Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carolina Crab House - Tanger

review star

No reviews yet

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146

North Charleston, SC 29420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Own Combo
Low Country Boil
Any 2 Combo Basket

Appetizers

8 Wings

$10.95

12 Wings

$15.49

16 Wings

$20.99

Fried Okra (12)

$5.95

Hush Puppies (10)

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.95

Fried Onion Rings (10)

$5.95

Fried Calamari (10)

$8.95

Fried Oyster (10)

$9.95

Fried Shrimp (8)

$9.95

Fried Crawfish (15)

$9.95

Fried Fish (4)

$8.95

Garlic Butter Oyster (6)

$13.95

Steamed Oyster (6)

$13.95

Cajun Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Plain Fries

$5.95

Chicken Tender (4)

$8.95

Raw Oyster (6)

$13.50Out of stock

Po Boy & Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.95

Coleslaw

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Clam Chowder

$5.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Salad

$8.95

Fish Sandwish

$13.95

Shrimp Sandwish

$13.95

Fried Basket

Any 2 Combo Basket

$19.99
Fried Shrimp Basket (10)

Fried Shrimp Basket (10)

$13.95

Fried Oyster Basket (10)

$13.95

Fried Fish Basket (4)

$13.95
Chicken Wing Basket (8)

Chicken Wing Basket (8)

$14.95

Fried Calamari Basket (10)

$13.95

Fried Crawfish Basket (15)

$13.95

Chicken Tenders Basket (4)

$13.95

Juicy Seafood Combos

Make Your Own Combo

Low Country Boil

$31.99

1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab 1/2 LB Sausage 2 Eggs

Snow Crab & Shrimp

$52.95

1 LB No Head Shrimp 1 LB Snow Crab 1/2 LB Sausage 2 Eggs

Monday

$30.99

1/2 LB Black Mussel 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Tuesday

$31.99

1/2 LB Crawfish 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Wednesday

$34.99

1 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Thursday

$43.99

1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1 LB Snow Crab

Friday

$33.99

1/2 LB Green Mussel 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Saturday

$51.99

1 Lobster Tail 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Sunday

$30.99

1/2 LB Clams 1/2 LB No Head Shrimp 1/2 LB Snow Crab

Seafood Feast Platter

$130.99

2 Lobster Tail 1 LB Crawfish 1 LB No Head Shrimp 1 LB Snow Crab 1 LB Mussel 1 LB Sausage 2 Eggs

Gumbo

Chicken Gumbo

$9.95

Shrimp Gumbo

$10.95

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

$14.95

Extra on the Side

Extra Corn (2)

$1.95

Extra Potato (2)

$1.95

Extra Eggs (2)

$2.45

Extra Sausage

$5.95

Extra Rice

$3.95

Add Blue Crab

$6.95

Extra Fried Shrimp (5)

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Cajun Sauce

$4.99

Extra Lemon pepper Sauce

$4.99

Extra Garlic Butter sauce

$4.99

Extra House Special Sauce

$4.99

Add 1/2 Blue Crab

$12.95

Dinner Menu

Clams 1 LB

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp 1 LB

$18.99

Snow Crab 1 LB

$32.99

Crawfish 1 LB

$16.95

Green Mussel 1 LB

$17.95

Black Mussel 1 LB

$16.95

King Crab 1 LB

$69.99

Blue Crab 1 LB

$21.99

Dungeons Crab 1 LB

$42.99

Lobster Tail (6oz)

$18.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146, North Charleston, SC 29420

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Carolina Crab House image
Carolina Crab House image
Carolina Crab House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
orange starNo Reviews
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166 north charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
orange starNo Reviews
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3032 W. Montague Ave N. Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
orange starNo Reviews
5647 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurantnext
El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Kanji North Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Charleston
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston