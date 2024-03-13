Carmine's Coal Fired Pizza Ristorante
4575 Military Trl
Jupiter, FL 33458
ALL DAY MENU
Apps & Soups
- 16 Wings$32.00
Served original with grilled onions, medium or hot
- 8 Wings$19.00
Served original with grilled onions, medium or hot
- Affettato Misto$23.00
Selection of imported meats & cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, olives, local honey, and candied nuts. Served with homemade poccacia
- Bang-Bang Shrimp$18.00
Fresh shrimp, hand-breaded & tossed in a spicy sweet house sauce
- Beef Carpaccio$18.00
Served with arugula, shaved Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon dressing
- Bruschetta Caprese$14.00
Toasted ciabatta bread, topped with diced tomatoes, , basil, and balsamic reduction
- Calamari Fra Diavolo$18.00
Tender calamari flash-fried with hot cherry peppers
- Calamari Fritti$17.00
Lightly dusted tender calamari & zucchini, crispy fried & served with housemade
- Clams$19.00
Fresh clums, sautéed with garlic white wine or San Marza sauce
- Clams Positano$22.00
Fresh littleneck clams, sautéed with garlic, spicy chorizo, fresh parsley, and topped with toasted breadcrumbs
- Eggplant Rollatini$17.00
Breaded eggplant rolled & stuffed with cheese, topped with melted mozzarella & marinara
- Eggplant Stack$19.00
Eggplant stack breaded eggplant layered with mozzarella cheese & topped with marinara, pesto, and balsamic glaze
- Escarole & Beans$13.00
- Gamberi Dello Chef$19.00
Pan-seared jumbo shrimp, shallots, champagne-truffle sauce & polenta
- Lentil Soup$9.00
- Meatballs & Ricotta$15.00
Carmine's famous beef meatballs served with marinara & whipped
- Mozzarella Marinara$16.00
Lightly breaded & fried served with pesto and marinara
- Mussels$19.00
Fresh mussels, sautéed with garlic white wine or San Marza sauce
- Octopus Adriatico$22.00
Tender grilled octopus, served on a bed of arugula with heirloom cherry tomato & white bean salad
- Pasta Fagioli Soup$9.00
- Salsiccia Rapini$18.00
Sliced Italian sausage, fresh garlic, and sautéed broccoli rabe
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.00
Served with housemade cocktail sauce
- Stuffed Mushrooms$15.00
Vegetable stuffed mushroom caps topped with béchamel crème
- Zucchini Fritti$12.00
Hand-breaded & fried zucchini, served with housemade buttermilk ranch
- Zuppa Del Giorno$9.00
Salads
- Arugula Salad$13.00
Arugula, oven-roasted red peppers, cucumbers & shaved Reggia
- Beet Salad$21.00
Roasted gold & red beets, arugula, fennel, orange segments, mint candied pistachios, cheese, and citrus dressing
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan & ciabatta croutons
- Caprese Salad$15.00
, sliced tomato, fresh basil, EVOO, & balsamic glaze
- Casa Salad$12.00
Field greens, red onion, kalamata olives, tomato, carrots, cucumber, and balsamic
- Chopped Antipasto Salad$21.00
Arugula, iceberg, imported provolone, soppressata, genoa salami, green olives, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, and red wine vinaigrette
- Di Mare Salad$24.00
Fresh chilled seafood salad, calamari, shrimp, octopus, scallops, celery, fennel, garlic, and lemon dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$21.00
Arugula, radicchio, fennel, dried apricot, pear, candied walnuts, Gorgonzola crumble, and citrus dressing
- Nantucket Salad$15.00
Field greens, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion, dried cranberries, toasted pine nuts, and raspberry vinaigrette
- Side Caeser Salad$8.00
- Side Casa Salad$7.00
- Toscana Salad$14.00
Arugula, white beans, Italian tuna, red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and EVOO
- Tri Colore Salad$13.00
Arugula, radicchio, endive, red onion, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar
- Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceberg, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, shaved toasted almonds, blue cheese dressing, and balsamic glaze
Pinsas & Flatbreads
- Margherita Pinsa$15.00
Large. , tomato sauce & fresh basil
- Marhgerita Flatbread$15.00
- Pesto Pinsa$16.00
Large. Housemade pesto, mozzarella, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes
- Pinsa Meatball & Ricotta$17.00
Large. Housemade meatball & cheese
- Pinsa Prosciutto & Hot Honey$17.00
Large. Prosciutto di parma, mozzarella, , Parmesan, oregano & drizzled with cayenne hot pepper honey
- Spinach & Artichoke Pinsa$15.00
Large. Spinach, artichoke, mozzarella cheese
Pasta & Risotto
- Amatriciana$24.00
Imported calamarata pasta 'short rigatoni',tossed with onions, bacon & white wine, traditional tomato sauce
- Baked Penne$15.00+
Penne baked with & mozzarella, topped with marinara
- Carmine's Lasagna$23.00
Tradional meat lasagna, tomato sauce, bechamel & melted mozzarella
- Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Lightly fried eggplant, covered with tomato sauce & mozzarella, served with spaghetti
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00+
Parmesan cream sauce
- Homemade Gnocchi$24.00
Delicate pillows of homemade potato gnocchi tossed in a san marza, Gorgonzola cream or pesto cream sauce
- Mediterraneo Pasta$25.00
Whole wheat penne, garlic & oil, kalamata olives, artichoke, capers, sundried tomatoes, spinach & crumbled cheese
- Pappardelle Alla Barese$26.00
Tossed with garlic, Italian sausage, sundried tomatoes, broccoli rabe, extra virgin olive oil
- Pappardelle Bolognese$17.00+
Classic northern Italian sauce of veal & beef, san marza, tossed with wide fettucini
- Pappardelle Fra Diavolo$29.00
- Pappardelle Short Rib$32.00
Wide fettuccine tossed with slow braised short rib & porcini mushrooms
- Pasta "San Giovese"$27.00
Tossed with assorted mushrooms, crumbled Italian sausage, onions, spinach in san giovese red wine cream sauce & topped with stracciatella cheese
- Penne Alla Puttanesca$16.00+
Tossed with garlic, onions, capers, olives & anchovies, spicy marinara sauce
- Penne Caprese$16.00+
, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic & evoo
- Penne Con Pollo$17.00+
Grilled chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cheese & toasted pine nuts in a mushroom demi reduction
- Penne Primavera$16.00+
Fresh seasonal vegetables, tossed with garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- Penne Salsiccia$16.00+
Sliced Italian sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, & marinara
- Piatto Della Nonna$29.00
Meatball, Italian sausage & pork tenderloin, with marinara served over spaghetti
- Ravioli Aurora$23.00Out of stock
Spinach & stuffed ravioli, tossed in a pink cream sauce
- Ravioli Di Zucca$27.00
Butternut squash stuffed ravioli, tossed with butter and fresh sage, topped with walnuts & crumbled amaretto cookies
- Ravioli Marinara$23.00
Traditional cheese ravioli, marinara
- Rigatoni Alla Vodka$15.00+
Pancetta bacon & fresh tomato flambeed in a vodka cream sauce
- Risotto Porcini$34.00
Imported carnaroli rice, tossed with porcini mushrooms, Parmesan cheese & truffle oil
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.00
Meatballs & tomato sauce
- Spaghetti & Sausage$21.00
Italian sausage & tomato sauce
- Spaghetti Aglio E Olio$15.00+
Broccoli, garlic & extra virgin olive oil
- Spaghetti Carbonara$17.00+
Tossed with bacon, green peas, egg yolk & creamy parmesan
- Spaghetti Marinara$12.00+
Seafood Pastas
- Fettuccini Salmone$29.00
Tossed with shallots, brandy, asparagus, diced salmon ragu, chopped tomato, pink cream sauce
- Linguine Clams$27.00
Middleneck clams, white wine or san marza sauce
- Linguine Mussels$27.00
Middleneck mussels, white wine, or san marza sauce
- Linguine Scampi$25.00
Pan seared shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce over linguine
- Paccheri Scoglio$37.00
Tossed with garlic, mussels, clams, calamari, jumbo shrimp, san marza sauce
- Pappardelle Fra Diavolo$29.00
Wide fettuccini, garlic, jumbo shrimp & spicy san marza
- Ravioli D'astice$35.00
Homemade Maine lobster ravioli, tossed with shallots, diced shrimp & tomato in scampi sauce
Fish & Meat
- Branzino Acqua Pazza$35.00
Mediterranean sea bass fillet, topped with blistered cherry tomato sauce, served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables
- Filet Mignon$38.00
Grilled & topped with Gorgonzola cream. Served with mashed potato & roasted vegetables
- Ny Strip$37.00
Grilled ny strip steak, served with mashed potato & roasted vegetables
- Salmone Crudo$29.00
Pan seared fillet of salmon, topped with cilantro tomato crudo sauce, served over sautéed spinach & fregola pasta
- Yellowtail Francese$36.00
Fillet of yellowtail snapper, egg battered & sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables
- Grilled Salmon$29.00
- Blackened Salmon$29.00
Chicken & Veal
- Battuta Di Pollo$26.00
Pounded thin & grilled chicken breast, served over insalata tri colore
- Chicken Cacciatore$28.00
Bone in roasted chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, capers, marinara over roasted potatoes
- Chicken Francese$26.00
Chicken or veal sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables
- Chicken Marsala$26.00
With mushrooms & marsala wine, served with mashed potato & roasted vegetables
- Chicken Milanese$26.00
Chicken or veal lightly crusted, served over tri colore salad & topped with chopped tomatoes & balsamic glaze
- Chicken Parmiggiana$26.00
Chicken or veal, covered with tomato sauce & mozzarella, served with spaghetti
- Chicken Piccata$26.00
Chicken or veal sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potato & roasted vegetables
- Chicken Saltimbocca$27.00
Chicken or veal topped with sage, prosciutto & in a white wine sauce, served over wilted spinach
- Chicken Scarpariello$28.00
Bone in roasted chicken, sliced Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, kalamatta olives & roasted potatoes in a rosemary lemon sauce
- Pollo Al Limone$26.00
Chicken breast 'scampi style' in a white wine lemon garlic sauce, served over sautéed garlic spinach
- Pollo Pizzaiola$26.00
Chicken breast sautéed with garlic, olives & capers, topped with sauce, served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables
- Scaloppine Porcini (Veal)$32.00
Veal scaloppine, sautéed with garlic, porcini mushrooms, truffle oil, and white wine sauce served with champagne risotto
- Veal Francese$29.00
Chicken or veal sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes & roasted vegetables
- Veal Marsala$29.00
With mushrooms & marsala wine, served with mashed potato & roasted vegetables
- Veal Milanese$29.00
Chicken or veal lightly crusted, served over tri colore salad & topped with chopped tomatoes & balsamic glaze
- Veal Parmiggiana$29.00
Chicken or veal, covered with tomato sauce & mozzarella, served with spaghetti
- Veal Piccata$29.00
Chicken or veal sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potato & roasted vegetables
- Veal Saltimbocca$31.00
Chicken or veal topped with sage, prosciutto & in a white wine sauce, served over wilted spinach
Sides
- SD Beef MB 2Pc$10.00
- SD Broccoli$8.00
With garlic
- SD Broccoli Rabe$9.00
With garlic
- SD Brussels Sprouts$10.00
- SD CFP Cajun Fries$6.00
- SD CFP French Fries$6.00
- SD CFP Garlic Parm Fries$6.00
- SD CFP Onion Rings$6.00
- SD CFP Sweet Fries$6.00
- SD CFP Zucchini Fries$7.00
- SD Champagne Risotto$10.00
- SD Garlic Bread$7.00
- SD Garlic Mash Potatoes$8.00
- SD Garlic Sautéed Spinach$8.00
- SD Grilled Asparagus$8.00