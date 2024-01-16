Restaurant info

Welcome to Carolina Steak & Rib! Nestled in the heart of Lincolnton, our locally owned steakhouse invites you to experience our mouth-watering masterpieces. With fall off the bone ribs and steaks cooked to perfection; we take immense pride in providing you with the best overall experience. Be our guest in our cozy dining room where you're greeted with friendly smiles, prompt service, and personalized attention. Whether you're indulging in our signature dishes, spending quality time with your family, or just enjoying a tasty adult beverage, every moment at Carolina Steak & Rib is a celebration of simple pleasures, delicious food, and our commitment to excellence.