Carnitas El Viejon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Traditional Mexican Food
Location
4743 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem, OR 97305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Xicha North - 2195 Hyacinth St NE
No Reviews
2195 Hyacinth Street Northeast Salem, OR 97301
View restaurant
Victorico's Mexican Food - Portland Rd - Salem
4.1 • 522
3994 Portland Rd NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurant
Courthouse Coffeebar - Lancaster
No Reviews
4132 Devonshire Court Northeast Salem, OR 97305
View restaurant
Casa Los Dos Amigos - 5005 River Road North
No Reviews
5005 River Road North Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurant