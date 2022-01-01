Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Carmo

review star

No reviews yet

527 Julia Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Order Again

Popular Items

Rico
Broken Noodle Salad
Smoked Fish Fritters

Breakfast

Peruano

Peruano

$15.00

White beans, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, salsa Criolla. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.

Misto Quente

Misto Quente

$8.00

Brazil's ham and cheese breakfast sandwich. Get it vegan too! (v, veg)

Beiju

Beiju

$9.00

Brazil’s iconic tapioca crepes filled with your choice of filling. All versions gluten-free!

Pan con Chicharron

Pan con Chicharron

$8.00

Peru’s amazing sandwich of crispy pork, sweet potatoes, salsa Criolla, aji amarillo sauce. Get it vegan with crispy organic tofu! (v, veg)

Amazonas

Amazonas

$9.00

Açai, yogurt, banana, cashews, pineapple, raisins. (v, veg, GF)

Salvadoreño

Salvadoreño

$9.00

Refried beans, queso fresco or vegan cheese, scrambled eggs (or tofu), plantain, house-made tortilla. (v, veg, GF)

Americano

$8.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Ciabatta. (v, veg)

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

2 House-made tortillas with slow-smoked pork, vegan meat or beans, avocado, cotija cheese or vegan cheese, salsa fresca. Served with scrambled eggs or tofu. (v, veg, GF)

Vegan Empanada

Vegan Empanada

$6.00Out of stock
Vegan Empanada

Vegan Empanada

$6.00Out of stock
Seafood Empanada

Seafood Empanada

$8.00

Pork Empanada

$6.00

Pork Empanada

$6.00

Salad

Carmo Salad

Carmo Salad

$9.00+

Rice, pineapple, avocado, almonds and cashews, raisins, cucumber, green pepper, smoked ham and cilantro tossed with citrus mango vinaigrette. Available with vegan ham too! Served on a bed of organic lettuces. (v, veg, GF)

Broken Noodle Salad

Broken Noodle Salad

$9.00+

Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)

Esmeralda Salad

Esmeralda Salad

$9.00+

Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)

Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.00+

Mixed local organic greens with seasonal ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado Vinaigrette choices: balsamic, dijon or mango. EatFit NOLA Certified with balsamic or mango. (v, veg, GF)

Gulf Tuna Salad

Gulf Tuna Salad

$17.00

Smoked Gulf tuna, tossed in a light dressing served on organic mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber. (GF, no bread)

Burmese Fermented Tea Leaf Salad

Burmese Fermented Tea Leaf Salad

$17.00

Myanmar's heritage dish of fermented tea leaves, dried beans and peas, cabbage, chilies, tomatoes, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, and peanuts made with ground dried shrimp or vegan. (v, veg, GF)

Soup du Jour

Soup du Jour

Soup du Jour

$6.00+

Raw, Ceviches, Sashimi, Tiraditos

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.00

Choose your preference for Peruvian, Cuban, Panamanian or Vietnamese Ceviche. Gluten Free without bread.

Vegan Ceviche

Vegan Ceviche

$13.00

A mix of quinoa, mushrooms, avocados and other seasonal vegetables in a aji amarillo, passion fruit marinade. (v, veg, GF)

Shima Sashimi

Shima Sashimi

$19.00

In the style of the Japanese tropical islands, lightly cured, served with ponzu sauce and Japanese hot mustard. (GF)

Tiradito Fish

Tiradito Fish

$19.00

Peruvian-style sashimi of thinly-sliced daily catch topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and canchita. (GF)

Tiradito Avocado

Tiradito Avocado

$12.00

Thinly-sliced avocado topped topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and cancha. (v, veg, GF)

Creole Avocado

Creole Avocado

$12.00

Seasoned with our Creole spice & olive oil, then lightly torched. Garnished with red onions, cashews, almonds, ponzu sauce. (v, veg, GF)

Creole Spiced And Seared Fish

Creole Spiced And Seared Fish

$19.00

Seasoned with our Creole spice and olive oil, then lightly torched. Served with red onions, lemon and ponzu sauce. (GF)

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Yellowfin tuna seasoned with sesame oil, ponzu sauce and sambal chili mixed with sweet pepper, cucumber and seaweed garnished with sesame seed, avocado and radish sprout. (GF)

Sandwiches\Rolls

Veggie King II

Veggie King II

$13.00

Swiss or vegan cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, red onion, sprouts on multigrain. (v, veg)

Gulf Tuna Salad

Gulf Tuna Salad

$17.00

Smoked Gulf tuna, tossed in a light dressing served on organic mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber. (GF, no bread)

Pan Con Chicharron

Pan Con Chicharron

$15.00

Peru's iconic sandwich of crispy fried pork, sweet potatoes, salsa Criolla, aji amarillo sauce. Or get it with fresh Gulf fish or vegan with crispy organic tofu! (v, veg)

Nola Roll

Nola Roll

$12.00

Red beans, rice, Havarti or vegan cheese, smoked pork or vegan sausage, red onions on our house-made roti. Topped with our tropical remoulade. (v, veg)

Veg Kathi Roll

Veg Kathi Roll

$12.00

A popular street food from Kolkata, West Bengal. House-made paratha filled with potatoes, onions, Serrano peppers, chickpeas, green peas, Havarti or vegan cheese, chutney. (v, veg)

Plates

Daily Rice & Beans

Daily Rice & Beans

$16.00

Our featured rice and beans, add sausage or vegan sausage. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.

