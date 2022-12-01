A map showing the location of Carney's Pub and Grill 3410 S College AveView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Carney's Pub and Grill 3410 S College Ave

668 Reviews

$

3410 S College Ave

Bryan, TX 77801

Speed Bar

Well Vodka

$4.00

Hopadillo

$6.00

Crown

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite BTL

$4.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Love Street

$5.50

Camerena Silver

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Budweiser BTL

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Hussong's Reposado

$3.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Tito's

$3.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.50

Fireball

$3.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Gin

151

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$3.00

Hendricks

$3.00

Tanqueray

$3.00

New Amsterdam

$3.00

BeefEater Strawberry

$3.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$6.00

DBL Hendricks

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$6.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$3.50

Banana

$3.50

Blue Curaco

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Campari

$4.00

Carolan's Irish Cream

$4.50

Creme de Cacao

$3.50

Creme de Menthe

$3.50

Disaranno Amaretto

$3.00

Frangelico

$4.50

Grand Marnier

$4.50

Grand Royale

$4.50

Grape Pucker

$3.50

Green Chartreuse

$4.00

Island Pucker

$3.50

Jager Cold Brew

$3.00

Kahlúa

$3.00

Kamora

$4.50

Melon

$3.50

Michael's Irish Cream

$4.50

Peachtree

$3.50

Razzmatazz

$3.50

Rosita Triple Sec

$3.50

Rumchata

$4.50

Rumple

$3.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$3.50

St. Germain

$4.50

Strawberry Pucker

$3.50

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

Monte Negro

$4.50

DBL Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Banana

$7.00

DBL Blue Curaco

$7.00

DBL Buttershots

$7.00

DBL Carolan's Irish Cream

$9.00

DBL Creme de Cacao

$7.00

DBL Creme de Menthe

$7.00

DBL Disaranno Amaretto

$6.00

DBL Grand Royale

$9.00

DBL Grape Pucker

$7.00

DBL Island Pucker

$7.00

DBL Melon

$7.00

DBL Peachtree

$7.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$7.00

DBL Sour Apple Pucker

$7.00

DBL Strawberry Pucker

$7.00

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

DBL Frangelico

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Jager Cold Brew

$9.00

DBL Kamora

$9.00

DBL Michael's Irish Cream

$9.00

DBL Rumchata

$9.00

DBL Rumple

$9.00

DBL St. Germain

$9.00

DBL Rosita Triple Sec

$7.00

Rum

151

$3.00

Bacardi

$3.00

Bacardi O

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$3.00

Coconut Rum

$3.00

Kraken

$3.00

Malibu

$3.00

Rum Haven

$3.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Coconut Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$6.00

DBL Bacardi O

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Kraken

$6.00

DBL Malibu

$6.00

DBL Rum Haven

$6.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$3.00

Dalmore 12

$4.25

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$14.00

Dewars White Label

$3.00

Glenfiddich 15

$6.00

Glenlevit 12

$4.25

Laphroaig 10

$4.25

Mcallan 12

$4.25

Mcallan 18

$8.00

Mcallan Rare

$40.00

Oban 14

$12.00

Jonny Black

$4.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$6.00

DBL Dalmore 12

$8.50

DBL Dalmore Cigar Malt

$28.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$8.50

DBL Glenfiddich 15

$12.00

DBL Mcallan 12

$8.50

DBL Mcallan 18

$16.00

Shots

Baby Guinness

$4.50

Blow Job Shot

$4.50

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$3.00

El Jefe

$4.50

Godfather

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Kamikaze

$4.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$4.50

Mini Mule

$4.50

PB&J

$4.50

Pickle Shot

$6.50

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Sweet Tart

$4.50

Vegas Bomb

$3.25

Tequila

1942

$30.00

818

$3.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$4.50

Cantera Negra Cafe

$4.50

Cantera Negra Reposado

$4.50

Cantera Negra Silver

$4.50

Casamigos Anejo

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco

$5.00

Cincoro Blanco

$7.50

Clase Azul Mezcal

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco

$3.00

Don Julio Reposado

$3.00

Dulce Vida

$3.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$3.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$3.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño

