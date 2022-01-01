Carmo
No reviews yet
527 Julia Street
New Orleans, LA 70130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Peruano
White beans, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, salsa Criolla. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.
Misto Quente
Brazil's ham and cheese breakfast sandwich. Get it vegan too! (v, veg)
Beiju
Brazil’s iconic tapioca crepes filled with your choice of filling. All versions gluten-free!
Pan con Chicharron
Peru’s amazing sandwich of crispy pork, sweet potatoes, salsa Criolla, aji amarillo sauce. Get it vegan with crispy organic tofu! (v, veg)
Amazonas
Açai, yogurt, banana, cashews, pineapple, raisins. (v, veg, GF)
Salvadoreño
Refried beans, queso fresco or vegan cheese, scrambled eggs (or tofu), plantain, house-made tortilla. (v, veg, GF)
Americano
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Ciabatta. (v, veg)
Breakfast Tacos
2 House-made tortillas with slow-smoked pork, vegan meat or beans, avocado, cotija cheese or vegan cheese, salsa fresca. Served with scrambled eggs or tofu. (v, veg, GF)
Vegan Empanada
Vegan Empanada
Seafood Empanada
Pork Empanada
Pork Empanada
Salad
Carmo Salad
Rice, pineapple, avocado, almonds and cashews, raisins, cucumber, green pepper, smoked ham and cilantro tossed with citrus mango vinaigrette. Available with vegan ham too! Served on a bed of organic lettuces. (v, veg, GF)
Broken Noodle Salad
Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)
Esmeralda Salad
Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)
Green Salad
Mixed local organic greens with seasonal ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado Vinaigrette choices: balsamic, dijon or mango. EatFit NOLA Certified with balsamic or mango. (v, veg, GF)
Gulf Tuna Salad
Smoked Gulf tuna, tossed in a light dressing served on organic mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber. (GF, no bread)
Burmese Fermented Tea Leaf Salad
Myanmar's heritage dish of fermented tea leaves, dried beans and peas, cabbage, chilies, tomatoes, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, and peanuts made with ground dried shrimp or vegan. (v, veg, GF)
Soup du Jour
Raw, Ceviches, Sashimi, Tiraditos
Ceviche
Choose your preference for Peruvian, Cuban, Panamanian or Vietnamese Ceviche. Gluten Free without bread.
Vegan Ceviche
A mix of quinoa, mushrooms, avocados and other seasonal vegetables in a aji amarillo, passion fruit marinade. (v, veg, GF)
Shima Sashimi
In the style of the Japanese tropical islands, lightly cured, served with ponzu sauce and Japanese hot mustard. (GF)
Tiradito Fish
Peruvian-style sashimi of thinly-sliced daily catch topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and canchita. (GF)
Tiradito Avocado
Thinly-sliced avocado topped topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and cancha. (v, veg, GF)
Creole Avocado
Seasoned with our Creole spice & olive oil, then lightly torched. Garnished with red onions, cashews, almonds, ponzu sauce. (v, veg, GF)
Creole Spiced And Seared Fish
Seasoned with our Creole spice and olive oil, then lightly torched. Served with red onions, lemon and ponzu sauce. (GF)
Tuna Poke
Yellowfin tuna seasoned with sesame oil, ponzu sauce and sambal chili mixed with sweet pepper, cucumber and seaweed garnished with sesame seed, avocado and radish sprout. (GF)
Sandwiches\Rolls
Veggie King II
Swiss or vegan cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, red onion, sprouts on multigrain. (v, veg)
Gulf Tuna Salad
Smoked Gulf tuna, tossed in a light dressing served on organic mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber. (GF, no bread)
Pan Con Chicharron
Peru's iconic sandwich of crispy fried pork, sweet potatoes, salsa Criolla, aji amarillo sauce. Or get it with fresh Gulf fish or vegan with crispy organic tofu! (v, veg)
Nola Roll
Red beans, rice, Havarti or vegan cheese, smoked pork or vegan sausage, red onions on our house-made roti. Topped with our tropical remoulade. (v, veg)
Veg Kathi Roll
A popular street food from Kolkata, West Bengal. House-made paratha filled with potatoes, onions, Serrano peppers, chickpeas, green peas, Havarti or vegan cheese, chutney. (v, veg)
Plates
Daily Rice & Beans
Our featured rice and beans, add sausage or vegan sausage. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.
