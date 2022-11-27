Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St.

Chicago, IL 60611

Popular Items

Rigatoni Vodka
Chicken Parmesan
Garlic Bread

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$19.75

Bruschetta

$15.50

Calamari

$22.75

Grigliato Misto

$28.00

Grilled Veggie Platter

$19.75

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$25.75

Meatball & Polenta

$22.75

Minestrone

$11.50

Sausage & Peppers

$19.75

Shrimp alla Rosebud

$25.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.50

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail PP

$7.00

Antipasto Board

$27.95

Mussels

$21.75

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Chicken

Brick Chicken

$38.25

Chicken Calabrese

$33.00

Chicken Francese

$33.00

Chicken Grilled BLS

$33.00

Chicken Italiano

$33.00

Chicken Marsala

$33.00

Chicken Milanese

$33.00

Chicken Oreganato

$33.00

Chicken Parmesan

$33.00

Chicken Piccata

$33.00

Chicken Velasco BLS

$33.00

Chicken Vesuvio BLS

$33.00

Half Chicken

$38.25

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$16.00

Chicken Braciole

$48.50

Entrees

18oz Wagyu Flank Steak

$58.75

16oz Prime NY Strip

$61.75

12oz Filet

$64.00

8oz Filet

$49.50

Broiled Skirt Steak

$46.50

Lamb (6pc)Chops Oreganato

$60.75

16oz Veal Chop Reg

$61.75

24oz Bone In Ribeye

$72.25

Filet Trio

$42.25

Eggplant Parmesan

$30.00

Pork Chop Calabrese

$38.25

Mama Combo Platter

$28.00

Cheeseburger

$19.75Out of stock

NY Steak

$61.75

Cotoletta Elephant Ear

$61.75

Short Rib & Polenta

$37.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$17.50

Caprese Salad

$17.50

Chopped Salad

$19.75

Eggplant Stack

$21.75

Fish Salad

$26.75

House Salad

$11.50

Meatball Salad

$24.75

Mediterranean Salad

$18.50

Antipasto Salad

$21.75

L Wedge Salad

$19.50

Specials

Lobster Bisque Soup

$10.00

Garlic Knots

$12.00

Fettuccine King&Lobster SP

$88.00

Carmine's Cloppino SP

$68.00

1/2# Crab Legs

$38.00

Surf & Turf SP

$87.00

1# Crag Legs

$76.00

Seabass Almondine

$55.00Out of stock

Turkey Dinner SP

$55.00Out of stock

Brisket Dinner

$55.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

Out of stock

Cherry Pie

Out of stock

Pecan Pie

Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

Out of stock

Veal

Veal Calabrese

$36.00

Veal Francese

$36.00

Veal Italiano

$36.00

Veal Limone

$36.00

Veal Marsala

$36.00

Veal Milanese

$36.00

Veal Oreganato

$36.00

Veal Picatta

$36.00

Veal Vesuvio

$36.00

Veal Parmesan

$36.00

Seafood

Lake Superior Whitefish

$32.00

Salmon

$38.00

Chilean Seabass

$52.00Out of stock

Linguine with Clams

$36.00

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$43.00

2 7oz Lobster Tail

$78.00

Risotto Frutti di Mare

$45.00

Risotto Shrimp

$36.00

Shrimp Francese

$41.00

Shrimp Milanese

$41.00

1 LB King Crab Legs

$72.00

1/2 LB King Crab Legs

$38.00

14oz Lobster Tail

$85.00

16oz Lobster Tail

$83.00Out of stock

Fettuccine Crab & Lobster

$63.00Out of stock

7oz Lobster Tail

$45.00

Linguini Zuppa Di Mare

$48.00

Striped Bass

$35.00Out of stock

Pastas

8-Finger Arrabiata

$24.75

Baked Cavatelli

$25.75

Baked Ziti

$26.75

Cheese Ravioli

$22.75

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.75

Meat Lasagna

$29.00

Orecchiette Sausage And Broccolini

$25.75

Pasta Primavera

$21.75

Ribbons Bolognese

$26.75

Rigatoni Vodka

$24.75

Spaghetti Marinara

$21.75

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$28.00

