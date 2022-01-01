Carne Lenta imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Carne Lenta

10 Reviews

114 NE 2nd street

Smithville, TX 78957

Popular Items

Pirata
Dirty Nachos
Barbacoa

Starters

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

house made red salsa with chips

Pick 3

$16.00

choose three 8 ounce dips with our house made chips

Queso & Chips

$8.00

cheese, chorizo, jalapeno, cilantro

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and housemade chips

Bean Dip & Chips

$5.00

refried black beans topped with queso fresco and served with housemade chips

Dirty Nachos

$14.00

housemade chips, refried black beans, queso, grilled onion, guacamole, escabeche, pico de gallo

Papas

$6.00

House made hand cut fries served with aioli and ketchup

Quesadilla

$12.00

quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo

Salsa Roja (No Chips - Only available w/ Queso or Guac Purchase)

$3.00

Tacos

Barbacoa

$6.00

slow smoked beef cheek, tongue, chuck, cilantro, pickled jalapeño, onion

Birria

$6.00

slow smoked beef in a red chili broth, onion, cilantro

Carne Guisada Taco

$6.00

beef stewed in spices and chilies, rice, cheese, onion and cilantro

Carnitas

$6.00

slow smoked pork shoulder, cilantro, pickled radish, onion

Chicken Mole

$6.00

slow smoked chicken, rich mole sauce, rice, refried black beans, cilantro

El Hippie

$5.50

refried black beans, grilled onion, grilled jack cheese, guacamole, escabeche

Grilled Chilango Shrimp

$7.00

grilled wild caught gulf shrimp, spring mix, guacamole, fried leeks, cilantro, aioli

Picadillo

$5.00

slow smoked ground beef, veggies, cheese, pico de gallo

Pirata

$7.00

grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, cilantro

Smoked Beef Fajita

$6.00

grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, cilantro, grilled jalapeño

Smoked Chicken Fajita

$6.00

slow smoked chicken, rich mole sauce, rice, refried black beans, cilantro

Sweet Potato

$5.50

smoked sweet potato, butter, honey, queso fresco, grilled pumpkin seeds

Build Your Own

$1.50

Sides/Extras

Corn Tortilla

$1.00

housemade tortillas a la carte

Eggs

$1.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

housemade tortillas a la carte

House Made Chips

$2.00

house made corn chips seasoned with paprika

Jar of Escabeche

$6.00

Mexican Rice

$2.50

mexican rice, tomato, guajillo pepper, salt

Refried Beans

$2.50

side of refried black beans

Smoked Sweet Potato

$5.00

Breakfast Tacos (SAT&SUN 11-2)

Black & Green

$4.50

grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, scrambled eggs, guacamole, grilled onion

Breakfast Brisket

$7.00

brisket, scrambled eggs

Build Your Own

Dirty South

$5.50

refried black beans, yellow american cheese, potato, bacon, scrambled eggs

Migas

$5.50

grilled jack cheese, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, avocado, grilled onions, tortilla strips

Papas Con Juevos

$3.50

potato, scrambled eggs

Sausage & Egg

$4.00Out of stock

chorizo, scrambled eggs

Desserts

Buñuelos

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Tres Leches

$5.00

Buckets

Bud Light x6 Bucket

$21.00

Coors Light x6 Bucket

$21.00

Dos XX x6 Bucket

$21.00

Lonestar x6 Bucket

$21.00

Michelob Ultra x6 Bucket

$21.00

Miller Lite x6 Bucket

$21.00

Shiner Bock x6 Bucket

$21.00

Wine

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

Alloy All Day Rose

$14.00

Alloy All Day Red Blend

$14.00

Alloy Pinot Noir

$14.00

Poema Brut Glass

$5.00

Paul Chevalier Glass

$4.00

Prosecco La Gioiosa

$9.00

Daou Cab

$15.00

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$14.00

Mason Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Santa Marg Prosecco

$16.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00

Non Alcoholics

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Reed's Ginger Beer

$3.50

Richard's Rain Water

$2.50

Sprite

$1.25

Tea

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mocktail

$3.00

Breakfast Cocktails/Hair of the Dog

Bloody Mary/Maria

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Michelada

$6.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Jello Shots

Jello Shot

$2.00

Shots/Bombs

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Star Fucker

$10.00

Jaeger Bomb

$10.00

To Go Alcohol

16 oz spicy frozen

$13.00

16 oz Watermelon Frozen

$14.00

16 oz House Margarita

$13.00

16 oz Palomita

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Carne Lenta is a taco restaurant located in downtown Smithville, Texas. The restaurant group behind Taco Flats in Austin, Texas is responsible for the new slow cooked meat concept. Our cows are sourced locally and butchered in house to provide the freshest meat. We build the perfect taco on homemade tortillas. Enjoy!

Location

Directions

Carne Lenta image