Trifongo

Trifongo

$13.00Out of stock

Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. Topped with your choice of vegan or Gulf fish ceviche, pork or vegan pork. (v, veg, GF)

Peruano

Peruano

$15.00

White beans, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, salsa Criolla. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.

Rico

Rico

$17.00

Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)

Daily Curry

Daily Curry

$16.00

Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)

Banquette Breads

Creole Bread Small

Creole Bread Small

$9.00

Gulf shrimp, Creole Sauce, havarti or vegan cheese. (v, veg)

Small Plain Bread

Small Plain Bread

$9.00

Bananas with cinnamon and sugar, havarti or vegan cheese. (v, veg)

Maqaquito Small

Maqaquito Small

$7.00

Havarti or vegan cheese , scallions (v, veg)

Vietnamese Bread Small

$10.00

Havarti, rice noodles, smoked chicken or tofu, red onion, chili sauce, lettuce, cilantro, mint, peanuts and sriracha. (v, veg)

Creole Bread Large

$17.00

Plain Bread Large

$12.00

Large Maqaquito

$17.00

Vietnamese Bread Large

$18.00

Sides

Trifongo

$8.00Out of stock

Puerto Rico's heritage dish of seasoned mashed cassava, yellow and green plantains. (v, veg, GF)

Side Rice and beans

$8.00

Traditional rice and bean dish. (v, veg, GF)

Pork Sausage

$5.00

GF

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

(v, veg). not gluten free

Bread

$2.00

(v, veg)

Lavash

$2.00

(v, veg)

Roti

$1.50

(v, veg)

Side Salad

$6.00

(v, veg, GF)

Tom, Cuke, Avo Salad

$7.00

(v, veg, GF)

Cole Slaw

$5.00

(veg, GF)

CHIPS

$1.50

Peruvian White Beans

$5.00

(v, veg, GF)

Fried Plantain

$5.00Out of stock

(v, veg, GF)

Eat Well do Good Meals

Four-course meal to help us fund Carmo's Free Meal Program!

Eat Well do Good Omnivore Lunch

$20.00

Eat Well do Good Vegan Lunch

$20.00

Eat Well do Good Vegetarian Lunch

$20.00

Hot Starters

Rojos Refritos con Chile

$8.00

Banquette Breads

Plain Bread Large

$13.00

Havarti Cheese and Scallions. (v, veg)

Creole Bread Large

$17.00

Havarti Cheese, Shrimp, Scallions, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes. (v, veg)

Vietnamese Bread Large

$18.00

Havarti cheese, rice noodles, smoked chicken or tofu, red onion, chili sauce, lettuce, cilantro, mint, peanuts and sriracha. (v, veg)

Maqaquito Bread Large

$17.00

Bananas, cinnamon, sugar, Havarti. (v, veg)

Special Banquette Bread Large

$17.00Out of stock

(v, veg)

Kids Size Banquette

$7.00Out of stock

(v, veg)

Plain Bread Small

$7.00

Creole Bread Small

$9.00

Maqaquito Small

$9.00

Vietnamese Bread Small

$10.00

Special Banquette Bread Small

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Starters

Quinoa Sweet Potato Fritters

$11.00

Organic quinoa, sweet potatoes, aji amarillo, scallions, Nikkei aioli. (v, veg, GF)

Smoked Fish Fritters

$12.00

Gulf fish, potatoes, scallions, with Nikkei aioli. (GF)

Whole Porgy

$25.00Out of stock

(GF)

Whole Snapper

$25.00Out of stock

(GF)

Snapper Collar

$17.00

(GF)

Nose To Tail

$35.00Out of stock

(GF)

Sea Bream Collar

$17.00

(GF)

Almaco Jack Collar

$17.00

(GF)

Whole Almaco Jack

$25.00Out of stock

Raw/Cold Starters

Vegan Ceviche

Vegan Ceviche

$15.00

Mushrooms, beans & cucumber, marinated in lime, passionfruit and caju juices, aji limo (red chili), aji amarillo (yellow chili), red onion, choclo (giant corn), sweet potato, avocado and cancha (crunchy corn). (v, veg, GF)

