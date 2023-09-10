Popular Items

Meatloaf

$15.00

Glazed Salmon

$18.00
Greens

$6.00


Combo's

Garlic Roasted Tilapia

$15.00
3 Smoked Pork Ribs

$17.00

Meatloaf

$15.00
3 Smoked Wings

$15.00

3 Fried Wings

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Crispy Fried Tenders

$15.00

Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Fried Salmon

$18.00

Fried Fish

$18.00

Smoked Beef Brisket

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Leg Qtr (Leg & Thigh)

$15.00

Sides

Candied Yams

$5.00
Greens

$6.00

Green Beans

$5.00
Cabbage

$5.00
Cheddar Grits

$5.00
Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock
Pasta Salad

$5.00

Baked Beans w/ Beef

$5.00
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$5.00
Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Seafood Salad

$6.00Out of stock
Tuna Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Cornbread Stuffing with Gravy

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Specialties

Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffles

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Shrimp & Lobster Mac n Cheese

$20.00

Fish & Grits

$15.00

Shrimp & Lobster Fries

$12.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Soups

Chicken & Dumpling

$5.00

Chicken and Dumpling Bowl (16 oz)

$7.50

A la Carte

1 Smoked Wing

$3.00

1 Rib Bone

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

1 Chicken Breast Tenderloin (Jumbo)

$3.00

Corn bread

$2.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Carmi Shrimp & Grit and Blackening Spice 9 oz

$7.99

Carmi All Purpose Seasoning 8.8 oz

$7.99

Spice Set (Blackening & All Purpose)

$15.00

1 Fried Wing

$3.00

1 pc Fried Salmon

$8.00

1 pc Glazed Salmon

$8.00

1 pc Fried Fish

$5.00

Smoked Leg

$5.50

1/2 Rack Ribs

$17.00

Full Rack Ribs

$32.00

4 ounce Brisket

$9.00Out of stock

3/4 lb Brisket

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Family Meals

Family Meal

$55.00

Beverages

Dole Lemonade 20 oz

$3.50Out of stock

Pepsi Cola 20 oz Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite 12 oz can

$2.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew 12 oz can

$2.00

Pepsi Cola 12 oz can

$2.00

Orange Jarrito

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer Mini can 8 oz

$1.50