$3.00

Espolon Blanco

$3.00

Espolon Rep

$3.00

Insolito

$3.00

Patron Silver

$4.25

DBL Camerena Silver

$6.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$5.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$5.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$6.00

DBL Cincoro Blanco

$15.00

DBL Clase Azul Mezcal

$80.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$6.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$6.00

DBL Dulce Vida

$6.00

DBL Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$6.00

DBL Dulce Vida Lime

$6.00

DBL Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño

$6.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$12.00

DBL Espolon Rep

$6.00

DBL Ghost

$6.00

DBL Hornitos Black Barrel

$7.00

DBL Hussong's Reposado

$6.00

DBL Patron Silver

$8.50

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut Pear

$3.00

Absolut Vanilla

$3.00

Back Porch Vodka

$3.00

Ciroc

$4.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$3.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$3.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$3.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$3.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$3.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$3.00

Grey Goose

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.00

Smirnoff Salted Caramel

$3.00

Three Olives Loopy

$3.00

Western Son Blueberry

$3.00

Western Son Cucumber

$3.00

Western Son Lime

$3.00

Western Son Raspberry

$3.00

Western Son Watermelon

$3.00

Woody Creek

$3.00

Enchanted Rock

$3.00

Snap

$3.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$3.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Tito's

$6.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$6.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

DBL Back Porch Vodka

$6.00

DBL Ciroc

$8.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

DBL Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

DBL Smirnoff Salted Caramel

$6.00

DBL Three Olives Loopy

$6.00

DBL Western Son Blueberry

$6.00

DBL Western Son Cucumber

$6.00

DBL Western Son Lime

$6.00

DBL Western Son Raspberry

$6.00

DBL Western Son Watermelon

$6.00

Whiskey

1792

$12.00

Angels Envy

$3.00

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$8.00

Balcones Single Malt

$4.25

Basil hayden

$5.00

Basil Hayden Cask Finish

$6.00

BenchMark Bonded

$4.00

Bernheim

$6.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bonfire

$3.50

Bookers

$12.00

Boxcar

$3.00

Buffalo Trace

$3.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$3.00

Bulleit Rye

$3.00

Cream Of Kentucky

$10.00

Crown Apple

$3.00

Crown Peach

$3.00

Crown Reserve

$4.00

Crown Salted Carmel

$4.00

Crown Vanilla

$3.00

Duke Bourbon

$3.00

E.H Taylor

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elija Craig

$9.00

Elmer t Lee

$17.00

George T Stagg

$40.00

Glenfiddich 15

$17.00

Heaven Hill

$4.00

Herman Marshall Blended Whiskey

$3.00

Hibiki

$12.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$3.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$4.25

Jack Daniel Bonded

$3.50

Jack Daniels

$3.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$3.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$3.00

Jameson

$3.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$3.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$3.00

