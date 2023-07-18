Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Chapel Hill, Carolina Coffee Shop has the proud distinction of being the oldest continually running restaurant in North Carolina. We are locally owned and operated and have been serving Tar Heels for nearly a century. Carolina Coffee Shop features an inviting environment that proudly shows its history while also embracing modern drinks and food. Carolina Coffee Shop is a great place for friends, family, and first dates. We are open seven days a week and serve modern southern cuisine, feature a full bar, and boast a famous weekend brunch. We also host private events! Join our history and make your own by visiting Carolina Coffee Shop to meet, eat, or drink sometime soon.

