Carolina Kitchen - Brandywine 15812 Crain Highway

15812 Crain Highway

Brandywine, MD 20613

Popular Items

Fried Lobster&shrimp

Appetizers

Southern Fried Lobster Tail

$18.00

Country Fried Oysters

$13.00

Catfish Tenders

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Crab Bites

$15.00

Ultimate Country Sampler

$35.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Rocky Mount Wings

$13.00

Seasoned Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

CK Deviled Eggs Shrimp or Bacon

$12.00

Cheesy Fries w/Bacon

$7.00

Fried Okra

$9.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Kale Wrapped Seafood Spring Roll

$18.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Asparagus

$13.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$11.00

Mini Cheese Sliders

$11.00

Mini Cheese Burger Slider

$11.00

Fresh Salads

Myrtle Beach

$17.00

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Chopped Kale

$11.00

Carolina Fried Chicken and Apple

$16.00

Country Fried Chicken

$17.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Barnyard

$16.00

Sandwiches

CK Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Crab Cake

$16.00

Crispy Chicken sandwich

$15.00

Fried Fish sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

North Carolina BBQ

$14.00

Rotiserrie Chicken

$14.00

Spankys Hot Dogs

$12.00

Po Boy Sandwich

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Homestyle Meals

Mama's Chicken over Rice

$17.00

Fried Croaker (fried bone in fish)

$17.00

Wings and Waffles (no sides included)

$15.00

3 Piece Fried Chicken

$17.00

Creole Baked Fish (whitting with rice and creole sauce)

$15.00

Jerk Chicken over Rice

$18.00

BBQ Beef Short Ribs

$23.00

Veggie Platter (3 side fixins and cornbread )

$11.00

Smothered Fried Pork Chops over Rice

$19.00

Smothered Chicken Dark

$17.00

Smothered Chicken White

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Chunks

$14.00

Half Rotisserie

$17.00

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Chitterlings (one pound)

$26.00

Fried Whiting

$16.00

Mom's Meatloaf

$16.00

2 Pieces Fried Chicken-Dark

$15.00

2 Piece Fried Chicken-White

$15.00

Rot Dark

$16.00

Rot White

$17.00

Smothered Fried-White

$17.00

Smothered Fried-Dark

$16.00

Homemade Soups

Rustic Chicken Soup For The Soul

$8.00

Kale & Shrimp

$10.00

Rustic Chicken Soup For The Soul

$10.00

Kale & Shrimp

$12.00

Crab Soup

$15.00

Ma Pearl's Specialties

Maryland Crab Cakes

$32.00

Chesapeake Platter

$52.00

Superior Stuffed Lobster

$52.00

Creole Grilled Salmon

$36.00

Fried Seafood Platter

$35.00

Jerk Salmon

$36.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Blackened Catfish

$21.00

Fried Catfish

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Country Fried Croaker

$18.00

Snow Crab Legs

$30.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack

$19.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack

$26.00

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

$30.00

Cajun Grilled Pork Chops

$19.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Southern Fried Porkchops

$19.00

Chitterlings

$25.00

Carolina Catfish

$24.00

Fried Lobster&shrimp

$28.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp Platter

$20.00

1half Rack

$12.99

Kitchen Combo's

Cajun Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Skewers

$25.00

Steak and Lobster

$42.00

Baby Back Ribs and Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Kids Fixins

