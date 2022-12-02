Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are a locally family owned and operated BBQ restaurant that serves, Traditional Southern BBQ. “ Put the South in your mouth!” Nothing fancy…just simply exceptional! We believe creativity and fresh ingredients are the key to a delicious experience to remember! All meats including Wagyu Beef Brisket are smoked fresh daily. Our side dishes, rubs and sauces are all made in house. Daily lunch specials are available that are designed to keep you coming back for the “Southern faves you crave.”
950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks, NV 89431