Jefferson Ocean

$15.00

Jim Beam

$3.00

Kentucky Owl

$12.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$25.00

Knob Creek

$4.50

Knob Creek Rye

$4.25

Larceny

$12.00

Little Book

$30.00

Maker's 46

$4.25

Michters Bourbon

$4.50

Michters Sour Mash

$4.50

Muckey Muck

$45.00

Old Forrester

$3.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$40.00

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15yr Red

$150.00

Pappy Van Winkly Family Reserve 15yr Black

$100.00

Proper 12

$3.00

Ranger Creek 44 Rye

$8.50

Ranger Creek RIm Fire

$10.00

Rebecca Creek

$3.00

Russell Reserve Rye

$4.25

Sazerac Rye

$3.00

Seagrams 7

$3.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$3.00

Skrewball

$3.00

Slow & Low

$3.00

Southern Comfort

$3.00

Stagg Jr

$10.00

Texas Ranger 1836

$3.00

Thomas H Handy

$15.00

Twisted Sweet Tea

$3.00

TX Bourbon

$4.25

TX Sherry Cask

$8.00

TX Whiskey

$3.00

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12yr

$75.00

Weller

$4.00

Weller 107

$8.00

Weller 12yr

$20.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Master Collection

$15.00

Woodville Rye Whiskey

$3.00

Wooford Reserve

$3.00

Yellow Rose

$6.00

Yellow Rose Rye

$3.00

Yellowstone

$18.00

DBL Balcones Brimstone

$17.00

DBL Balcones Single Malt

$8.50

DBL Balcones Texas Potstil

$8.50

DBL Balcones True Blue

$8.50

DBL Basil Hayden Cask Finish

$12.00

DBL Blantons

$30.00

DBL Bonfire

$7.00

DBL Bookers

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$6.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$6.00

DBL Bushmills Black

$6.00

DBL Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Bushmills Red

$6.00

DBL Crown

$6.00

DBL Crown Apple

$6.00

DBL Crown Peach

$6.00

DBL Crown Salted Carmel

$8.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$6.00

DBL Elija Craig

$20.00

DBL Fireball

$6.00

DBL Herman Marshall Blended Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Hibiki

$24.00

DBL Jack Daniel Bonded

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

DBL Jameson

$6.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$8.50

DBL Jameson Caskmates IPA

$6.00

DBL Jameson Caskmates Stout

$6.00

DBL Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00

DBL Jim Beam

$6.00

DBL Knob Creek

$8.50

DBL Maker's 46

$12.75

DBL Maker's Mark

$6.00

DBL Michters Bourbon

$8.50

DBL Michters Rye

$8.50

DBL Oak & Eden Bourbon & Spire

$6.00

DBL Oak & Eden Rye & Spire

$6.00

DBL Proper 12

$6.00

DBL Ranger Creek 44 Rye

$8.50

DBL Rebecca Creek

$6.00

DBL Redemption Bourbon

$6.00

DBL Rio Brazos Boxcar

$6.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$6.00

DBL Sexton Irish Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Skrewball

$6.00

DBL Slow & Low

$6.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.00

DBL Texas Ranger 1836

$6.00

DBL Twisted Tea

$6.00

DBL TX Bourbon

$8.50

DBL TX Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$6.00

DBL Woodville Rye Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Yellow Rose

$6.00

DBL Yellow Rose Rye

$6.00

Drafts

Ace Pear Cider

$9.50

Alaskan White

$6.00

Apricot Hefeweizen

$6.00

Big D IPA

$6.50

Big Swell

$6.50

Breakfast Stout

$5.00

Dadgum IPA

$6.00

Dunkel & Dragons

$6.50

Eastcider

$6.00

Fireman’s 4

$6.00

French Press

$6.00

Fresh Kicks

$7.00

Guinness

$7.50

Hop Freak

$7.00

Hop Sprocket

$7.00

Laguanitas IPA

$6.00

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$6.50

Old Jubilation

$9.00

Real Heavy

$6.00

Seasick Crocodile

$7.50

Shiner Cheer

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stone IPA

$7.00

Twisted Pretzel

$8.00

Wake Up World Wide Stout

$7.00

We Be Pubbin NITRO

$7.50

Yellow Rose

$6.00

Yule Shoot Your Eye Out

$7.00

Community Bock

$6.00

Bottles

120 Minute IPA

$22.00

Bourbon Barrel French Press

$18.00

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Dos XX BTL

$5.00

Lugene Milk Stout

$8.00

Modelo

$5.50

Pumpkinator

$18.00

Yuengling

$4.25

Yuengling Flight

$5.50

Cans

Best Maid Pickle Beer

$5.00

Brooklyn Black Ops

$10.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Cutterwater

$8.50

High Noon Cans

$6.00

Hopadillo

$5.00

Jim Beam Can

$5.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$5.00

Lone River Ranch Water

$5.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Nutrl

$8.00

Ranch2O

$7.00

Rodeo Clown

$6.00

Rodeo Clown Hazy

$6.00

Strong Drink

$8.00

White Claw 12oz

$5.00

Wine Glass

Andre Brut GLS

$4.00

Ballatore GLS

$7.50

Barone Fini- Pinot Griggio GLS

$8.00

Bottom less mimosa

$15.00

Callaway Cellar Selection Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$8.00

