Carnitas Uruapan Restaurant - Pilsen 1725 W 18th St

No reviews yet

1725 W 18th St

Chicago, IL 60608

Popular Items

1 Pound Pork Carnitas
Guacamole & Freshly Fried Chips
1/2 Pound Pork Carnitas

Mains

Michoacan-Style Tamales stuffed with Swiss Chard (wrapped in fresh corn leaves). Served with Chile de Arbol Salsa, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
1 Pound Pork Carnitas

1 Pound Pork Carnitas

$13.99

Our pork is slow cooked for over 2 hours until golden, crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside. Our carnitas come with tortillas and 1 pount typically feeds 2 people.

1/2 Pound Pork Carnitas

1/2 Pound Pork Carnitas

$6.99

Our pork is slow cooked for over 2 hours until golden, crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside. Our carnitas come with tortillas and 1 pount typically feeds 2 people.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Our pork is slow cooked for over 2 hours until golden, crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside. Our carnitas come with tortillas and 1 pount typically feeds 2 people.

Chicharron

Chicharron

$2.99+

Fresh made crispy pork skin cracklings.

Ensalada de Nopales (1/2 lb.)

Ensalada de Nopales (1/2 lb.)

$2.75

Cactus salad seasoned with onion, tomato, jalapeno, and queso fresco.

Ensalada de Nopales (1 lb.)

Ensalada de Nopales (1 lb.)

$5.50

Cactus salad seasoned with onion, tomato, jalapeno, and queso fresco.

Frijoles Refritos

Frijoles Refritos

$2.99+

Re-fried beans

Guacamole & Freshly Fried Chips

Guacamole & Freshly Fried Chips

$5.99

6 oz, Mexican avocados, onion, cilantro, lime, and jalapeno

Chicharron Guisado

$2.00+

Our fresh made chicharron braised in a homemade salsa (with tomato, tomatillos, and Serrano Peppers).

Sides

Chipotle Salsa

Chipotle Salsa

$0.99

Extra Tortillas

$1.25

Extra side of 1 Dozen Tortillas

Jalapeno & Tomato Salsa

Jalapeno & Tomato Salsa

$0.99
Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$0.99
Jalapeños

Jalapeños

$0.99

Specials

Corundas - Queso/Cheese

Corundas - Queso/Cheese

$3.00+

Michoacan-Style Cheese Stuffed Tamales (wrapped in fresh corn leaves). Served with Chile de Arbol Salsa, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Menudo

Menudo

$8.99+
Corundas de Acelgas/Swiss Chard

Corundas de Acelgas/Swiss Chard

$3.00+

Beverage

Agua de Jamaica/Hibiscus Tea

Agua de Jamaica/Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

Coca Cola (Can)

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99
Horchata

Horchata

$3.00+

All Natural Rice Drink, sweetened condensed milk, almonds. Not from concentrate.

Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Mexican Squirt

$3.50

Sprite (Can)

$1.99

Topo Chico

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Best Carnitas and Chicharrones in Chicago since 1975! Come in and enjoy!

1725 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608

