Carmines at Candleworks

72 North Water Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Popular Items

Parmigiana
Garlic Bread
Buffalo Chicken

Appetizers

Shrimp Aglio

Shrimp Aglio

$14.99

Pan seared shrimp with garlic, white wine, garlic butter, parsley and chili pepper flakes, grilled house baguette

Mussels Biancoasta

$14.99

P.E.I mussels in a roasted onion and garlic sauce, white wine, butter and grilled bread.

Calamari Balsamico

Calamari Balsamico

$15.99

Fried calamari rings & tentacles, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, scallions, balsamic glaze

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.99

Italian sausages, red bell peppers, spinach, Ritz crackers, , fresh herbs, parmesan cheese.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.99

Half of a loaf of Italian bread baked with garlic, mozzarella cheese and olive oil.

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$19.99

Served with fig jam, marinated olives, pickled vegetables, crostini, Italian cured meats & cheeses

Extra Large Meatball

Extra Large Meatball

$13.99

Made with ground beef, veal and pork, over a soft parmigiano-reggiano polenta, topped with San Marzano marinara sauce

Rolled Eggplant

Rolled Eggplant

$13.99

Pan fried eggplant rolled with baby spinach & ricotta cheese, baked with San Marzano marinara sauce

Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$12.99

Stuffed with Prosciutto di Parma, peas & mozzarella, served with San Marzano marinara, parmigiano-reggiano, basil

Soups

Pasta e Fagioli

Pasta e Fagioli

$5.99

carrot, celery, onion, cannellini bean, tomato, ditalini pasta, prosciutto, parmesan

Zuppa Toscana

$6.99

Italian sausage, Tuscan kale, potatoes, cream and chicken broth.

Salads

House Salad

$10.99

Mesclun mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine hearts, garlic croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.99

Baby arugula, feta cheese, cranberries, toasted almonds, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, aged balsamic.

Pear Salad

$13.99

Mesclun mixed lettuces, bosc pears, blue cheese radicchio, candied walnuts, dijon vinaigrette.

Flatbreads & Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.99

Build Your Own Flatbread

$10.99

Margherita

$17.99

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$18.99

Roasted red pepper pesto, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, cranberry balsamic reduction

Hawaiian BBQ

Hawaiian BBQ

$18.99

BBQ chicken, bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese, red onion, pineapple

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$18.99

Honey lemon whipped goat cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted bell peppers, asparagus tips, mushrooms, roasted squash, arugula, finished with rosemary evoo

Fig

Fig

$18.99

Fig jam, arugula, parmesan-reggiano, prosciutto, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Buffalo chicken, bacon, roasted garlic puree, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese, scallions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Avocado

$18.99

Roasted garlic puree, chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, cilantro.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$18.99

Chopped shrimp, andouille sausages, cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, roasted garlic puree, mozzarella cheese.

Four Season

$18.99

San Marzano tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke, black olives, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Entrees

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.99

Braised veal, pork & beef, simmered in a San Marzano tomato ragu, parmigiano-reggiano tossed with tagliatelle

Carbonara

Carbonara

$16.99

Pancetta, peas, linguini pasta, egg cream sauce

Scampi

Scampi

$16.99

Tomatoes, baby spinach, white wine, garlic butter, parmigiano-reggiano, linguini pasta

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$17.99

San Marzano marinara sauce, touch of cream, parmigiano-reggiano

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccini served in a creamy alfredo sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Pasta Boscaiola

$18.99

Italian sausages, wild mushrooms, green peas, garlic truffle demi cream, tagliatelle pasta

Marsala

Marsala

$23.99

Herb roasted mushrooms, asparagus tips, marsala wine demi, parmigiano risotto

Exquisito

Exquisito

$23.99

Freshly breaded cutlet sauteed in Marsala wine with butter, salami and fresh mozzarella cheese over linguini.

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

$21.99

Breaded cutlet, San Marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

Chicken cutlet, tomatoes, lemon juice, fresh herbs, lemon butter sauce, linguine.

Lobster Raviolis

$29.99

Stuffed lobster ravioli, edamame, Swiss chard, sweet corn, pancetta, sherry cream

Four Cheese Baked Lasagna

Four Cheese Baked Lasagna

$19.99

Ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano, mozzarella & goat cheese with San Marzano meat sauce.

Braised Littlenecks

Braised Littlenecks

$27.99

Littlenecks, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, wine butter sauce, linguine.

Frutti Di Mare

Frutti Di Mare

$32.99

Pan seared scallop, shrimp, braised littlenecks, P.E.I. mussels, calamari, spicy San Marzano marinara sauce, natural sea broth, linguini pasta

Scallop & Shrimp Tagliatelle

Scallop & Shrimp Tagliatelle

$28.99

Pan seared scallops & shrimp sauteed with cherry tomatoes, garlic, chili peppers, spinach and parsley finished with rich lobster sauce tossed with tagliatelle pasta.

Prosciutto Wrapped Cod

Prosciutto Wrapped Cod

$27.99

Prosciutto Di Parm wrapped cod, gnocchi, roasted tomato, preserved lemon & arugula, finished with a scampi butter sauce

Salmon

Salmon

$27.99

Herb fingerling potatoes, artichoke, cherry tomatoes, spinach, remoulade butter.

Swordfish

$27.99

Tomatoes, asparagus, risotto, beurre blanc.

Osso Bucco

$25.99

Pork osso bucco served over parmesan polenta, braised vegetables, pan jus.

New York Sirloin

New York Sirloin

$32.99

House cut parmigiano-reggiano truffle fries, grilled asparagus, cognac au poivre sauce

Steak Pizzaiola

$34.99

Grilled 12 oz sirloin served with roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus tips, wild mushrooms, pearl onions, topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$29.99

marinated certified angus beef tips, potato wedges, grilled asparagus, bourbon glaze

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$39.99

8 oz grilled filet, truffle purses, sautéed spinach, fried leeks, truffle butter

Sides

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Baby Kale

$5.99

Grilled Asparagus

$6.99

Seasonal Veg

$5.99
Parmagiano-Reggiano Risotto

Parmagiano-Reggiano Risotto

$5.99

Polenta

$5.99
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.99

Regular Fries

$4.99

Side Of Pasta

$5.99

Side of Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Spinach

$5.99

2 Gluten Free Rolls

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Linguini & Meatballs

$9.99

Made with ground beef, veal and pork, over a soft parmigiano-reggiano polenta, topped with San Marzano marinara sauce served with linguini pasta

Kids Three Cheese Raviolis

$11.99

Stuffed cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce, parmigiana cheese

Kids Steak Tips

$12.99

Grilled marinated steak tips served with green beans and hand cut fries

Kids Rigatoni Pasta

$6.99

Rigatoni pasta , finished with parmigiano-reggiano, melted butter or marinara sauce

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders served with french fries

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Warm chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, toasted walnuts.

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$8.99

Vanilla custard topped with caramelized sugar.

Affogato

Affogato

$9.99

Vanilla bean ice cream, caramel & chocolate sauce, whipped cream, mini chocolate chips, topped with espresso, served with a waffle cookie.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.99

Hand-made Italian pastry filled with ricotta-cream. Choice of chocolate chip or pistachio.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.99

Espresso and coffee liqueur soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone cheese and cocoa.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.99

Cream cheese frosting, raisins, walnuts, caramel sauce.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Three layered chocolate cake topped with whipped cream and fresh raspberries.

Limoncello Cake

$9.99

Two layered cake with limoncello filling topped with white chocolate shavings, strawberry coulis, fresh berries, whipped cream

Ice Cream

$2.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

72 North Water Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

