Carmine's Rosemont

2,270 Reviews

$$$

9850 Berwyn Ave

Rosemont, IL 60018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Ribbons Bolognese
Side Roasted Potatoes
French Fries (7.25)

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$18.50

Bruschetta

$14.50

Calamari

$21.75

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Grigliato Misto

$26.75

Grilled Veggie Platter

$18.50

Meatballs & Polenta

$21.75

Minestrone bowl

$10.50

Sausage & Peppers

$18.50

Shrimp Scampi

$23.75

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Steamed Mussels

$20.75

Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.50

Lollipop Lamb Chops SP

$24.75

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

Antipasto Platter

$27.00Out of stock

Shrimp Dijone

$21.00

Chicken

Brick Chicken

$37.25

Chicken Braciole

$34.00

Chicken Calabrese

$32.00

Chicken Francese

$32.00

Chicken Italiano

$32.00

Chicken Limone

$30.95

Chicken Marsala

$32.00

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

Chicken Oreganato

$32.00

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

Chicken Piccata

$32.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$30.95Out of stock

Chicken VELASCO

$32.00

Chicken Vesuvio BLS

$32.00

Chicken Giambota

$35.00

Dessert

Add (1) Xtra Profiterol

$4.50

Cannoli

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$14.00

Coconut Cake

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Gelato

$3.00

Mile High Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Nutella Beignets

$12.00

Profiteroles Sp

$12.00

Rosebud Dolce

$12.00Out of stock

Sorbetto

$3.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Tronchetto Sp

$12.00

Ricotta Cheese Alla Mode

$12.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$14.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$31.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$29.00

Pork Chop Calabrese

$37.25

Prime CheeseBurger

$18.50

Short Rib & Polenta

$37.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Salad Special

$24.00Out of stock

Lunch Sandwich Special

$20.00Out of stock

Lunch Pasta Special

$35.00Out of stock

Striped Seabass Putanesca SP

$35.00Out of stock

Lunch Steak Special

$25.00Out of stock

Lunch Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch Chicken Special

$19.00Out of stock

Pastas

8 Finger Arrabiata

$23.75

Baked Cavatelli

$24.75

Baked Ziti

$26.75

Cheese Ravioli

$21.75

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.75

Meat Lasagna

$28.00

Orecchiette Salsiccia

$26.75

Spaghetti Primavera

$20.75

Ribbons Bolognese

$25.75

Rigatoni Vodka

$23.75

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$26.75

Spaghetti & Sausage

$26.75

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.95

Square Noodles

$23.75

Tortellini Carbonara

$25.75

Cavatelli Cacio E Pepe

$24.75

Retail

Apron

$7.00

Linen

Vest

$20.00

Dessert fee

$25.00

Rosebud Polo

$20.00

Salads

Antipasti Salad

$20.75

Burrata & Proscuitto Salad

$23.75

Caesar Salad

$16.50

Caprese Salad

$16.50

Chopped Salad

$18.50

Eggplant Stack

$20.75

Fish Salad

$25.75

House Salad

$10.25

Meatball Salad

$25.75

Mediterranean Salad

$17.50

Wedge Salad

$17.50

Seafood

Lake Superior Whitefish

$36.25

Norwegian Salmon

$38.00

Chilean Seabass

$48.00

Linguine with Clams

$34.00

Shrimp Francese

$41.25

Zuppa di Pesce SP

$50.00

Grouper Special

$45.00Out of stock

Sides

1 Meatball (9.25)

$9.25

1 Sausage (6.95)

$6.95

Add (1) Jumbo Shrimp ($7)

$7.00

Add Grilled Chicken ($7)

$7.00

Add Skirt Steak

$18.00

Add Small Gulf Shrimp ($8)

$8.00

Add Small Gulf Shrimp ($8)

$8.00

Broccolini (12.50)

$12.50

BROCOLLI (11.95)

$11.95

Brussel Sprouts (10.25)

$10.25

Cauliflower (12.50)

$12.50

Escarole & Beans (12.50)

$12.50

French Fries (7.25)

$7.25

Green Beans (11.50)

$11.50

Italian Sausage (11.50)

$11.50

Jalapeno Hashbrowns (10.25)

$10.25

Kids Chicken Tenders (12.95)

$12.95

Mama's (2) Meatballs (18.50)

$18.50

Oreganato Potatoes (10.25)

$10.25

Side of Marinara (3.50)

$3.50

Side Penne Marinara (7.25)

$7.25

Side Roasted Potatoes

$9.95

Spinach (10.25)

$10.25

Vesuvio Potatoes (10.25)

$10.25

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.95

Sauteed Mushrooms (9.95)