Trifongo
Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. Topped with your choice of vegan or Gulf fish ceviche, pork or vegan pork. (v, veg, GF)
Peruano
White beans, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, salsa Criolla. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.
Rico
Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)
Daily Curry
Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)
Banquette Breads
Creole Bread Small
Gulf shrimp, Creole Sauce, havarti or vegan cheese. (v, veg)
Small Plain Bread
Bananas with cinnamon and sugar, havarti or vegan cheese. (v, veg)
Maqaquito Small
Havarti or vegan cheese , scallions (v, veg)
Vietnamese Bread Small
Havarti, rice noodles, smoked chicken or tofu, red onion, chili sauce, lettuce, cilantro, mint, peanuts and sriracha. (v, veg)
Creole Bread Large
Plain Bread Large
Large Maqaquito
Vietnamese Bread Large
Sides
Trifongo
Puerto Rico's heritage dish of seasoned mashed cassava, yellow and green plantains. (v, veg, GF)
Side Rice and beans
Traditional rice and bean dish. (v, veg, GF)
Pork Sausage
GF
Vegan Sausage
(v, veg). not gluten free
Bread
(v, veg)
Lavash
(v, veg)
Roti
(v, veg)
Side Salad
(v, veg, GF)
Tom, Cuke, Avo Salad
(v, veg, GF)
Cole Slaw
(veg, GF)
CHIPS
Peruvian White Beans
(v, veg, GF)
Fried Plantain
(v, veg, GF)
Eat Well do Good Meals
Hot Starters
Banquette Breads
Plain Bread Large
Havarti Cheese and Scallions. (v, veg)
Creole Bread Large
Havarti Cheese, Shrimp, Scallions, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes. (v, veg)
Vietnamese Bread Large
Havarti cheese, rice noodles, smoked chicken or tofu, red onion, chili sauce, lettuce, cilantro, mint, peanuts and sriracha. (v, veg)
Maqaquito Bread Large
Bananas, cinnamon, sugar, Havarti. (v, veg)
Special Banquette Bread Large
(v, veg)
Kids Size Banquette
(v, veg)
Plain Bread Small
Creole Bread Small
Maqaquito Small
Vietnamese Bread Small
Special Banquette Bread Small
Hot Starters
Quinoa Sweet Potato Fritters
Organic quinoa, sweet potatoes, aji amarillo, scallions, Nikkei aioli. (v, veg, GF)
Smoked Fish Fritters
Gulf fish, potatoes, scallions, with Nikkei aioli. (GF)
Whole Porgy
(GF)
Whole Snapper
(GF)
Snapper Collar
(GF)
Nose To Tail
(GF)
Sea Bream Collar
(GF)
Almaco Jack Collar
(GF)
Whole Almaco Jack
Raw/Cold Starters
Vegan Ceviche
Mushrooms, beans & cucumber, marinated in lime, passionfruit and caju juices, aji limo (red chili), aji amarillo (yellow chili), red onion, choclo (giant corn), sweet potato, avocado and cancha (crunchy corn). (v, veg, GF)
Creole Avocado
Seasoned with our Creole spice & olive oil, then lightly torched. Garnished with red onions, cashews, almonds, ponzu sauce. (v, veg, GF)
Tiradito Avocado
Thinly-sliced avocado topped topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and cancha. (v, veg, GF)
Ceviche Fish
GF without bread
Creole Spiced And Seared Fish
Seasoned with our Creole spice and olive oil, then lightly torched. Served with red onions, lemon and ponzu sauce. (GF)
Tiradito Fish
Peruvian-style sashimi of thinly-sliced daily catch topped with aji amarillo (yellow chili peppers) yuzu sauce and canchita. (GF)
Shima Sashimi
In the style of the Japanese tropical islands, lightly cured, served with ponzu sauce and Japanese hot mustard. (GF)
Poke
Yellowfin tuna seasoned with sesame oil, ponzu sauce and sambal chili mixed with sweet pepper, cucumber and seaweed garnished with sesame seed, avocado and radish sprout. (GF)
