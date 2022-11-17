Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carnegie Coffee Company

780 Reviews

$

132 E Main St

Carnegie, PA 15106

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Café Latte
Chai Tea

Drinks

Americano

$2.50+

Café Au Lait

$2.20+

Café Latte

$3.20+

Café Mocha

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.20+

Chai Tea

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.30+

Cortado/Macchiato

$2.80+

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Eli

$5.30

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.80+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.30+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Latte Plus Flavor

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Milk

$1.70+

Smoothie

$4.00+

Affogato

$4.60

Jasmine Charity Drink

$5.50+

Cold Case Drinks

Aqua Panna

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.75

LaVazza can

$4.50

Mexican sodas

$2.25

Minute Maid juice

$2.25

Pittsburgh Juice

$6.50

Red Ribbon Soda

$2.50

San Pellegrino small

$2.50

Sarris Milk

$2.25

Schneider's Iced Tea

$1.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Smart Water Plus

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Nantucket Nectar

$3.00

Blume Honey Water

$3.75

Cheap Water

$1.50

Baked Goods

Apple Turnover

$3.25

Bar

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$3.50

Brownie

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll Cake

$4.50

Cookie

$2.50

Croissant

$2.50

Layer Cake

$5.50

Mini Cinnamon Rolls (2)

$3.00

Super hero cookie

$3.00

Sweet croissant

$2.50

Lunch Sandwiches and Salads

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.90

Bavarian Ham

$12.90

Sandwich (no side)

$8.90

Soup cup

$5.50

Soup bowl

$7.50

Side order

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Florentine

$6.50

Carnegie

$6.50

Western

$6.50

Ashley's Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Spicy Sausage

$6.50

Bagel

$3.50

Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$7.50

Everything Bowl

$12.00

Yogurt Bowl

$7.50

Hearty Broth Bowl

$12.00

Snacks

Protein Puck

$4.50

Fenix Fit Protein Bar

$4.50

Kind Bar

$3.00

Way Better chips

$2.50

Deep River Potato Chips

$2.50

Vegan Pop Tart

$5.50

SKYR Yogurt

$3.00

New Food

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

$7.50

Broth Bowl

$12.00

Beet Bowl

$12.00

Turkey on Ciabatta

$12.90

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Basic Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Coffee Shop Retail

Brown Bear Bread

$5.00

Carnegie Coffee Currency

$5.00

CCC apron

$30.00

CCC flour sack towel

$15.00

CCC logo/human rights tee

$25.00

CCC Sweatshirt

$40.00

Coffee airpot

$17.00

Coffee Passport 2021

$30.00

Coffee traveler

$24.90

Drunken Bottle (beer)

$10.99

Drunken Bottle (wine/liquor)

$25.99

LaPrima Coffee 1lb

$17.50

Lavazza 12 oz. bag

$10.99

Lavazza big bag coffee

$27.95

Lavazza big bag espresso

$31.95

Lavazza decaf bag

$16.95

Luluz Mug

$20.00

Luluz Tshirt

$25.00

Twin Engine Coffee 14oz

$17.50

Twin Engine Coffee Mini

$4.00

Market Gift Items

EmmyDot candle

$40.00

Take out bento box

$12.00

Cheese markers

$15.00

Soap

$8.50

Serve up utensil set

$15.00

Cutting boards

$25.00

Baby spoons

$12.00

Suede notebook

$15.00

$5.00 Plant

$5.00

$10.00 Plant

$10.00

$25.00 Flower Bouquet

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:15 am - 5:30 pm
Monday8:15 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:15 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Classic espresso drinks, plus made to order breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads.

Location

132 E Main St, Carnegie, PA 15106

Directions

Gallery
Carnegie Coffee Company image
Carnegie Coffee Company image

Map
