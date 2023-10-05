- Home
Carmine's La Trattoria
2401 Pga Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
All Day Menu
ANTIPASTI
Antipasto Italiano
Imported Reggiano Parmesan, Gorgonzola Dolce, Prosciutto di Parma, salami, soppressata, olives, roasted red peppers, and cornichons
Calamari Fritti
Crispy fried calamari, zucchini, sweet peppers, and spicy tomato sauce
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil, ciabatta crostini
Cocktail Di Gamberi
Traditional shrimp cocktail
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Thin sliced raw beef carpaccio, served with arugula, shaved Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon dressing
Baked Cherrystones
Baked clams, chorizo, jalapeño, and cilantro lime butter,
Zucchini Blossoms
Zucchini blossoms stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and fresh basil. Tempura style, with sautéed diced tomatoes, garlic olive oil, basil, and baby arugula salad
Gamberoni Alla Griglia
Grilled jumbo shrimp over hearts of palm, roasted corn, and baby arugula, in a lemon olive oil dressing
Zuppa Di Muscoli
Sautéed mussels, cherry tomatoes, and garlic butter
Zuppa Di Vongole
Sautéed clams, cherry tomatoes, and garlic butter
Caprese Di Bufala
Imported fresh buffalo mozzarella with beefsteak tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze
Insalata Di Mare
Calamari, shrimp, octopus, scallops, celery, fennel, diced tomatoes, Italian parsley, arugula, garlic, and lemon dressing
Prosciutto E Melone
Thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma and cantaloupe melon over arugula
Torre Di Capri
Lightly breaded, crispy eggplant, tomato, and buffalo mozzarella stack, Kalamata olive tapenade
Imported Burrata a Prosciutto
Fresh burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, figs, heirloom tomatoes, and balsamic glaze of modena
Polpo Alla Griglia
Grilled Portuguese octopus, baby arugula, red onions, grape tomatoes, and cannellini beans, lemon vinaigrette
Gamberi Alla Veneziana
Jumbo shrimp, sautéed with white wine, garlic, and butter over polenta
Dirty Oysters
6 Blue Point oysters, lime juice, crème fraiche, shallots, orange and green caviar
INSALATE
Cesare
Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and traditional cesare dressing
Della Casa
Organic mixed baby lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, radish, and carrots with balsamic vinaigrette
BB & Gorgonzola
Boston butter lettuce, pears, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola Dolce, and Gorgonzola balsamic dressing
Insalata Arcobaleno
Frisee lettuce, radicchio, Belgian endive, baby arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, dried apricot, crumbled goat cheese, and lemon dijon vinaigrette
Nantucket
Boston lettuce and red leaf lettuce, red onion, blue cheese, pine nuts, and maple raspberry vinaigrette
La Nostra
Arugula, roasted red peppers, hearts of palm, artichokes, avocado, shaved Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Barbabietole
Roasted red beets, spinach, raddichio, hearts of palm, and warm goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Antipasto
Arugula, iceberg, soppressata, capocollo, Genoa salami, imported provolone, green olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, cucumber, and red wine vinaigrette
Quarto Di Lattuga
Iceberg wedge, bacon, sliced almonds, and tangy gorgonzola dressing
ZUPPA
Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster bisque and brandy
Zuppa Di Lenticchie Umbria
Green lentils, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs
Italian Wedding
Traditional wedding soup with mini meatballs
Pasta E Fagioli
Pasta with Prosciutto and cannellini beans
Chicken & Rice Soup
Soup of The Day
PESCE
Dentice Francese
Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, white wine lemon butter sauce, sautéed spinach
Dentice Rughetta
Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, fresh tomato, mushrooms, arugula, white wine, and lemon sauce over linguine
Dentice Livornese
Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, sautéed onions, capers, Gaeta olives, and oregano in a light tomato broth
Salmone Senape
Grilled fresh salmon fillet with dijon mustard sauce, and sautéed spinach
Zuppa Di Pesce