Spaghetti & Sausage

$28.00

Square Noodles

$22.75

Tortellini Carbonara

$26.75

Cavatelli Cacip E Pepe

$24.75

Sides

1 Meatball

$9.95

1 Sausage

$7.00

Asparagus

$12.50Out of stock

Broccolini

$12.50

Brussel Sprouts

$10.25

Cauliflower

$12.50

French Fries

$7.25

Garlic Bread

$9.95

Loaf of Bread

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$12.50

Meatballs

$19.75

Oreganato Potatoes

$10.25

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.95

Side Penne Marinara

$8.25

Spinach

$10.25

Vesuvio Potatoes

$10.25

Side of Marinara

$4.00

Small Shrimp

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$7.00

Green Beans

$11.50

Roasted Potatoes

$10.25

Mac & Cheese

$11.50

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Jalapeno Hashbrown

$10.25

Dessert

Cannoli

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$14.00

Banana Split For 2 SP

$18.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Gelato

$4.00

Mile High Cake

$14.00

Sorbetto

$4.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Birthday Comp Connoli

$2.50

Coconut Cake

$14.00

Cafe espresso Gelato

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$12.00

APPETIZERS

Baked Clams

$60.00+

Bruschetta

$35.00+

Fried Calamari

$65.00+

Spicy Calamari

$70.00+

Grilled Calamari

$65.00+

Eggplant Rotolo

$55.00+

Grigliato Misto

$80.00+

Mussels

$60.00+

Sausage and Peppers

$55.00+

SALADS

Meatball salad

$65.00+

Caesar Salad

$45.00+

Caprese Salad

$45.00+

Eggplant Stack

$60.00+

Chopped Salad

$60.00+

House Salad

$40.00+

Fish Salad

$95.00+

PASTA

Baked Ziti

$70.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$55.00+

Baked Cavatelli

$65.00+

Fusilli Carbonara

$60.00+

Shells and Broccoli

$60.00+

Fettucine Alfredo

$60.00+

Penne Bolognese

$60.00+

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$70.00+

Rigatoni Vodka

$60.00+

Meat Lasagna

$85.00+

Square Noodles

$60.00+

ENTREE

Brick Chicken

$105.00+

Skirt Steak

$150.00+

Eggplant Parmesan

$60.00+

Boneless Chicken

$80.00+

Veal Cutlet

$105.00+

Whitefish

$90.00+

Strip Steak

$175.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$80.00+

Salmon

$90.00+

SIDES

Meatballs

$35.00+

Italian Sausage

$40.00+

Sauteed Spinach

$30.00+

Vesuvio Potatoes

$25.00+

Sauteed Broccoli

$35.00+

Escarole and Beans

$40.00+

French Fries

$25.00+

Penne Pasta Marinara

$35.00+

Green Beans

$35.00+

Sauteed Broccolini

$35.00+

FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK

$75.00

TSHIRTS

MENS TSHIRT SM

$24.99Out of stock

MENS TSHIRT MED

$24.99

MENS TSHIRT LRG

$24.99

MENS TSHIRT XL

$24.99

WOMENS TSHIRT SM

$24.99

WOMENS TSHIRT MED

$24.99

WOMENS TSHIRT LRG

$24.99

WOMENS XL

$24.99Out of stock

ROSEBUD HAT

HAT S/M

$24.99

HAT M/L

$24.99

HAT L/XL

$24.99
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
A favorite among both Chicagoans and tourists, Carmine’s remains the place to see and be seen year after year. Carmine’s has available space for your abudanza, wedding reception, or all special occasions. Our passion for traditional Italian dishes has created our fine menu of tried and true classics sure to impress your pallet. Our signature sausage and peppers, jumbo stuffed mushrooms, famous fish salad, and tender chicken vesuvio will please even the most vivacious appetite. Carmine’s authentic pastas, savory lamb chops, veal saltimbocca, and mouthwatering New York Strip Steak prepared either vesuvio or italiano style are guaranteed favorites.

1043 N Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611

