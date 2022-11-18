Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Carmi Express Northside Pittsburgh

review star

No reviews yet

1219 Federal St

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Mac n Cheese
Chicken & Waffles

Combo's

Garlic Roasted Tilapia

Garlic Roasted Tilapia

$10.00

8 ounce tilapia filet roasted in a buttery, garlic, pepper mix.

3 Bones

3 Bones

$11.00
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$10.00Out of stock
3 Smoked Wings

3 Smoked Wings

$11.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$11.00
Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Saucy Chicken

Saucy Chicken

$11.00

Juicy, tender, fried jumbo chicken tenders, dipped in Mikes Traditional BBQ, Mustard BBQ, or Hot BBQ Sauce.

Sides

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$4.00
Greens

Greens

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00
Cabbage

Cabbage

$4.00
Cheddar Grits

Cheddar Grits

$4.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Seafood Salad

$5.00
Tuna Macaroni Salad

Tuna Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Corn on cob with Carmi Parmesan Corn Sauce

$4.00
Candied Yams (Copy)

Candied Yams (Copy)

$4.00

Specialties

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Soups

Chicken & Dumpling

Chicken & Dumpling

$4.00

A la Carte

1 Wing

$2.50

1 Rib

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Fried Chicken

$3.50

Corn bread

$1.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Carmi Shrimp & Grit and Blackening Spice 9 oz

$7.99

Carmi All Purpose Seasoning 8.8 oz

$7.99

Spice Set (Blackening & All Purpose)

$15.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00

Beverages

Aquafina

$1.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lipton Brisk Tea

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock

Grape Soda

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.25

Friday

Glazed Salmon

$12.00
Fried Cat Fish

Fried Cat Fish

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soul Food Take Out!!

Website

Location

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Directions

Gallery
Carmi Express image
Carmi Express image

