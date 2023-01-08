"The Kitchen " imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

"The Kitchen " 450 Bay Ave

review star

No reviews yet

450 Bay Ave

Somers Point, NJ 08244

Appetizer

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Wings

$14.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fries Garlic Parm

$6.50

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$8.00

Fries With Cheese

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pretzels

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Steamed Clams

$17.00

Mussels

$16.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Tots Garlic Parm

$6.50

Tots Cheddar Bacon

$8.00

Tots With Cheese

$6.50

Egg Rolls

$13.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Battered Shrimp

$14.00

Crab Imperial

$16.00

Skewers

$8.00

Potato side

$3.00

Vegetable side

$3.00

Buff. Cauli

$10.00

Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Soup & Salads

French Onion

$6.50

Clam Chowder

$6.50

Caesar

$11.50

Kitchen BLT Salad

$11.50

Soup Special

$6.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Carnivore Pizza

$13.00

Buffalo Chick Pizza

$13.00

Sandwiches

Meatball

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Pork Italiano

$13.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Soft Shell Sandwich

$16.00

Hot Roast Beef

$13.00

Burgers

Classic

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

BBQ Bacon

$13.00

Ghost Pepper

$12.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Kids & Dogs

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Kids Gr Cheese

$8.99

Kids Ch. Burger

$8.99

Linguine Marinara

$8.99

Linguine Butter & Cheese

$8.99

Dog Plain Chicken

$5.00

Dog Plain Burger

$5.00

Dinners

Parm Chicken

$17.00

Clams Linguine

$19.00

Linguine Mussels

$18.00

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

Scampi

$19.00

Pasta Meatballs

$14.00

Salmon

$18.00

Shrimp FraDiavolo

$19.00

Vodka Tortellini

$16.00

Party Tray Menu

Wings

$80.00

Pretzels

$40.00

Egg rolls

$70.00

Wraps

$60.00

Meatballs

$60.00

Meatball rolls

$70.00

Pasta salad

$30.00

Caesar Salad

$35.00

Baked Ziti

$55.00

Tenders

$70.00

Fries

$30.00

Buffet 18.99

Buffet Luncheon

$18.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.50

Apple Pie

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Key Lime

$6.50

Coffee

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Buffet 29.99

Buffet Dinner

$29.99

Party Tray Add On

Sausage Peppers

$65.00

Buffet Caesar

$45.00

Buffet Dessert

$3.50

Shrimp Alfredo

$70.00

Tortellini

$55.00

Specials

Betty Party

$22.99

Burgers (Copy)

Classic

$8.00

Mushroom Swiss

$8.00

BBQ Bacon

$8.00

Ghost Pepper

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

So Simple. So Good.

Location

450 Bay Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244

Directions

Gallery
"The Kitchen " image

Map