$9.95

Add Scallops

$18.00Out of stock

Add 1 Lobster Tail $25

$25.00Out of stock

Specials

Antipasto Platter

$27.00Out of stock

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$35.00Out of stock

Shrimp Dijon

$21.00

King Crab Legs

$48.00

Steaks

12oz Filet

$68.00

14 oz Dbl Cut Lamb Chops

$63.00

14oz Broiled SKIRT Steak

$48.00

16oz New York Steak

$60.75

18oz Waygu Flank Steak

$56.75

26oz Bone In Ribeye

$78.00

8oz Filet

$48.50

Filet Trio

$34.00

16 oz Grilled Pork Chops

$35.95

REFIRE

18oz Delmonico

$60.00

Prime Rib Special

$54.00Out of stock

16oz Veal Chop

$65.00

Ribeye Special

$68.00Out of stock

Veal

Veal Calabrese

$35.00

Veal Francese

$35.00

Veal Italiano

$35.00

Veal Limone

$35.00

Veal Marsala

$35.00

Veal Milanese

$35.00

Veal Oreganato

$35.00

Veal Parmesan

$35.00

Veal Picatta

$35.00

Veal Velasco

$35.00

Veal Vesuvio

$35.00

Cotoletta

$65.00

Grub Hub Family Pack

Grub Hub Family Pack

$90.00Out of stock

ROSEBUD T-SHIRT

MEN'S T-SHIRT SM

MEN'S T-SHIRT SM

$24.99

MENS TSHIRT MED

$24.99

MENS TSHIRT LRG

$24.99

MENS TSHIRT XL

$24.99

WOMENS TSHIRT SM

$24.99

WOMENS TSHIRT MED

$24.99

WOMENS TSHIRT LRG

$24.99

WOMENS TSHIRT XL

$24.99

ROSEBUD HAT

HAT S/M

$24.99

HAT M/L

$24.99

HAT L/XL

$24.99

APPETIZERS

Baked Clams 1/2 Pan

$54.00

Baked Clams Full Pan

$108.00

Bruschetta 1/2 Pan

$33.00

Bruschetta Full pan

$66.00

Fried Calamari 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Fried Calamari Full Pan

$110.00

Spicy Calamari 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Spicy Calamari Full Pan

$120.00

Grilled Calamari 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Grilled Calamari Full Pan

$110.00

Eggplant Rotolo 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Eggplant Rotolo Full Pan

$90.00

Grigliato Misto 1/2 Pan

$75.00

Grigliato Misto Full Pan

$150.00

Steamed Mussels 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Steamed Mussels Full Pan

$110.00

Stuffed Mushrooms 1/2 Pan

$44.00

Stuffed Mushrooms Full Pan

$88.00

Sausage & Peppers 1/2 Pan

$49.00

Sausage & Peppers Full Pan

$98.00

SALADS

Meatball Salad 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Meatball Salad Full Pan

$120.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

$42.00

Caesar Salad Full Pan

$84.00

Caprese Salad 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Caprese Salad Full Pan

$90.00

Eggplant Salad 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Eggplant Salad Full Pan

$110.00

Chopped Salad 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Chopped Salad Full Pan

$110.00

House Salad 1/2 Pan

$35.00

House Salad Full Pan

$70.00

Fish Salad 1/2 Pan

$90.00

Fish Salad Full Pan

$180.00

PASTA

Baked Ziti 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Baked Ziti Full Pan

$130.00

Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Cheese Ravioli Full Pan

$100.00

Baked Cavatelli 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Baked Cavatelli Full Pan

$130.00

Fusilli Carbonara 1/2 Pan

$54.00

Fusilli Carbonara Full Pan

$108.00

Shells & Broccoli 1/2 Pan

$54.00

Shells & Broccoli Full Pan

$108.00

Fettucine Alfredo 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Fettucine Alfredo Full Pan

$120.00

Penne Bolognese 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Penne Bolognese Full Pan

$130.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Full Pan

$120.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka Full Pan

$120.00

Meat Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Meat Lasagna Full Pan

$140.00

ENTREES

Brick Chicken 1/2 Pan

$99.00

Brick Chicken Full Pan

$198.00

Broiled Skirt Steak 1/2 Pan

$99.00

Broiled Skirt Steak Full Pan

$198.00

Eggplant Parmesan 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Eggplant Parmesan Full Pan

$160.00

Boneless Chicken 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Boneless Chicken Full Pan

$160.00

Veal Cutlets 1/2 Pan

$95.00

Veal Cutlets Full Pan

$190.00

Salmon 1/2 Pan

$84.00

Salmon Full Pan

$168.00

Whitefish 1/2 Pan

$84.00

Whitefish Full Pan

$168.00

NY Strip Steak 1/2 Pan

$130.00

NY Strip Steak Full Pan

$260.00

SIDES

Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Meatball Full Pan

$70.00

Italian Sausage 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Italian Sausage Full pan

$70.00

Sauteed Spinach 1/2 Pan

$30.00

Sauteed Spinach Full Pan

$60.00

Vesuvio Potatoes 1/2 Pan

$28.00

Vesuvio Potatoes Full Pan

$56.00

Sauteed Broccoli 1/2 Pan

$36.00

Sauteed Broccoli Full Pan

$72.00

Sauteed Broccolini 1/2 Pan

$36.00

Sauteed Broccoini Full Pan

$72.00

Escaroles & Beans 1/2 Pan

$30.00

Escaroles & Beans Full Pan

$60.00

French Fries 1/2 Pan

$20.00

French Fries Full Pan

$40.00

Penne Pasta 1/2 Pan

$18.00

Penne Pasta Full Pan

$36.00

Green Beans 1/2 Pan

$33.00

Green Beans Full Pan

$66.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018

Directions

