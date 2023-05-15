Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carnivores Bar and Grill

900 N US Hwy 77

Robstown, TX 78380

Drinks

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Appetizer

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Deviled Eggs

$10.99

Pig Shots

$12.99

Pork Belly Bites

$12.99

Entrées

1/2 Angus Burger

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.99

Thick Cut Pork Chop

$16.99

12oz. NY Strip

$23.99

12oz. Ribeye

$26.99

16oz. Ribeye

$29.99

Tudy Special

$10.99

Mac and cheese topped with chopped up pork belly bites with a raspberry chipotle drizzle

Gator Chop

$13.99

Corn

Mac & Cheese

Southern Style Green Beans

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Baked Potato

Sweet Potato

Little Carnivores

Corn Dog

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Corn

Mac & Cheese

Southern Style Green Beans

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Baked Potato

Sweet Potato

Dessert

Original Cheesecake

$8.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

900 N US Hwy 77, Robstown, TX 78380

