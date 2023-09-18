Lunch Menu

Raw Bar

Wellfleet Oysters

$3.00

Little Necks

$2.25

Chilled Shrimp

$2.25

Starters

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Chatham Mussels

$18.00

Chilled Gazpacho

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

corn meal fried, lemon basil aioli

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Tempura Fried Vegetable Roll

$15.00

ponzu sauce

Today's Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

guac, ponzu, wonton chips

Steamers

$24.00

Baked Oysters

$18.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$18.00

beef carpaccio

$18.00

crab cake

$16.00

Quart of chowder

$24.00

Salads

Caro's House

$10.00

Baby Kale & Mint Salad

$14.00

lemon & olive oil dressing, shaved parmesan, tiny croutons

Classic Caesar

$14.00

cut romaine, shreded Asiago

Caprese Salad

$18.00

the wedge

$16.00

cape cobb

$34.00

lunch specials

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$40.00

french fries, coleslaw, tartare sauce

Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer battered cod, fr frs, cole, tartar

Boiled Lobster

$36.00

2 lb, corn, new potato, drn butter

Fisherman Platter

$38.00

Filet Skewers

$24.00

Tofu Veggie Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Panko Chicken Scallopini

$26.00

Today's special

$22.00

Sandwiches

Crisp Fishwich

$18.00

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Halibut Tacos

$26.00

Steak Tacos

$26.00

Warm Lobster Roll

$32.00

Cold Lobster Roll

$32.00

Tuna Burrito

$18.00

Chicken Curry Wrap

$16.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Tempura Asparagus

$12.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$15.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Boston Cream Pie

$14.00

Bananas Foster

$16.00

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$16.00

Retail

Unisex Hoodie

$50.00

Woman Hoodie

$50.00

Tank Top

$22.00

LS T

$35.00

SS T

$27.00