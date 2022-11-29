Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carol and Dave's Roadhouse

review star

No reviews yet

122 N Market St

Ligonier, PA 15658

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon
Blackened Salmon
Popcorn Chicken

Apps

Buffalo Artichoke Dip

$16.50

Cauliflower

$8.00

Fire cracker shrimp

$12.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.50

Hummus And Pita

$11.50

Mussels

$12.00

Polenta

$9.50

Potato Skins

$12.00

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Stuffed Pretzels

$11.00

Burgers

1 Pound Burger

$20.00

1/2lb Burger

$12.00

Black And Blue Burger

$14.00

Portobello Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Entrees

6oz Filet Mignon Steak

$38.00

8oz Sirloin Steak

$24.00

Artichoke Chicken

$21.00

baked cod

$20.00

Baked Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

Crabcakes

$38.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Four Cheese Mac n cheese

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Meatloaf

$14.00

Tenderloin Tips

$20.00

Tortelloni Pasta

$21.00

Walleye

$26.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

Kids meals

Buttered noodles

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Popcorn Chicken

$4.00

Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Large House Salad

$7.00

Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Fall Harvest salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Roadhouse Crabcake Sandwich

$17.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.50

baked potato

$3.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Quinoa

$3.50

Regular Fries

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Veggies And Dip

$2.50

Small Portion

Small Fettuccine

$6.00

Small Fish And Chips

$8.00

Small Meatloaf

$6.00

Soup

Crab Bisque Bowl

$12.00

Crab Bisque Cup

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.00

Wings

Boneless 5oz

$8.00

Boneless 10oz Wings

$12.00

Wraps

Portobello Wrap

$11.00

Vegetable wrap

$10.00

Thai Peanut wrap

$12.00

Tuesday

Spaghetti

$5.00

Chicken Romano

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order online and enjoy in the comforts of your home!

Website

Location

122 N Market St, Ligonier, PA 15658

Directions

Gallery
Carol and Dave's Roadhouse image
Carol and Dave's Roadhouse image
Carol and Dave's Roadhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Rust Distilling - 221 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 W Main Street Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Fox's Pizza Den - Ligonier
orange star4.0 • 70
122 N Market St. Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Ligonier Tavern & Table
orange starNo Reviews
139 W Main St Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Forks Inn
orange star4.5 • 523
3819 Route 711 Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
The Road Toad
orange starNo Reviews
2726 Route 30 Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Harbor Inn
orange starNo Reviews
805 Bethel Church Road Latrobe, PA 15650
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ligonier

Forks Inn
orange star4.5 • 523
3819 Route 711 Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Fox's Pizza Den - Ligonier
orange star4.0 • 70
122 N Market St. Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ligonier
Latrobe
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston