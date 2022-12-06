Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American
Southern

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

review star

No reviews yet

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B

PENSACOLA, FL 32502

Popular Items

SOUP OF THE DAY (GF)
Carmen's Soda Bread
Kale Salad (GF)

Tapas

Carmen's Soda Bread

Carmen's Soda Bread

$7.00

Fresh rosemary, dried cranberries, sweet butter. Baked in house daily!

Pepitas (GF)

Pepitas (GF)

$6.00

Spiced organic pumpkin seeds. A little sweet, spicy & salty

Olivas Picantes (GF)

Olivas Picantes (GF)

$8.00

Italian Castelvetrano olives with pickled serrano chilies. Spicy!

Goat Cheese & Pepper Jelly

Goat Cheese & Pepper Jelly

$12.00

Savory Goat Cheese Cheesecake with Seasonal Fruit Pepper Jelly served over baby arugula with toasted ciabatta (flavor subject to change) TODAY'S PEPPER JELLY: CRANBERRY-STRAWBERRY PEPPER JELLY with a hint of ORANGE & GINGER

Carmen's Cheese Plate

Carmen's Cheese Plate

$15.00

Four cheese selections, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried fruit served with a toasted ciabatta roll

Carrot Whipped Potatoes (GF)

Carrot Whipped Potatoes (GF)

$6.00

Simple, creamy & delicious!

Pepper Poppers (GF)

Pepper Poppers (GF)

$12.00

Sweet peppers, jumbo lump crab, chorizo sausage, Manchego cheese, lemon, saffron. Baked until golden. GF

Soups & Salads

CREAMY CAULIFLOWER & MUSHROOM SOUP (GF) A RICH AND CREAMY CAULIFLOWER & MANCHEGO BASE with SAUTÉED BABY BELLA MUSHROOMS applewood smoked bacon, dried cranberry slivers & chives

SOUP OF THE DAY (GF)

$7.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY: INDIAN BEET & COCONUT MILK SOUP (GF) with GARAM MASALA, SERRANO CHILI PEPPERS & LIME garnished with chopped pistachios, mint & cilantro leaves (CONTAINS DAIRY) SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Thai Crab Chowder (GF)

Thai Crab Chowder (GF)

$8.00+

local jumbo lump crab, coconut milk, ginger, sweet peppers, potatoes, carrots, sugar snaps & fresh herbs (A bit Spicy!)

Green Salad (GF)

Green Salad (GF)

$8.00+

Mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, sweet pepper, pumpkin seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Kale Salad (GF)

Kale Salad (GF)

$9.00

Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.

Combo Kale & Soup of the Day (GF)

Combo Kale & Soup of the Day (GF)

$16.00

Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries. Cup of our Soup of the Day

Comb Kale & Thai Crab Chowder (GF)

Comb Kale & Thai Crab Chowder (GF)

$17.00

Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries. Cup of Thai Yellow Curry Crab Chowder.

Combo Kale & Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)

Combo Kale & Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)

$16.00

Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries. Scoop of our Chicken Salad.

Combo Green Salad & Soup of the Day (GF)

$15.00

Mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, sweet pepper, pumpkin seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette. Cup of Soup of the Day.

Combo Green Salad & Thai Crab Chowder (GF)

Combo Green Salad & Thai Crab Chowder (GF)

$16.00

Mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, sweet pepper, pumpkin seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette. Cup of Thai Crab Chowder.

Combo Green Salad & Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)

$15.00

Mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, sweet pepper, pumpkin seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette. Scoop of our Chicken Salad.

Sandwiches

Chicken & Artichoke Melt- Special!

Chicken & Artichoke Melt- Special!

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken breast, artichoke hearts, piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, basil, fennel seed, lemon zest & Manchego cheese. Toasted open face on ciabatta bread.

Spanish Crab Melt

Spanish Crab Melt

$18.00

local jumbo lump crab, chorizo sausage, Manchego cheese, lemon, saffron, arugula

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken salad with celery, golden raisins, light mayo, basil & almonds on ciabatta

Chicken Tikka Masala Sandwich

Chicken Tikka Masala Sandwich

$14.00

Tender chicken breast cooked with Indian spices, tomatoes & cream on ciabatta with cucumber-mint raita

Pork BBQ Sandwich

Pork BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

My mother’s zesty blend of two North Carolina styles. Pork BBQ with slaw on ciabatta. Warm sauce & bread & butter pickles on the side.

