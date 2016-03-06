A map showing the location of Carol Kay's 712 main streetView gallery

Carol Kay's 712 main street

review star

No reviews yet

712 main street

Houston, TX 77002

MENU

Kay's jumbo biscuits

Smothered chicken and Biscuits

$16.00

Fried Chicken, Homemade white gravy, Fried Eggs

Chipotle Honey Salmon cake

$16.00

Griddled salmon cakes, chipotel honey glaze, sauted spinach and tomato

Hot Honey Pork Belly Biscuits

$14.50

Two eggs, griddled ham, hot honey glaze

breakfast plates

brown sugar bourban shrimp and grits

$16.00

TX bourbon, local grits, onion, pepers white cheddar and scallions

traditional breakfast

$14.00

two eggs any style, choice of bacon or chicken sausage, choice of toast or biscuit and roasted potatoes or grits

ham and cheese omelette

$12.00

ham amd cheese omelette with roasted potatoes, or grits and toast or biscuits

veggie omelette

$13.00

veggie omelette with roasted potatoes, or grits and toast or biscuit

corned beef hash

$16.00

pulled smoked brisket, roasted potatoes, onions and peppers and two eggs any style

Multi-grain pancakes

$6.00

single pancake pure maple syrup seasonal berries whipped butter

Multi-grain pancakes 2

$11.50

double pancake pure maple syrup seasonal berries whipped butter

Banana foster belgian waffles

$12.00

sandwiches

Bacon wrapped grilled cheese

$12.00

white cheddar, boursin, swiss, bleu served with tomato bisque

grilled chicken asiago melt

$11.50

toasted sourdough, red pepper jam, pickled onions served with kettle chips

hot pastrami on marble rye

$11.50

spicy deli mustard, served with chips

classic turkey club

$13.00

triple decker, lettuce, tomato,crispy bacon mayo served with kettle chips

Half sandwich and soup

$11.00

soups

tomato bisque cup

$4.00

cup

tomato bisque

$8.00

bowl

chicken noodle soup cup

$4.00

cup

chicken noodle soup

$8.00

bowl

seasonal soup cup

$4.00

cup

seasonal soup

$8.00

bowl

salad

classic caesar salad

$10.00

homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, chopped romaine

quinoa salad

$9.00

marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, red onion, avocado, arugula, sherry vinaigrette

cobb salad

$14.00

romaine, smoked turkey, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, roasted corn and boile egg with honey mustard

caribbean rice bowl

jerk chicken rice bowl

$15.00

rice and peas, curried cabbage

curried chicken rice bowls

$15.00

rice and peas, curried cabbage

jerk salmon rice bowls

$18.00

rice and peas, curried cabbage

jerk shrimp rice bowls

$18.00

rice and peas, curried cabbage

drinks

Juices

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Salad protiens

Grilled chicken

$5.00

Grilled shrimp

$8.00

Grilled salmon

$8.00

Breakfast sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Fruit cup

$3.00

Roasted potatoes

$5.00

1 egg

$2.00

2 eggs

$4.00

Grab and go fruit cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

712 main street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

