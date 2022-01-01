- Home
Soul Food
Southern
Carolina Kitchen - Brandywine 15812 Crain Highway
No reviews yet
15812 Crain Highway
Brandywine, MD 20613
Popular Items
Appetizers
Southern Fried Lobster Tail
$18.00
Country Fried Oysters
$13.00
Catfish Tenders
$13.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Crab Bites
$15.00
Ultimate Country Sampler
$35.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$13.00
Rocky Mount Wings
$13.00
Seasoned Brussel Sprouts
$12.00
CK Deviled Eggs Shrimp or Bacon
$12.00
Cheesy Fries w/Bacon
$7.00
Fried Okra
$9.00
Fried Chicken Tenders
$9.00
Fried Shrimp
$11.00
Kale Wrapped Seafood Spring Roll
$18.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
French Fries
$5.00
Fried Asparagus
$13.00
Fire Cracker Shrimp
$11.00
Mini Cheese Sliders
$11.00
Mini Cheese Burger Slider
$11.00
Fresh Salads
Sandwiches
Homestyle Meals
Mama's Chicken over Rice
$17.00
Fried Croaker (fried bone in fish)
$17.00
Wings and Waffles (no sides included)
$15.00
3 Piece Fried Chicken
$17.00
Creole Baked Fish (whitting with rice and creole sauce)
$15.00
Jerk Chicken over Rice
$18.00
BBQ Beef Short Ribs
$23.00
Veggie Platter (3 side fixins and cornbread )
$11.00
Smothered Fried Pork Chops over Rice
$19.00
Smothered Chicken Dark
$17.00
Smothered Chicken White
$16.00
Spicy Chicken Chunks
$14.00
Half Rotisserie
$17.00
BBQ Chicken
$16.00
Chitterlings (one pound)
$26.00
Fried Whiting
$16.00
Mom's Meatloaf
$16.00
2 Pieces Fried Chicken-Dark
$15.00
2 Piece Fried Chicken-White
$15.00
Rot Dark
$16.00
Rot White
$17.00
Smothered Fried-White
$17.00
Smothered Fried-Dark
$16.00
Homemade Soups
Ma Pearl's Specialties
Maryland Crab Cakes
$32.00
Chesapeake Platter
$52.00
Superior Stuffed Lobster
$52.00
Creole Grilled Salmon
$36.00
Fried Seafood Platter
$35.00
Jerk Salmon
$36.00
Grilled Salmon
$28.00
Shrimp & Grits
$21.00
Blackened Catfish
$21.00
Fried Catfish
$21.00
Fried Shrimp Platter
$18.00
Country Fried Croaker
$18.00
Snow Crab Legs
$30.00
BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack
$19.00
BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack
$26.00
Grilled Rib-Eye Steak
$30.00
Cajun Grilled Pork Chops
$19.00
Cajun Grilled Chicken
$18.00
Southern Fried Porkchops
$19.00
Chitterlings
$25.00
Carolina Catfish
$24.00
Fried Lobster&shrimp
$28.00
Fire Cracker Shrimp Platter
$20.00
1half Rack
$12.99
Kitchen Combo's
Kids Fixins
Side Fixins
Mac & Cheese
$4.89
Mac & Cheese
$6.89
Collard Greens
$4.89
Black-Eye Peas
$4.89
Butter Cabbage
$4.89
Candied Yams
$4.89
Green Beans
$4.89
Corn
$4.89
Rice Pilaf
$4.89
Mashed Potatoes
$4.89
Pork & Beans
$4.89
Mixed Vegetables
$4.89
Potato Salad
$4.89
Coleslaw
$4.89
Collard Greens
$6.89
Black-Eye Peas
$6.89
Butter Cabbage
$6.89
Candied Yams
$6.89
Green Beans
$6.89
Corn
$6.89
Rice Pilaf
$6.89
Mashed Potatoes
$6.89
Pork & Beans
$6.89
Mixed Vegetables
$6.89
Potato Salad
$6.89
Coleslaw
$6.89
Cornbread
$0.75
Cater
$99.99
Desserts
Extras
1pc Honey Butter
$0.75
1pc Meatloaf
$8.99
1pc Jerk Dark
$6.99
1pc Jerk White
$7.99
1pc Fried Breast
$6.99
1pc Fried Thigh
$5.99
1pc Fried Leg
$2.99
1pc Fried Wing
$2.99
1pc Mama Dark
$5.99
1pc Mama White
$6.99
1pc Pork Chop
$8.99
1pc Whiting
$6.99
1pc Crab-Cake
$9.00
1pc Catfish
$9.99
Extra Container
$1.00
Fountain Drink
$2.79
1 Pc Rot W
$5.99
1 Pc Rot D
$4.99
Bottle Water
$1.99
Salmon
$13.99
Cater
$45.99
Kids Chicken
$8.99
Cornbread
$0.75Out of stock
Cornbread
$0.75
NA Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
$8.00
Absolut
$10.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Stoli Strasberi
$10.00
Ciroc
$12.00
Deep Eddy
$8.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ciroc Peach
$12.00
Ciroc Mango
$12.00
Ciroc Apple
$12.00
Titos
$8.00
DBL Well Vodka
$16.00
DBL Absolut
$20.00
DBL Belvedere
$24.00
DBL Stoli Strasberi
$20.00
DBL Ciroc
$24.00
DBL Deep Eddy
$16.00
DBL Grey Goose
$24.00
DBL Ciroc Peach
$24.00
DBL Ciroc Mango
$24.00
DBL Ciroc Apple
$24.00
DBL Titos
$16.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Cruzan White
$8.00
