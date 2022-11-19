Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102

No reviews yet

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102

Edgewater, CO 80214

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips/Queso
10 Taco Platter
6 Taco Platter

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Chicken Flautas

$9.50

4 Chicken flautas served with fresh cabbage, our homemade specialty green sauce, crema and pico.

Pork Belly Chicharrones

$7.00

Served with our specialty green sauce, lime and 2 tortillas

Churros & Fried Ice cream

Churros & Fried Ice cream

$7.00

Caramel filled churros with dip fried vanilla ice cream and topped with blackberry sauce.

TACOS

3 Tacos Mix & Match

3 Tacos Mix & Match

$12.00

6 Taco Platter

$23.00
10 Taco Platter

10 Taco Platter

$38.00

From 1 to 5 options for selection.

20 Taco Platter

20 Taco Platter

$70.00
El Pastor

El Pastor

$4.00
Boar Carnitas

Boar Carnitas

$4.00
Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00
Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$4.00
Steak

Steak

$4.75
The Wild Elk

The Wild Elk

$4.75
Nopal

Nopal

$4.00
+Ahi Tuna

+Ahi Tuna

$4.75
+Shrimp

+Shrimp

$4.75
+Fish

+Fish

$4.75

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Green salsa (Mild)

$0.50

Side Red salsa (Spicy)

$0.50

SHAREABLES

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Chips/Salsa

$4.50

Chips/Queso

$7.99
Chips/Guac

Chips/Guac

$8.99
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Side fries

$4.50

Side Chips

$3.00

QUESADILLAS

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

El Pastor Quesadilla

$11.00

Boar Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$11.00

The Wild Elk Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Quesadilla

$12.00

Mahi Quesadilla

$12.00

SALAD BOWLS

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$12.00

Flour tortilla shell with lettuce,cheddar, corn, roasted red pepper, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions

El Pastor Salad

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Salad

$12.00

Boar Carnitas Salad

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$13.00

Mahi Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Bowl

$12.00

KIDS

Mini Quesadillas

$7.99

2 mini quesadillas and side of French fries

Steak Tacos

$7.99

Steak tacos with Mix shredded cheese and side of French fries

DRINKS

Horchata

Horchata

$3.75

Rice milk and cinnamon agua fresca

HIbiscus (jamaica)

HIbiscus (jamaica)

$3.75Out of stock

Agua Fresca made from Hibiscus flower

Cantaloupe (melon)

Cantaloupe (melon)

$3.75Out of stock

Melon Agua Fresca

Pineapple (pina)

Pineapple (pina)

$3.75Out of stock

Agua Fresca made with pineapple

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Fresh lemonade made in house

Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Taqueria with influence of regular meats along with wild game and seafood and proud sister company of Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant Group and food trucks!

Location

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

Gallery
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market image
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market image
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market image