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, bay scallops, fish of the day, in a light tomato broth, with crostini
Dover Sole
Pan seared Dover sole, meuniere style, sautéed spinach, and mashed potatoes - de-boned table side
Salmone Al Granchio
Crab encrusted salmon fillet, lemon white wine sauce, over sautéed spinach
Pesce Spada Griglia
Pesce grilled swordfish, aromatic fresh herb oil, over sautéed escarole, cannellini beans, and fresh tomato
Chilean Sea Bass
Pan seared Chilean sea bass, kalamata olive, sun-dried tomato pesto, and sautéed spinach
Aragosta' Maine Lobster
Broiled or steamed 1.5 lb or 2 lb Maine lobster
POLLO / VITELLO
Veal Osso Bucco
Slow braised veal shank, served over risotto milanese
Pollo Cacciatora Alla Romana
Half chicken, sautéed with garlic, onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, and mushrooms, fresh rosemary, white wine, touch of tomato sauce
Pollo Scarpariello
Half roasted chicken, sliced Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, onions, bell peppers, and roasted potatoes in a rosemary lemon sauce
Pollo Arrosto
Half herb roasted chicken, fresh rosemary demi glace sauce, roasted potatoes, and sautéed escarole
Battuta Di Pollo
Pounded thin grilled all-natural chicken breast, served with insalata tri-colore and shaved Parmesan
Chicken Saltimbocca Alla Romana
Chicken topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, and provolone with sautéed spinach
Veal Saltimbocca Alla Romana
Veal topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, and provolone with sautéed spinach
Chicken Francese
Chicken sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables
Veal Francese
Veal sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and fried chicken, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and fried veal, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara
Chicken Marsala
Chicken sautéed in a marsala wine mushroom sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables
Veal Marsala
Veal sautéed in a marsala wine mushroom sauce, served with mashed potatoes & baby vegetables
Chicken Piccata
Chicken sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes and baby vegetables
Veal Piccata
Veal sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes and baby vegetables
Chicken Milanese
Chicken lightly breaded and fried, served over tri-colore salad and chopped tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan
Veal Milanese
Veal lightly breaded and fried, served over tri-colore salad and chopped tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan
BUTCHER SHOP
Prime Filet Mignon
8 oz grilled center cut filet
Prime Skirt Steak
Grilled USDA prime
Bone in Kansas City
16 oz USDA prime center cut
Boneless N.Y. Strip
14 oz USDA prime center cut
Australian Rack of Lamb
Choice of half rack or rib lamb chops, served with mint sauce
Boneless Ribeye
12 oz USDA prime center cut
Bone in Ribeye
18 oz USDA prime center cut
Porterhouse
20 oz USDA prime center cut
Australian A7 Wagyu
10 oz grilled
Japanese Wagyu
12 oz grilled
Short Rib Al Vino Chianti
Slow braised boneless short ribs, Chianti wine reduction and mushrooms, crispy onions, and mashed potatoes
PASTA
Bucatini Amatriciana
Bucatini, tossed with guanciale, onions and white wine, traditional tomato sauce
Eggplant Rollatini
Full Fettucini Alfredo
Full Rigatoni Vodka
Traditional vodka sauce with pancetta
Full Spag Carbonara
Full Spaghetti Bolognese
Fusilli Puttanesca
Capers, anchovies, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and Kalamata olives in a tomato sauce
Gnocchi
House made potato dumpling with tomato sauce or basil pesto sauce
Half Fettuc Alfredo
Fettuccini, Parmigiano butter cream sauce
Half Penne Alla Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomato, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil sauce
Half Rigatoni Vodka
Half Spag Bolognese
Tossed in traditional bolognese sauce
Half Spag Carbonara
Tossed with pancetta and egg yolk in a parmigiano cream sauce
Half Spaghetti Marinara
House Made Spaghetti
House-made meatballs or Italian sausage or both, marinara
Lasagne Alla Bolognese
Traditional meat lasagna, tomato sauce, bechamel, and melted mozzarella
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana
Pappardelle Carmine's
