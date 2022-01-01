Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Carne Lenta
10 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Carne Lenta is a taco restaurant located in downtown Smithville, Texas. The restaurant group behind Taco Flats in Austin, Texas is responsible for the new slow cooked meat concept. Our cows are sourced locally and butchered in house to provide the freshest meat. We build the perfect taco on homemade tortillas. Enjoy!
114 NE 2nd street, Smithville, TX 78957
