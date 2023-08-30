Popular Items

CARNITAS - Office Combo

$59.99

3 lbs. for 6 persons

MENUDO

$15.99

HONEYCOMB MENUDO


CARNITAS

CARNITAS - Personal Combo

$12.99

1/2 lb for 1 person

CARNITAS - Duo Combo

$19.99

1 lb for 2 persons

CARNITAS - Trio Combo

$29.99

1 1/2 lb for 3 persons

CARNITAS - Family Combo

$39.99

2 lbs for 4 persons

CARNITAS - Office Combo

$59.99

3 lbs. for 6 persons

CARNITAS - Party Combo

$399.00

30 lbs for 60 persons

TACOS

TACO - CARNITAS

$3.49

TACO - PASTOR

$3.49

TACO - BISTEK

$3.49

TACO - POLLO

$3.49

TACO - TRIPA

$3.49

TACO - TINGA DE POLLO

$3.49

TACO - CHICHARRON

$3.49

TACO - CHORIZO

$3.49

TACO - PAPA CON CHORIZO

$3.49

TACO - CHAMPINON

$3.49

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA - CARNITAS

$9.99

QUESADILLA - PASTOR

$9.99

QUESADILLA - BISTEK

$9.99

QUESADILLA - POLLO

$9.99

QUESADILLA - TRIPA

$9.99

QUESADILLA - TINGA DE POLLO

$9.99

QUESADILLA - CHICHARRON

$9.99

QUESADILLA - CHORIZO

$9.99

QUESADILLA - PAPA CON CHORIZO

$9.99

QUESADILLA - CHAMPINON

$9.99

GORDITAS

GORDITA - CARNITAS

$9.99

GORDITA - PASTOR

$9.99

GORDITA - BISTEK

$9.99

GORDITA - POLLO

$9.99

GORDITA - TRIPA

$9.99

GORDITA - TINGA DE POLLO

$9.99

GORDITA - CHICHARRON

$9.99

GORDITA - CHORIZO

$9.99

GORDITA - PAPA CON CHORIZO

$9.99

GORDITA - CHAMPINON

$9.99

SOPES

SOPE - CARNITAS

$8.99

SOPE - PASTOR

$8.99

SOPE - BISTEK

$8.99

SOPE - POLLO

$8.99

SOPE - TRIPA

$8.99

SOPE - TINGA DE POLLO

$8.99

SOPE - CHICHARRON

$8.99

SOPE - CHORIZO

$8.99

SOPE - PAPA CON CHORIZO

$8.99

SOPE - CHAMPINON

$8.99

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA - CARNITAS

$8.99

TOSTADA - CHICHARRON PRENSADO Y PAPA CON CHORIZO

$8.99

TOSTADA - PASTOR

$8.99

TOSTADA - BISTEK

$8.99

TOSTADA - POLLO

$8.99

TOSTADA - TRIPA

$8.99

TOSTADA - TINGA DE POLLO

$8.99

TOSTADA - CHICHARRON

$8.99

TOSTADA - CHORIZO

$8.99

TOSTADA - PAPA CON CHORIZO

$8.99

TOSTADA - CHAMPINON

$8.99

TORTAS

TORTA - CARNITAS

$12.99

TORTA - PASTOR

$12.99

TORTA - BISTEK

$12.99

TORTA - POLLO

$12.99

TORTA - TRIPA

$12.99

TORTA - TINGA DE POLLO

$12.99

TORTA - CHICHARRON

$12.99

TORTA - CHORIZO

$12.99

TORTA - PAPA CON CHORIZO

$12.99

TORTA - CHAMPINON

$12.99

PAMBOZOS

PAMBOZO - CARNITAS

$12.99

PAMBOZO - PAPA CON CHORIZO

$12.99

PAMBOZO - TINGA DE POLLO

$12.00

CALDOS

POZOLE

$14.99

POZOLE DE CABEZA, MACIZA O SURTIDA

MENUDO

$15.99

HONEYCOMB MENUDO

BEBIDAS

MUNDET (APPLE)

$3.49

MEXICAN COKE

$3.49

FANTA ORANGE

$3.49

PEPINO CON LIMON

$4.99

AGUA FRESCA

PINA

$4.99

AGUA FRESCA

PINA, PEPINO CON LIMON

$4.99

AGUA FRESCA

ORDENES ADICIONALES

TORTILLA (10)

$2.99

AGUACATE

$2.99

TOSTADAS

$2.99