Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.

review star

No reviews yet

950 Glendale Avenue

Sparks, NV 89431

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your BBQ Combo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Beef Brisket Plate

Family Packs

The Carolina Dinner-Pulled Pork

The Carolina Dinner-Pulled Pork

$51.00

1/2 lb. Pulled Pork, Two Sausages, 7 Ribs, Two BBQ Chicken Leg Quarters, Two Pints Of Sides & Cornbread. Serves 4

The Carolina Dinner-Brisket

The Carolina Dinner-Brisket

$56.00

1/2 lb. Brisket, Two Sausages, 7 Ribs, Two BBQ Chicken Leg Quarters , Two Pints Of Sides & Cornbread. Serves 4

Meat Pack

Meat Pack

$45.00

2 lb. of Pulled Pork, Brisket or Hot Links, Two Pints of Fixins & Cornbread

Catfish Fry

Catfish Fry

$48.00

5 Pieces of Catfish, 2 Doz Hushpuppies, 1 1/2 Pints Slaw, Large Order of Fries & Cornbread

Rib Pack

$45.00

14 ribs, 3 pints of fixins & 4 cornbread. Serves 4

BBQ

Build Your BBQ Combo

Build Your BBQ Combo

$16.00

Pick Your Smoked Meats and Fixins Here. Order as little or as much as you want. Then pick your sides.

St Louis Pork Ribs

St Louis Pork Ribs

St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Served, With Two Fixins and Cornbread

Carolina Style Pulled Pork

$10.25

Pulled Carolina Style Pulled Pork

Beef Brisket Plate

$12.75

Brisket, Served With Two Fixins & Cornbread

BBQ Chicken

$8.25

Marinated and smoked chicken leg quarters, served with two fixins and cornbread.

House Made Sausage

House made cajun sausage

Loaded Fries- Pork

$11.00

Fries Topped With BBQ & Cheese

Loaded Fries- Brisket

$13.50

Fries Topped With BBQ & Cheese

Extra BBQ Sauce

BBQ By The Pound

Order you BBQ by the pound here.
Ribs-No Sides

Ribs-No Sides

$9.00+

Smoked St. Louis Style Pork Ribs

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$7.00+
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$4.50+
House Made Cajun Sausage

House Made Cajun Sausage

$4.50+
Fried Catfish Filet

Fried Catfish Filet

Chicken Strips-No Sides

Chicken Strips-No Sides

$7.00
Bottles Of BBQ Sauce

Bottles Of BBQ Sauce

$4.99+
Bottles Of Rub

Bottles Of Rub

$5.00+
Jar of Pickles

Jar of Pickles

$7.00

Pint Glass

$7.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.25

Wagyu Brisket Sandwich ,Served with House Fried Chips

Grilled Burger

Grilled Burger

$9.00

1/3 lb. Grilled Hamburger with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Slaw Burger

Slaw Burger

$10.75

1/3 lb. Grilled Burger Topped with Mustard, Onion, BBQ chili & Coleslaw.

8oz Grilled Hot Dog

$7.50
Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$9.50

1/2 lb. grilled Hot Dog Topped with Mustard, Onion, BBQ chili & Coleslaw.

Dixie Dog

$11.25

Pork Hot Link Topped With Brisket & Slaw

Hot Link Sandwich- Pork

$9.00
Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$8.25

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken | Nashville Hot Sauce | Slaw | Reicher Sauce | Bread & Butter Pickles

The Texan

The Texan

$9.50

Chicken | Dill Pickles | Slaw | BBQ Sauce

Buffalo

Buffalo

$9.50

Chicken | Buffalo Sauce | Blue Cheese | Reicher Sauce | Lettuce | Onion

Hot & Honey

Hot & Honey

$8.50

Chicken | Hot & Honey Sauce | Dill Pickle | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion

Korean

Korean

$9.50

Chicken | Korean BBQ | Kimchi | Slaw | Reicher Sauce

Southern Belle

Southern Belle

$8.50

Chicken | Carolina Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Reicher Sauce

Crispy Chicken Classic

Crispy Chicken Classic

$8.00

Crispy Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Reicher Sauce

Wings / Sampler

5 Traditional Chicken Wings

5 Traditional Chicken Wings

$8.25

Deep Fried Wings

10 Traditional Chicken Wings

10 Traditional Chicken Wings

$16.00

Deep Fried Wings

15 Traditional Chicken Wings

15 Traditional Chicken Wings

$24.50

Deep Fried Wings

30 Traditional Chicken Wings

30 Traditional Chicken Wings

$49.00

Deep Fried Wings

45 Traditional Chicken Wings

45 Traditional Chicken Wings

$73.00

Deep Fried Wings

Sampler

Sampler

$14.99

Three wings, fried catfish, two chicken strips, two ribs & fries.

Not BBQ

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$11.00

Cornmeal Breaded Catfish

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$10.25

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, Served With Two Fixins

Red Beans & Rice & One Hot Link

$10.50

Red beans & rice, one hot link served with two fixins & cornbread.

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Romain, Tomato, Olive & Onions

BBQ Salad

$10.25

Romain, Tomato, Olive & Onions, Cheddar, Egg & Choice of BBQ

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Romain, Tomato, Olive & Onions, Cheddar & Egg

Kids Menu

Kids Pulled Pork

$5.95

For Ages 12 and Under, Served With Fries and a Drink

Kids Brisket

$7.95

For Ages 12 and Under, Served With Fries and a Drink

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

For Ages 12 and Under, Served With Fries and a Drink

Kids Wings (4)

$5.95

For Ages 12 and Under, Served With Fries and a Drink

Side Orders

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.50
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.99
Fried Dill Pickles (6)

Fried Dill Pickles (6)

$6.50Out of stock
Cornbread (2)

Cornbread (2)

$1.75
Hushpuppies (12)

Hushpuppies (12)

$5.50
Hushpuppies (5)

Hushpuppies (5)

$2.99

Add Ranch Dressing

$0.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50
Bag of Chip

Bag of Chip

$1.75

Sandwich Roll

$0.75+

Fixins

Coleslaw

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Tater Salad

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

BBQ Chili

$4.00Out of stock

House Pickles

$4.25

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.75
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.75
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.75
Whole Pecan Pie

Whole Pecan Pie

$16.00

Moon Pie

$1.00Out of stock

Eating Utensils

Eating Utensils

$0.35

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.85

Bottled Rootbeer

$2.85

Bottled Cream Soda

$2.85
Mexican Dr Pepper

Mexican Dr Pepper

$2.85
Unsweet Iced Tea Bottle

Unsweet Iced Tea Bottle

$2.85
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
7up

7up

$1.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Sunkist

Sunkist

$1.50
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$1.50

Virgil bottle or can

$2.85
Bottles Water

Bottles Water

$1.25

Fish & Chips

Two Pieces Beer Battered Cod, Fries & Coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$7.99

Two Pieces Beer Battered Cod, Fries & Coleslaw

One Piece of Beer Batter Cod

Side Order Cod

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally family owned and operated BBQ restaurant that serves, Traditional Southern BBQ. “ Put the South in your mouth!” Nothing fancy…just simply exceptional! We believe creativity and fresh ingredients are the key to a delicious experience to remember! All meats including Wagyu Beef Brisket are smoked fresh daily. Our side dishes, rubs and sauces are all made in house. Daily lunch specials are available that are designed to keep you coming back for the “Southern faves you crave.”

Website

Location

950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks, NV 89431

Directions

Gallery
Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co. image
Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co. image
Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co. image
Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co. image

