Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Carnaval Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

343 SW 6th St.

Redmond, OR 97756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Platter
Two Item Combo
Arrachera- Carne Asada

ANTOJITOS

CALAMARI

$15.00

Chicharones

$4.00

Chips

$3.00+

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Guacamole Fresco

$12.00

Nachos

$17.00+

Quesadillas

$18.00+

Queso Fundido /

$10.00

Scallops

$18.00

Shrimp Empanadas

$14.00

Sopitos

$8.00

Tostones con Carnitas

$13.00

WINGS

$14.00

ALMUERZO

CHILAQUILES

$12.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.00

MACHACA DE RES

$12.00

BARRA FRIA

CEVICHE

$15.00

CRUDO DE ATUN

$16.00

SALPICON DE PULPO

$15.00

CAESAR CHIPOTLE SALAD

$11.00

CARNAVAL MAR Y TIERRA SALAD

$24.00

TOSSED SALAD

$7.00

Ensalada De Nopales

$12.00

BRUNCH

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Eggs & Bacon

$9.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Machaca de Res

$12.00

Molletes

$9.00

Steak Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

COMBINACIONES

One Item Combo

$12.00

Two Item Combo

$15.00

EMPLOYEE MENU

Quesadilla W/ Queso

Quesadilla W/ Pollo

Quesadilla W/ AZada

$9.00

Quesadilla W/ Camaron

$9.00

Quesadilla Picadillo

Combo # 1 Enchilada Pollo

Combo # 1 Enchilada Picadillo

Conbo #1 Enchilada Queso

Combo # 1 Enchilada Frijoles

Combo # 1 Enchilada Chile Verde

Combo # 1 Burrito Pollo

Combo # 1 Picadillo

Combo # 1 Burrito Queso

Combo # 1 Burrito Beans

Combo # 1 Burrtio Chile Verde

Combo # 1 Taco Pollo

Combo # 1 Taco Picadillo

Combo # 1 Taco Beans

Combo # 1 Taco Chile Verde

Combo # 1 Tostada Pollo

Combo # 1 Tostada Picadillo

Combo # 1 Tostada Beans

Combo # 1 Tostada Chile Verde

Side Salad

Side Salad W/ Pollo

Side Salad W/ Azada

$12.00

Side Salad W/ Camaron

$9.00

Side Salad W/ Halibut

$12.00

Side Salad W/ Salmon

$21.00

Agave Chk Sandwich W/ French Fries

2 Tacos Grilled Pollo W/ Rice & Beans

2 Tacos Carnitas W/ Rice & Beans

Crunchy Tacos 2 Picadillo W/ Rice & Beans

Crunchy Tacos 2 Pollo W/ Rice & Beans

Salmon Sandwich W/ Fries

$25.00

Enchiladas (2) De Camaron W/ Rice & Beans

$22.00

LO CLASICO

Agave Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Gorditas

$15.00

Hamburgesa Carnaval

$15.00

Torta Ahogada

$14.00

Baja Fish Tacos (Lunch)

$15.00

NINOS / KIDS

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid drinks

PLATOS PRINCIPALES

Alambres

$25.00

Arrachera- Carne Asada

$24.00

Burrito Percheron

$24.00

Cecina Adobada

$20.00

Chile del Golfo

$24.00

Costillas de Res

$25.00Out of stock

Crema De Chipotle

$20.00

Mole Verde

$22.00

Pollo A La Brasas

$20.00

Salmon a la Parilla

$25.00

Grilled wild salmon, with spices served with white rice and sauteed asparagus

POSTRES / DESSERTS

Arroz con Leche

$9.00

Churros

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee Tequila Flan

$9.00

Crepas

$9.00

Pastel de Chocolate

$9.00

SELECCION DEL CHEF

ALAMBRES DEL MAR

$36.00

CARNITAS DE PUERCO

$22.00

CUBAN GARLIC & LIME PORK CHOP

$23.00

RIB EYE STEAK

$36.00

SIDES

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

TO GO

A LA CARTE

SALSA’s

ADDITIONAL MEAT SIDES

OTHER SIDES

SOPAS

Caldo Talpeno

$12.00

Carne en su Jugo

$17.00

La Riviera Maya

$27.00

Pozole Verde

$18.00

Pozole is made with hominy and pork seasoned with a combination of spices, topped with shredded cabbage, onion, radishes, oregano, and lime.

SPECIALS

Carnaval Penne Pasta\ Flat Iron

$23.00

Carnaval Penne Pasta Camaron

$23.00

Carnaval Penne Pasta Pollo

$23.00

TACOS

Taco Platter

SPECIAL REQUEST DISHES (Not On Menu Items)

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$23.00

Enchiladas De Camaron

$22.00

Salpicon / Tostones

$21.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

BEBIDAS

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Virgen Drink

$7.00

Roy Roger

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

BRUNCH

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

BACON Bloody Mary

$12.00

Manmosa

$12.00

Mexican coffe

$12.00

Rumchata coffee

$9.00

Mimosa Flavor

$9.00

Mezcal Bloody Mary

$14.00

PURO MEZCAL

SMOKY CASA MARGARITA

$15.00

OAXACA SOUR

$15.00

BLOOD ORANGE MEZCAL MARGARITA

$14.00

AHUMADO SECO

$14.00

COCTEL DE CHILE SERRANO CON MEZCAL

$15.00

MEZCAL PALOMA

$14.00

ULTIMATE MEZCAL

$14.00

PATADAS DE MULA

$14.00

MEZCALITOS

$14.00

BESOS DE MEZCAL

$14.00

MEZCAL MAI TAI

$14.00

MEZCAL MANHATTAN

$14.00

CARNAVAL’S MEZCAL MOJITO

$15.00

Cantarito Con Mezcal

$14.00

Yadia 2 Tini

$14.00

Margarita De Mecal

$14.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Lemonade (flavored)

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

LEYEDAS DE MEZCAL

3 SHOTS

$30.00

OAXACA

$15.00

SAN LUIS POTOSI

$15.00

PUEBLA

$15.00

DURANGO

$15.00

GUERRERO

$15.00

Normal Caps

Caps

$28.00

Winter Caps

Winter Caps

$35.00

Beanies

Beanies

$22.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

343 SW 6th St., Redmond, OR 97756

Directions

Gallery
Carnaval Mexican Grill image
Carnaval Mexican Grill image

Map
