507
View restaurant