Creole Avocado

Creole Avocado

$12.00

Seasoned with our Creole spice & olive oil, then lightly torched. Garnished with red onions, cashews, almonds, ponzu sauce. (v, veg, GF)

Tiradito Avocado

Tiradito Avocado

$12.00

Thinly-sliced avocado topped topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and cancha. (v, veg, GF)

Ceviche Fish

$18.00

GF without bread

Creole Spiced And Seared Fish

Creole Spiced And Seared Fish

$19.00

Seasoned with our Creole spice and olive oil, then lightly torched. Served with red onions, lemon and ponzu sauce. (GF)

Tiradito Fish

Tiradito Fish

$19.00

Peruvian-style sashimi of thinly-sliced daily catch topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and canchita. (GF)

Shima Sashimi

Shima Sashimi

$19.00

In the style of the Japanese tropical islands, lightly cured, served with ponzu sauce and Japanese hot mustard. (GF)

Poke

$19.00

Yellowfin tuna seasoned with sesame oil, ponzu sauce and sambal chili mixed with sweet pepper, cucumber and seaweed garnished with sesame seed, avocado and radish sprout. (GF)

Rum Cured Tuna

$18.00Out of stock

(GF)

Salmon Sashimi

$22.00Out of stock

Lomi Lomi

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Carmo Salad

$9.00+

Rice, pineapple, avocado, almonds and cashews, raisins, cucumber, green pepper, smoked ham and cilantro tossed with citrus mango vinaigrette. Available with vegan ham too! Served on a bed of organic lettuces. (v, veg, GF)

Broken Noodle Salad

$9.00+

Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)

Burmese Fermented Tea Salad

$18.00

Myanmar's heritage dish of fermented tea leaves, dried beans and peas, cabbage, chilies, tomatoes, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, and peanuts made with ground dried shrimp or vegan. (v, veg, GF)

Esmeralda Salad

$9.00+

Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)

Jaciara's Salpicao Salad

$9.00+Out of stock

Traditional salad of smoked chicken, smoked turkey, ham, raisins, cucumbers, peppers, peas & shoestring potatoes with house-made dressing. Served on organic greens. (GF)

Gulf Tuna Salad

$18.00

House smoked local tuna salad, served on organic greens with cucumber, avocado, lettuce, tomato. GF & Eat Fit NOLA certified!! (GF)

Farmers Market Salad

$9.00+

Mixed local organic greens with seasonal ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado Vinaigrette choices: dijon or mango. EatFit NOLA Certified with mango. (v, veg, GF)

Sides

Trifongo

$8.00Out of stock

Puerto Rico's heritage dish of seasoned mashed cassava, yellow and green plantains. (v, veg, GF)

Side Rice and beans

$8.00

Traditional rice and bean dish. (v, veg, GF)

Pork Sausage

$5.00

GF

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

(v, veg). not gluten free

Bread

$2.00

(v, veg)

Lavash

$2.00

(v, veg)

Roti

$1.50

(v, veg)

Tom, Cuke, Avo Salad

$7.00

(v, veg, GF)

Cole Slaw

$5.00

(veg, GF)

Tostone

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

(v, veg, GF)

Side White Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$2.00

(v, veg, GF)

Side Avocado

$2.00

Soup

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Special

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Meat Special

$32.00

Vegan Special

$25.00

Vegetarian Special

$25.00Out of stock

Aged Yellowfin

$37.00Out of stock

Tuna Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cake Entree

$22.00Out of stock

Small Vegan Gazpacho

$6.00Out of stock

Large Vegan Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock

Amazonian White Beans

$10.08Out of stock

Table Fare

Rico

$18.00

Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)

Daily Curry

Daily Curry

$17.00

Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)

Daily Rice & Beans

Daily Rice & Beans

$16.00

Our featured rice and beans, add sausage or vegan sausage. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.

Deviled Shrimp

$28.00Out of stock

GF without roti

Peruano

$18.00

White beans, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, salsa criolla. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.

Traditional Street & Market Fare

Trifongo Vegan Ceviche

$21.00Out of stock

Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (v, veg, GF)

Trifongo Pork

$21.00Out of stock

Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (GF)

Trifongo Vegan Meat

$21.00Out of stock

Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (v, veg) *vegan meat may not be gluten free.

Trifongo Seafood

$22.00Out of stock

Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (GF)

Eat Well do Good Meals

Four-course meal to help us fund Carmo's Free Meal Program!

Eat Well do Good Omnivore Dinner

$25.00Out of stock

Eat Well do Good Vegan Dinner

$25.00

Eat Well do Good Vegetarian Dinner

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!From Southeast Asia to West Africa, the Caribbean, South America & beyond, experience the world's tropical foodways infused with flavorful local ingredients.

Website

Location

527 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Carmo Restaurant & Bar image
Carmo Restaurant & Bar image

Map