House-made wide pasta, in garlic and extra virgin olive oil, cervellata sausage, broccoli rabe, grape tomatoes, and white wine sauce
Pappardelle Short Rib
House-made wide pasta, tossed with short rib ragu and mushrooms, shaved Reggiano Parmesan
Pappardelle Tomato Basil
House-made flat wide pasta, tomato, basil, cream, and fresh mozzarella
Piatto Della Nonna
Meatball, sausage, and pork chop, served over spaghetti marinara
Ravioli Di Vitello
Braised veal ravioli with mushrooms and fresh thyme sauce and touch of cream
Ravioli Spinaci E Ricotta
Raviolis filled with ricotta and spinach, butter sage sauce
Full Penne Caprese
PASTA di MARE
Half Linguine Clams
Little-neck clams, white wine sauce with parsley, scallions, red pepper flakes, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
Ravioli Aragosta
Fresh house-made lobster ravioli, grape tomatoes in lobster bisque sauce
Linguine Allo Scoglio
Mussels, clams, calamari, jumbo shrimp, bay scallops and garlic, tomato sauce
Farfalle Salmone
Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green peas, and vodka cream sauce
Paglia E Fieno
Fresh white and green tagliolini pasta, shrimp and asparagus and crushed red pepper flakes, grape tomatoes, garlic and white wine sauce
Linguine Scungili
Sautéed scungili, spicy fra diavolo tomato sauce
Spaghetti Aragosta
Spaghetti squid ink spaghetti, fresh Maine lobster meat, spicy fra diavolo sauce
Linguine Scampi
Full Linguine Clams
RISOTTI
Half Risotto Milanese
Imported Carnaroli rice, slowly cooked with chicken stock, saffron, and veal marrow
Risotto Al Porcini
Imported Carnaroli rice, porcini mushrooms, and truffle oil
Risotto Al Frutti Di Mare
Imported Carnaroli rice with calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels in a light tomato sauce
Risotto Gamberi Zafferano
Imported Carnaroli rice, garlic, shrimp, arugula, and saffron
Risotto Primavera E Pesto
Imported Carnaroli rice, fresh seasonal vegetables, and pesto sauce
Risotto Aragosta
Imported carnaroli rice, Maine lobster meat, asparagus, and grape tomatoes
PINSA FLATBREAD
Napoli Pinsa
Beefsteak tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil
Milano Pinsa
Italian sausage, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, and marinara
Roma Pinsa
Sliced roast beef, horseradish, caramelized onions, and crumbled Gorgonzola
Parma Pinsa
Arugula, Pàrosciutto di Parma, shredded Reggiano Parmesan cheese
Cheese Pinsa
CONTORNI
Asparagus
Roasted Potatoes
Mushrooms
SD Italian Sausage
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli Di Rabe
Broccoli Di Rabe & Sausage
Escarole and Cannellini Beans
Broccoli
Sautéed Spinach
Baby Vegetables
SD Meatballs
French Fries
Sausage & Peppers
Add On's
LUNCH
Sandwiches
The Carmine
Ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and oil and vinegar
The Anthony
Black forest ham, warm brie, honey mustard, and fresh basil
The Godfather
Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, and oil and vinegar
The Giardini
Arugula, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, oil and vinegar
The Italian
Hot soppressata, finocchiona, roasted artichoke puree, and eggplant
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, asparagus, roasted bell peppers, and smoked mozzarella
Salmon Sandwich
Fresh grilled salmon fillet, arugula, goat cheese, roasted bell peppers, and mayo
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Burgers & Wraps
USDA Prime Hamburger
USDA prime hamburger USDA prime burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun, and french fries
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic dressing
Vegetarian Wrap
Roasted vegetables, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing, mixed greens
Blackened Dolphin Wrap
Red onions, mixed greens, avocado, and tartar sauce
Red Pepper Wrap
Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach, and balsamic dressing
Lunch Pastas
L-Penne Alla Caprese
Tossed with garlic, fresh tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella
L-Linguine Alle Vongole
Clams, garlic white wine, olive oil, and red pepper flakes, parsley
L-Spaghetti Bolognese
Traditional meat sauce
L-Pappardelle Al Filetto
House made pappardelle, filet mignon tips, wild mushrooms, and red wine reduction
L-Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Tossed with onions, prosciutto, fresh tomato in a vodka cream sauce