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Mini Cheeseburgers

$9.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Fish and Chips

$8.00

Kids Meatloaf

$8.00

Side Fixins

Mac & Cheese

$4.89

Mac & Cheese

$6.89

Collard Greens

$4.89

Black-Eye Peas

$4.89

Butter Cabbage

$4.89

Candied Yams

$4.89

Green Beans

$4.89

Corn

$4.89

Rice Pilaf

$4.89

Mashed Potatoes

$4.89

Pork & Beans

$4.89

Mixed Vegetables

$4.89

Potato Salad

$4.89

Coleslaw

$4.89

Collard Greens

$6.89

Black-Eye Peas

$6.89

Butter Cabbage

$6.89

Candied Yams

$6.89

Green Beans

$6.89

Corn

$6.89

Rice Pilaf

$6.89

Mashed Potatoes

$6.89

Pork & Beans

$6.89

Mixed Vegetables

$6.89

Potato Salad

$6.89

Coleslaw

$6.89

Cornbread

$0.75

Cater

$99.99

Desserts

Homemade Country Cakes

$7.00

Warm Cobblers

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00

Banna Pudding

$7.00

Sweet Potato Cake

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Whole Cake

$60.00

Whole Pie And Cobblers

$30.00

Whole Pudding

$50.00

Extras

1pc Honey Butter

$0.75

1pc Meatloaf

$8.99

1pc Jerk Dark

$6.99

1pc Jerk White

$7.99

1pc Fried Breast

$6.99

1pc Fried Thigh

$5.99

1pc Fried Leg

$2.99

1pc Fried Wing

$2.99

1pc Mama Dark

$5.99

1pc Mama White

$6.99

1pc Pork Chop

$8.99

1pc Whiting

$6.99

1pc Crab-Cake

$9.00

1pc Catfish

$9.99

Extra Container

$1.00

Fountain Drink

$2.79

1 Pc Rot W

$5.99

1 Pc Rot D

$4.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Salmon

$13.99

Cater

$45.99

Kids Chicken

$8.99

Cornbread

$0.75Out of stock

Cornbread

$0.75

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Orange

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Raseberry Tea

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Sweetened Ice Tea

$2.79

Fresh Lemonade

$2.79

Coffee

$1.69

Hot Tea

$1.69

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Stoli Strasberi

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Stoli Strasberi

$20.00

DBL Ciroc

$24.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$24.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$24.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Cruzan White

$8.00

Cruzan Dark Rum

$8.00

Cruzan 151

$8.00

Cruzan Mango

$8.00

Cruzan Passionfruit

$8.00

Cruzan Banana

$8.00

Barcardi Silver

$8.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

Kahlua Rum

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Cruzan White

$16.00

DBL Cruzan Dark Rum

$16.00

DBL Cruzan 151

$16.00

DBL Cruzan Mango

$16.00

DBL Cruzan Passionfruit

$16.00

DBL Cruzan Banana

$16.00

DBL Barcardi Silver

$16.00

DBL Meyers Dark Rum

$18.00

DBL Kahlua Rum

$16.00

DBL Rum Chata

$16.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Botanist

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Botanist

$20.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$20.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$16.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$24.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Hennesey

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Crown

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$22.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$22.00

DBL Bulliet

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Hennesey

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

DBL Jameson

$24.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

DBL Crown

$24.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$24.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$22.00

DBL Glenlivet

$24.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

Cocktails

Margarita Punch

$12.00

CK Cheery Rancher

$12.00

Spring Fever

$12.00

Carolina Royal

$12.00

Strawberry Punch

$12.00

Killer Punch

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

The Lance London

$14.00

Georgia Tea

$12.00

Jamaican Me Crazy

$11.00

Dirty South

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Spiked Lemonade

$12.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Garden of Eden

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Gin and Juice

$8.00

Old Whisky Drop Martini

$12.00

Banana Breeze

$12.00

Escalade

$13.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Carolina Martini

$12.00

Cosmorita

$12.00

Mexican Grape

$11.00

White Russian

$8.00

Candy Apple

$13.00

Peach Sangeria

$11.00

Beer

Sam Adams

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bold Rock

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Coors Light

$2.99

Corona Light

$2.99

Corona

$5.00

Harpoon

$2.99

Budweiser

$2.99

Wine

GLS Merlot

$9.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Malbec

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Riesling

$9.00

GLS Moscato

$9.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$9.00

GLS Proscecco

$9.00

GLS J.Roget

$8.00

BTL Merlot

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL Malbec

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Riesling

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$30.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$30.00

BTL Proscecco

$33.00

BTL J.Roget

$29.00

HH Drinks

GLS Red Blend

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS J.Roget

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Patio Event

$776.00

Spice Tea

$3.00

HH Food

Fish Tenders

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Pork Sliders

$7.00

Wings

$6.00

Side-House Salad

$5.00

Side- Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Jerk Wings

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15812 Crain Highway, Brandywine, MD 20613

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