Rum Cured Tuna
(GF)
Salmon Sashimi
Lomi Lomi
Salads
Carmo Salad
Rice, pineapple, avocado, almonds and cashews, raisins, cucumber, green pepper, smoked ham and cilantro tossed with citrus mango vinaigrette. Available with vegan ham too! Served on a bed of organic lettuces. (v, veg, GF)
Broken Noodle Salad
Rice noodles, bean sprouts and cabbage with tofu, cucumber, peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro & peanuts all tossed with citrus ginger chili vinaigrette. (v, veg, GF)
Burmese Fermented Tea Salad
Myanmar's heritage dish of fermented tea leaves, dried beans and peas, cabbage, chilies, tomatoes, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, and peanuts made with ground dried shrimp or vegan. (v, veg, GF)
Esmeralda Salad
Quinoa, black beans, corn, poblano peppers & cilantro. Tossed with chili coconut lime vinaigrette & topped with toasted pumpkin seeds & cotija cheese. Vegan version served with vegan cheese. Served on a bed of organic lettuces. EatFit NOLA Certified!! (v, veg, GF)
Jaciara's Salpicao Salad
Traditional salad of smoked chicken, smoked turkey, ham, raisins, cucumbers, peppers, peas & shoestring potatoes with house-made dressing. Served on organic greens. (GF)
Gulf Tuna Salad
House smoked local tuna salad, served on organic greens with cucumber, avocado, lettuce, tomato. GF & Eat Fit NOLA certified!! (GF)
Farmers Market Salad
Mixed local organic greens with seasonal ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, avocado Vinaigrette choices: dijon or mango. EatFit NOLA Certified with mango. (v, veg, GF)
Sides
Trifongo
Puerto Rico's heritage dish of seasoned mashed cassava, yellow and green plantains. (v, veg, GF)
Side Rice and beans
Traditional rice and bean dish. (v, veg, GF)
Pork Sausage
GF
Vegan Sausage
(v, veg). not gluten free
Bread
(v, veg)
Lavash
(v, veg)
Roti
(v, veg)
Tom, Cuke, Avo Salad
(v, veg, GF)
Cole Slaw
(veg, GF)
Tostone
Side Salad
(v, veg, GF)
Side White Beans
Side Rice
(v, veg, GF)
Side Avocado
Special
Kids Grilled Cheese
Meat Special
Vegan Special
Vegetarian Special
Aged Yellowfin
Tuna Toast
Shrimp Cake Entree
Small Vegan Gazpacho
Large Vegan Gazpacho
Amazonian White Beans
Table Fare
Rico
Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)
Daily Curry
Our featured vegetable curry served with house-made roti and chutneys. Optionally add chicken, tofu or shrimp. (v, veg, GF)
Daily Rice & Beans
Our featured rice and beans, add sausage or vegan sausage. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.
Deviled Shrimp
GF without roti
Peruano
White beans, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, salsa criolla. (v, veg, GF). vegan sausage not gluten free.
Traditional Street & Market Fare
Trifongo Vegan Ceviche
Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (v, veg, GF)
Trifongo Pork
Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (GF)
Trifongo Vegan Meat
Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (v, veg) *vegan meat may not be gluten free.
Trifongo Seafood
Puerto Rico's heritage dish of mashed green and yellow plantains and cassava. (GF)
Eat Well do Good Meals
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!From Southeast Asia to West Africa, the Caribbean, South America & beyond, experience the world's tropical foodways infused with flavorful local ingredients.
527 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA 70130