Stracotto Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Beef chuck slow cooked with red wine, onions, garlic, porcini mushrooms, thyme, rosemary on ciabatta with whole milk mozzarella, arugula & roasted yellow tomatoes.

Ciabatta Cubana-Special!

Ciabatta Cubana-Special!

$15.00

Slow-roasted pork, Sweet Slice ham, imported Swiss, Yellow Mustard-Pickle Relish on Ciabatta bread.

Kid's Cheese Toast

$7.00

An open-faced Ciabbatta sandwich with mild Colby-Jack cheese.

Plates (GF)

Cuban Pork Plantain Pie (GF)

Cuban Pork Plantain Pie (GF)

$14.00

Slow-roasted pork, spicy red sauce, chopped sweet plantains with sour cream & black bean salsa.

Spanish Crab Cazuela (GF)

Spanish Crab Cazuela (GF)

$16.00

Local jumbo lump crab, chorizo sausage, Manchego cheese, lemon, saffron, arugula. Baked in a Spanish ramekin!

Chicken Salad Plate (GF)

Chicken Salad Plate (GF)

$14.00

Chicken salad with celery, golden raisins, light mayo, basil & almonds served over mixed greens, honey white balsamic dressing, cucumbers, strawberries, red grapes & GF crackers

Vegan Moroccan Curry (GF)

Vegan Moroccan Curry (GF)

$12.00

Harissa, carrots, onions, sweet bell peppers, golden raisins, chickpeas, mild green olives, fresh mint served over basmati rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala Plate (GF)

Chicken Tikka Masala Plate (GF)

$14.00

Tender chicken breast cooked with Indian spices, tomatoes & cream served over basmati rice with cucumber-mint raita.

Pork BBQ Plate (GF)

Pork BBQ Plate (GF)

$14.00

My mother’s zesty blend of two North Carolina styles pork barbeque, coleslaw, potato salad & pickles.

Stracotto Beef Pie (GF)

Stracotto Beef Pie (GF)

$14.00

Beef chuck slow cooked with red wine, onions, garlic, porcini mushrooms, thyme, rosemary. Topped with sugar snaps, carrot-whipped potatoes and baked in the oven.

Chicken & Artichoke Cazuela

$15.00Out of stock

THANKSGIVING IN A BOWL

$18.00Out of stock

BRAISED TURKEY (LEGS & THIGHS) WITH ONIONS, CELERY, SAGE, IN A CREAMY PARSNIP PUREE, BABY BELLA MUSHROOMS & GREEN BEANS TOPPED WITH SWEET POTATO MASH & A DOLLOP OF CRANBERRY PEPPER JELLY (GF)

Desserts

DESSERT CAKE

DESSERT CAKE

$6.00

TODAY: WARM FRESH CRANBERRY & CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE with A HINT OF ORANGE amaretto buttercream icing, toasted almonds & mint (MAY CONTAIN NUTS) SUBJECT TO CHANGE

CHEESECAKE (GF)

$6.00

TODAY: CRUSTLESS PUMPKIN & DIRTY CHAI CHEESECAKE (GF) garnished with cardamom-orange sour cream & a spiced pecan GLUTEN FREE Subject to change.

GLUTEN FREE BREAD PUDDING (GF)

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Free BREAD PUDDING with Apples, Almonds, Golden Raisins & Amaretto Sauce

Extras

NO SILVERWARE

SILVERWARE PLEASE

Orange Hot Sauce

Green Hot Sauce

Red XTRA Hot Sauce

BAG TOGO SEPARATELY

Creamy White Balsamic Dressing (GF)

$0.50

Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)

$7.00

Regular Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF)

$0.50

Pint Honey White Balsamic Dressing Pint (GF)

$9.00

Extra BBQ Sauce (GF)

$0.50

Apple Squeeze (GF)

$2.00

CHIPS CAPE COD (GF)

$2.00

FOR HERE

Ciabatta Roll

$2.00

Side of Raita (GF)

$0.50

Potato Salad (GF)

$3.00

Rice (GF) (Vegan)

$3.00

Multigrain Crackers (GF)

$2.00

Slaw (GF)

$3.00

CUBAN MUSTARD

$0.50

Extra Cuban Mustard

$0.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Water

Cranberry Orange Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

SARATOGA SPARKLING

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
