Brunch

Omelets

All omelets are made with three eggs and served with a biscuit and choice of hash browns or grits

CCS Classic Omelet

$10.00

Ham, roasted red peppers, onion, tomato, sharp Wisconsin cheddar

Cheddar Omelete

$9.00

Melted sharp Wisconsin cheddar

Feta, Tomato, Spinach and Onion Omelete

$10.00

Brie and Bacon Omelete

$10.00

Mushroom and Swiss Omelete

$9.00

Create your own Omelet

$10.00

Choice of two items (additional items $1)

Breakfast Specials

Eye Opener

$10.00

Two eggs any style served with bacon, sausage or ham, hash browns or grits, and your choice of toasted bread

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

House made sausage gravy over flaky butter biscuits, with two eggs any style

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Diced beer braised corned beef, onion, roasted red peppers, and Yukon gold potatoes fried crispy, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise.

Eggs Jennifer

$11.00

English muffin topped with fresh avocado, sautéed spinach, tomato, poached eggs, home-made hollandaise, and hash browns or grits

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

English muffin topped with crispy Lady Edison prosciutto, poached eggs, home-made hollandaise, and hash browns or grits

Steak and Eggs

$14.00

6 oz USDA Certified NY Strip grilled to perfection, served with two eggs any style, and hash browns or grits. Served with choice of toasted bread

Shrimp and Grits

$13.00

Sautéed shrimp, bacon, asparagus, tomato, garlic, and white wine butter sauce served over grits

Smashed Avocado

$10.00

Half of an organic avocado smashed and served on toasted, buttered bread of your choice, toasted peppercorns and salt with arugula salad, and fresh lemon

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Homemade Fried Chicken on top of warm CCS Waffles, drizzled with a maple bourbon syrup and served with collard greens

Griddle

Pancakes

$10.00

Fluffy house made cakes served with sweet cream butter and maple syrup.

CCS Cornflake French Toast

$11.00

French toast breaded with cornflakes, served with fresh strawberries and maple syrup

Oatmeal Banana Pancakes

$12.00

Ground oats pancake batter fried in butter with diced bananas, topped with blueberries, honey and served with a side of greek yogurt, butter, and maple syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

Chocolate chips mixed into fluffy house made pancakes served with sweet cream butter and maple syrup

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Served with fresh berries, whipped cream and maple syrup

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.00

Toasted Pecan Waffle

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Small Grits

$3.00

Large Grits

$4.00

Country Ham

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Greek Yogurt

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Pancake

$3.25

Breads

English Muffin

$2.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Bagel W/Butter

$2.50

Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$3.00

White Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

Rye

$2.00

Sourdough

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.50

Children's Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Three small pancakes

KIDS Fruit and Grits

$4.50

Kid's Waffle

$5.00

KIDS Cheese Omelet

$6.00

Soups

French Onion

$5.00

Salads

Small Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens served with fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons and parmesan cheese, served with a dressing of your choice

Large Green salad

$8.00

Mixed greens served with fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons and parmesan cheese, served with a dressing of your choice

Grilled Caesar

$8.00

Grilled romaine hearts served with shaved parmesan, crispy capers, croutons, crispy prosciutto, and a creamy caesar dressing

Parisian

$11.00

Toasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, red onion, parmesan cheese, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg and croutons, served with lemon tamari dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with avocado, crumbled bacon, egg, tomato, cheddar, cucumber, red onions with a dressing of your choice

Nuts And Berries

$11.00

Mixed greens served with fresh blueberries, strawberries, goat cheese, red onion, and toasted pecans with raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken, Bacon and Brie

$11.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, brie, fresh spinach, and cranberry mustard compote on toasted honey wheat

BLTCA

$11.00

Classic BLT on toasted bread of your choice, served with avocado, sharp cheddar, and peppercorn mayonnaise

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast in a flour tortilla with applewood smoked bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and cheddar

Coffee Shop Burger

$11.00

8oz ground beef patty, grilled to your liking served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Boneless chicken breast seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, breaded, deep fried, and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and peppercorn mayonnaise

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with spinach, avocado, cucumber, feta, tomato, and red onion. Grilled lightly and drizzled with a light balsamic vinaigrette

Impossible Burger

$13.00

Plant-based ‘Impossible Burger’ patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Your choice of Western or Eastern North Carolina Style pulled pork on a warm brioche bun, topped with southern slaw

Build-Your-Own Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Lunch Sides

Pub Fries

$3.00

Cut in house from Yukon Gold potatoes

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Adds

Chicken

$3.50

Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Salad Dressing

Syrup

$0.50

Side of Honey

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Coffee

House Coffees

House Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Specialty Coffees

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Shot in the Dark

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Hot Chocolate w/Milk

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

London Fog

$3.50

Shaken Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

NA Beverages

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Juices

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Hot Herbal Teas

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

*Decaf

Tropical Green

$3.00

Sweet Ginger Peach

$3.00

Chai

$3.00

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Milk/Bottled Water

Glass of Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

20 oz Bottled Water

$3.00

Desserts

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Affogato

$8.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Chocolate Torte

$6.00