Josh Cellars GLS

$8.00

LaMarca Prosecco GLS

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Project Paso- Red Blen GLS

$8.00

Ruffino Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Simple Life- Rosé GLS

$8.00

Stella Rose

$5.00

The Crusher- Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

The Crusher- Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Villa Pozzi GLS

$8.00

Wycliff Brut GLS

$4.00

Wine Bottle

Andre Brut BTL

$15.00

Ballatore BTL

$30.00

Barone Fini- Pinot Griggio BTL

$21.00

Callaway Cellar Selection Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$27.00

Josh Cellars BTL

$29.00

LaMarca Prosecco BTL

$24.00

Project Paso- Red Blen BTL

$21.00

Ruffino Prosecco BTL

$29.00

Simple Life- Rosé BTL

$21.00

Specialty Wine

$100.00

The Crusher- Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

The Crusher- Pinot Noir BTL

$21.00

Villa Pozzi BTL

$20.00

Wycliff Brut BTL

$15.00

ZD Reserve Chardonnay

$34.50

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Fried Pickle

$4.75

Fried Jalapeños

$4.75

50/50

$4.75

Fries

$4.50

Nachos

Plate of Todstada chips with melted cheese fresh pico, with a side of sour cream and salsa

Queso Nachos

bed of Tortilla chips covered in queso, fresh pico, chicken, with a side of sour cream

Quesadilla

flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, fresh pico, served with chips and salsa and a side of sour cream

Wings

$13.00

10 golden fried wings dipped in your choice of sauce, served with fries and a side of ranch or bleu cheese

2 Chicken Strips

$9.00

golden fried chicken strips served with fries. tossed in your favorite sauce for 50 cents more.

4 Chicken Strips

$11.00

golden fried chicken strips served with fries. tossed in your favorite sauce for 50 cents more.

Chip Refill

Brunch buffet

$12.50

Salads

House Salad

$5.25

bed of lettuce, with tomatoes and cucumbers

Chicken Salad

$9.00

bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheddar cheese and bacon

Steak Salad

$11.50

bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheddar cheese and bacon

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$8.75

lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese blend, grilled onions and jalapeńos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese blend, grilled onions and jalapeńos, buffalo sauce and ranch

Steak Tacos

$12.00

lettuce, fresh pico, grilled onions, cheddar cheese blend, chipotle ranch

Fish Tacos

$10.50

lettuce, fresh pico, cheddar cheese blend, ranch

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$12.00

1/2lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and mayo with American cheese

BBQ Burger

$12.50

1/2lb beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapeńos, mayo

Shredded Burger

$12.75

1/2lb beef patty, melted cheddar cheese, chili

Rueben

$10.50

1/4lb corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on grilled rye toast

Patty Melt

$11.25

1/2lb beef patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese, mayo on toast

Buffalo Patty Melt

$12.00

1/2lb beef patty, grilled onions and jalapeńos, swiss cheese, ranch and buffalo saice on toast

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a bun

Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions, swiss cheese, mayo on a bun

BLT

$9.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

american and pepperjack cheese on toast

Catering

$18.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Electrolit

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Polite latte

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Rose's Grenadine

Rose's Sweet Lime

Saint Arnold Root Beer

$3.00

Sour Mix

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

T-Shirt SM-XL

$25.00

Tonic

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3410 S College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
