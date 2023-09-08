HOT DRINK

COFFEE DRIP

$2.99+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25+

LATTE

$4.25+

ESPRESSO

$2.90

AMERICANO

$3.50

TEA

$3.50

MATCHA

$4.50+

MOCHA

$4.25+

CHAI

$4.75

COLD DRINK

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

LATTE

$4.50+

COLDBREW

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.90+

LEMONADE HOME MADE

$4.25+

MATCHA

$4.90+

VIENNOISERIE

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.50

APPLE TURNOVER

$3.99

CHOCOLAT TWIST

$3.90

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.99

CROISSANT

$2.99

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

$3.50

PAIN AU RAISIN

$3.90

BEIGNET

$1.75+

BISTRO

$4.50

MUFFIN

$4.25

CROISSANT PUDDING

$4.25

COOKIE

$3.50

SCONES

$2.99

BLUEBERRY DANISH

$3.99

STRAWBERRY DANISH

$3.99

MINI RAISIN X4

$5.25

GLUTEN FREE BROWNI

$3.90

BAR LEMON

$2.75

PECAN BAR

$2.75

APPLE BAR

$2.75

MADELEINE

$2.99

LARGE BEIGNET

$4.50

CHEESE DANISH

$3.75

MINI VIENNOISERIE

$1.75+

CHOCOLATE POCKET

$3.99

RASPBERRY DANISH

$4.25

LEMON DANISH

$4.25

PECAN DANISH

$4.25

CROISSANT STRAWBERRY

$3.99

ASSORTMENT 8 BAKED GOODS

$25.00

APRICOT DANISH

$4.25

BABKA SLICE

$3.50

BREAKFAST

CHIA SEED PUDDING

$6.90

GRANOLA BERRY PARFAIT

$7.90

OAT OVER NIGHT

$6.90

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$7.90

SOFT BOILED EGG X1

$6.90

SOFT BOILED EGG X2

$8.90

SCRAMBLE EGGS WITH SALAD

$9.90

SCRAMBLE EGGS SIDE

$6.90

OMELETTE

WAFFLE PLATTER

$9.90

PANCAKE PLATTER

$9.90

FRITTATA WITH SALAD

$13.90

QUICHE LORRAINE

$11.90

QUICHE VEGGIES

$11.90

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.90

FRITTATA

$9.90

BREAKFAST PLATTER

$15.90

SINGLE BELGIUM WAFFLE

$3.90

CROISSANT SANDWICH

PARIS HAM AND GRUYERE

$9.90

TUNA SALAD

$9.90

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.90

EGG SALAD

$9.90

SALMON AND AVOCADO

$9.90

SUB BAGUETTE

$1.00

BAGUETTE SANDWICH

FRENCH HAM AND GRUYERE

$10.90

BRIE AND FIG JAM with seasonal fruit

$9.90

PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA

$10.90

CHICKEN SMOKED MOZZARELLA

$11.90

SUPER PROTEIN MARIO

$13.99

PATE DE CAMPAGNE

$10.90

SAUCISSON FRENCH STYLE

$10.90

CROQUE MONSIEUR

$12.90

SALAD

BURRATA

$15.90

QUINOA TABOULE WITH ARUGULA

$12.90

GRILLED CHICKEN COBB

$14.90

MOROCCAN GRAIN BOWL

$11.90

NICOISE

$14.90

SEASONAL SALAD

$12.90

GRILLED GOAT CHEESE

$13.90

MARKET SALAD

$7.90

TRIO SALAD

$13.90

PANZANELLA SALAD

$9.99

GRAB & GO

EVIAN 1L

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PERRIER

$3.50

COCACOLA

$2.50

DIET COCACOLA

$2.50

COLD BREW

$5.00

SPINDRIFT

$2.50

POPCORN ORGANIC

$2.50

VEGGIE CRISPS

$2.50

PALEO PUFFS

$2.50

SEXYBATCH

$5.00

POPCORN

$2.00

POWER CURLS

$2.00

MIX GRANOLA

$1.75

EVIAN 500 ML

$2.50

BREAD

BAGUETTE LARGE

$5.90

DEMI BAGUETTE

$2.50

FRENCH ROLL

$1.50

MULTIGRAIN

$7.90

DESSERT

TART SINGLE

CHEESECAKE

$6.99

OPERA

$5.50

CANNOLI

$3.00

APPLE CRISP

$4.50

VALENTINE HEART

$6.90

TIRAMISU

$4.95

LAVA CAKE

$5.00

CLAFOUTIS

$4.99

ECLAIR

$3.90

ALMOND KING CAKE PIE

$19.99

ALMOND KING CAKE SLICE

$4.99

MACARON

$1.99

BROWNI CHOCO FUDGE

$3.00

PANTRY

ZA'ATAR

$14.00

OLIVE OIL 370ML

$11.00

OLIVE OIL 500ML

$16.00

ARTICHOKE

$11.00

BALSAMIC

$16.00

CAPERS

$9.00

HARISSA BAKLOUTI ORGANIC

$9.00

CHUTNEY

$9.00

JOECOFFEE BENCHMARK

$18.00

JOECOFFEE NIGHT CAP

$18.00

COUSCOUS

$8.00

HARISSA TUNISIAN ORGANIC

$9.00

HONEY ORANGE BLOSSOMS

$11.00

JAM

$8.50

LEMON

$7.50

OLIVE FENNEL

$7.00

OLIVE SPREAD

$8.00

SUMAC

$14.00

SUNDRIED TOMATOES ORGANIC

$9.00

DOG TREATS

$8.90

TEBOURSOUK SAUCE

$9.00

TIBAR SAUCE

$9.00

VICHY MINT

$4.90

MINI JAM

$1.50

BUNNY

$7.90

SIDE

SMOKED SALMON

$4.90

GRUYERE

$3.90

FRENCH PARIS HAM

$4.90

BACON

$3.50

EGG SALAD

$3.50

CHICKEN SALAD

$3.50

TUNA SALAD

$3.50

MARKET SALAD

$4.00

SUNNY SIDE EGG

$3.00

BERRIES

$3.00

WINE

MIMOSA

$7.00

CABERNET RED

$16.00

CHARDONNAY

$16.00

FLEUR DE MER ROSE

$14.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$17.00

PROSECCO

$8.00