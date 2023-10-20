Popular Items

- Menu -

- Carnitas Combos -
- Carnitas Combos -

Incluye/ Includes tortillas, salsa roja, salsa verde, spicy onions, cilantro and lime.

- Tacos -
- Tacos -
$4.49

1 taco: corn tortilla, onions, cilantro. Side of salsa roja, salsa verde

- Quesadillas -
- Quesadillas -
$10.49

1 large quesadilla : choice of meat, corn tortilla, Monterey Jack cheese, Mozzarella cheese. Side of spicy onion, salsa verde, salsa roja

- Tostadas -
- Tostadas -
$9.49

1 large tostada: deep fried corn tortilla, choice of meat, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, avocado Side of salsa roja, salsa verde

- Gorditas -
- Gorditas -
$10.49

1 large Gordita: corn masa, choice of meat, lettuce, onions, tomato, sour cream Side of salsa roja, salsa verde

- Doraditas -
- Doraditas -
$1.99+

Quesadilla doradas. Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with carnitas

- Pozole -
- Pozole -
$15.49

Traditional Mexican Pozole Rojo made with tender pork and hominy, simmered in the most incredible chile broth, with lots of spices. Served with a side of salsa macha, lime, radish, onions, lettuce and 3 tostadas