L-Risotto Con Salsiccia
Imported carnaroli rice, garlic, Italian sausage, arugula, and saffron
Lunch Salads
L-Della Casa
Mixed baby lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, carrots, radish, balsamic vinaigrette
L-Cesare
Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, shaved Reggiano Parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing
L-La Nostra
Arugula, roasted red peppers, hearts of palm, artichokes, avocado, shaved Parmesan cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
L-Arcobaleno
Frisee lettuce, radicchio, belgian endive, baby arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, dried apricot, crumbled goat cheese, and lemon dijon vinaigrette
L-BB & Gorgonzola
Boston butter lettuce, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola dolce, and gorgonzola balsamic
L-Barbabietole
Roasted red beets, spinach, raddichio, hearts of palm, warm goat cheese, and balsamic
L-Nantucket
Boston and red leaf lettuce, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted pine nuts, and maple raspberry vinaigrette
Omelets
Omelette Di Verdura
Roasted peppers, onions, arugula, fresh tomatoes, and goat cheese
Frittata Di Salsiccia
Italian round omelet with sausage, peppers, potatoes, and onions
Omelette Di Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, provolone, Reggiano Parmesan, and goat cheese
Omelette Di Spinaci
Scallions and fresh spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce
Omelette Cervellata
Italian cheese, and parsley, sausage, scallions and fresh tomatoes
Omelette Al Funghi
Porcini, crimini, and shiitake mushrooms
Omelette Alla Fiorentina
Spinach, artichoke hearts, scallions, and provolone cheese
Omelette Di Aragosta
Fresh Maine lobster, spinach, and scallions
Omelette Di Granchio
Eggs & More
Uova a Modo Tuo
2 eggs any style, choice of bacon, cervellata sausage or Canadian bacon, and roasted potatoes
Uova Di Benedetto
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, toasted English muffin., hollandaise sauce, roasted potatoes
Uova Con Olio Tartufato
Scrambled eggs with black Truffle oil, and roasted potatoes
Piatto Di Salmone Affumicato
Nova smoked salmon, toasted bagel, capers. Onions and cream cheese
Continental Italiano
Sliced prosciutto, soppressata and provolone. Served with sliced melon
Small Fresh Fruit Plate
Large Fresh Fruit Plate
Toasted Bagel
Fresh Baked Croissant
Add 1 Egg
Add Side Toast
DAILY SPECIALS
Chef's Daily Specials
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
Fresh bucatini pasta tossed with cacio e Pepe (creamy pecorino or Parmigiano and cracked pepper) prepared table side in a Parmigiano cheese wheel
Warm Burrata
Warm burrata cheese in a roasted grape tomato basil sauce, toasted ciabatta crostini served in a cast iron skillet
Tagliolini Nero
Black squid ink fresh tagliolini, Maine lobster meat, garlic, EVOO, parsley, and asparagus, in a light saffron cream sauce
Orecchiette Dello Chef
Ear shaped fresh pasta, crumbled chicken sausage, broccoli di Rapa, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and EVOO topped with ricotta salata
Halibut
Pan seared halibut in yellow Yukon potatoes, artichokes, multicolor baby heirloom tomatoes and white wine sauce
Branzino Alla Griglia
Grilled imported Mediterranean sea bass, whole (de-boned table side) or fillet, white wine lemon butter sauce, served with spinach and mashed potatoes
Chicken Au Poivre
All natural antibiotic and hormone free pounded chicken breast in a brandy au poivre sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Lamb Shank
Slow pan-seared Colorado lamb shank and wild mushrooms, served over risotto
Grilled Veal Chop
14 oz grilled center cut, veal chop served with roasted potatoes and broccoli di Rapa
Veal Loin Chop
Grilled veal loin chop served with roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
Lamb Chops Abruzzese
Colorado lamb loin chops, marinated in rosemary, garlic, grilled and served with string beans and roasted potatoes
Surf and Turf
Filet mignon and two jumbo shrimp served with broccoli di Rapa
Veal Chop Milanese
Veal chop pounded, Milanese with tri-colore salad
Veal Chop Parmigiana
Veal chop pounded, Parmigiana with Spaghetti
Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola
Boneless rib eye in pizzaiola sauce, served with spaghetti