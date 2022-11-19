Food Trucks
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican Taqueria with influence of regular meats along with wild game and seafood and proud sister company of Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant Group and food trucks!
Location
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102, Edgewater, CO 80214
Gallery