Cruzan Dark Rum
$8.00
Cruzan 151
$8.00
Cruzan Mango
$8.00
Cruzan Passionfruit
$8.00
Cruzan Banana
$8.00
Barcardi Silver
$8.00
Meyers Dark Rum
$9.00
Kahlua Rum
$8.00
Rum Chata
$8.00
DBL Well Rum
$16.00
DBL Cruzan White
$16.00
DBL Cruzan Dark Rum
$16.00
DBL Cruzan 151
$16.00
DBL Cruzan Mango
$16.00
DBL Cruzan Passionfruit
$16.00
DBL Cruzan Banana
$16.00
DBL Barcardi Silver
$16.00
DBL Meyers Dark Rum
$18.00
DBL Kahlua Rum
$16.00
DBL Rum Chata
$16.00
Well Gin
$8.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Bombay Saphire
$10.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Botanist
$10.00
DBL Well Gin
$16.00
DBL Tanqueray
$20.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$20.00
DBL Hendricks
$20.00
DBL Botanist
$20.00
Well Tequila
$8.00
1800 Silver
$10.00
Cuervo Gold
$8.00
1800 Coconut
$10.00
Don Julio Silver
$12.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
DBL Well Tequila
$16.00
DBL 1800 Silver
$20.00
DBL Cuervo Gold
$16.00
DBL 1800 Coconut
$20.00
DBL Don Julio Silver
$24.00
DBL Patron Silver
$24.00
Well Whiskey
$8.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Crown Royal Apple
$11.00
Bulliet
$10.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Hennesey
$12.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Jameson
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Crown
$12.00
Fireball
$8.00
Crown Apple
$12.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$16.00
DBL Crown Royal
$22.00
DBL Crown Royal Apple
$22.00
DBL Bulliet
$20.00
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
$20.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$20.00
DBL Hennesey
$24.00
DBL Makers Mark
$22.00
DBL Jameson
$24.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$24.00
DBL Crown
$24.00
DBL Fireball
$16.00
DBL Crown Apple
$24.00
Well Scotch
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Glenlivet
$12.00
DBL Well Scotch
$16.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$22.00
DBL Glenlivet
$24.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.00
Aperol
$6.00
Campari
$7.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Godiva Chocolate
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$14.00
DBL Aperol
$12.00
DBL Campari
$14.00
DBL Cointreau
$14.00
DBL Frangelico
$14.00
DBL Godiva Chocolate
$14.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$16.00
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
$14.00
DBL Jagermeister
$16.00
DBL Kahlua
$16.00
Cocktails
Margarita Punch
$12.00
CK Cheery Rancher
$12.00
Spring Fever
$12.00
Carolina Royal
$12.00
Strawberry Punch
$12.00
Killer Punch
$12.00
Daiquiri
$11.00
Dark 'N Stormy
The Lance London
$14.00
Georgia Tea
$12.00
Jamaican Me Crazy
$11.00
Dirty South
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Classic Margarita
$12.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Spiked Lemonade
$12.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Garden of Eden
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Gin and Juice
$8.00
Old Whisky Drop Martini
$12.00
Banana Breeze
$12.00
Escalade
$13.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
The Carolina Martini
$12.00
Cosmorita
$12.00
Mexican Grape
$11.00
White Russian
$8.00
Candy Apple
$13.00
Peach Sangeria
$11.00
Beer
Wine
GLS Merlot
$9.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
GLS Malbec
$9.00
GLS Pinot Noir
$9.00
GLS Red Blend
$9.00
GLS Pinot Grigio
$9.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
GLS Chardonnay
$9.00
GLS Riesling
$9.00
GLS Moscato
$9.00
GLS White Zinfandel
$9.00
GLS Proscecco
$9.00
GLS J.Roget
$8.00
BTL Merlot
$30.00
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
$30.00
BTL Malbec
$30.00
BTL Pinot Noir
$30.00
BTL Red Blend
$30.00
BTL Pinot Grigio
$30.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
BTL Chardonnay
$30.00
BTL Riesling
$30.00
BTL Moscato
$30.00
BTL White Zinfandel
$30.00
BTL Proscecco
$33.00
BTL J.Roget
$29.00
HH Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15812 Crain Highway, Brandywine, MD 20613
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
