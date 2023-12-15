Carolina Ale House CAH - DT Greenville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A family-friendly sports-themed restaurant best known for food, sports and fun. American pub food, beer, drinks, and kids menu.
Location
113 S Main St, Greenville, SC 30909
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Camperdown
No Reviews
12 East Broad Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenville
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurant