Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

8610 Kennel Way

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

White Albacore Tuna Melt
Cove Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Bakery

Croissant

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Scone

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Apple Tart

$6.00

JoJes

$4.00

Earnest Oatmeal Cup

$5.50

Earnest Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mighty Leaf Organice Hot Teas

$3.00

Single Espresso

$1.75

Cool Stuff

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Golden Raisins, Almonds, Green Apple Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Local Tomatoes, Red Leaf Lettuce, Choice of Bread

Vegan Avocado Toast

$14.00

Olive Oil Smashed Avocado, Pepitas, Basil Local Tomatoes, Arugula, Saba Drizzle

Pan Roasted Salmon Salad

$21.00

Organic Greens, Avocado, Pineapple Salsa, Toasted Sesame Seeds,Citrus Dressing.

Seasonal Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romaine and Wild Arugula. Organic Red Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds, Butter Squash. Avocado. Feta. Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caroline's Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmiggiano, House Made Dressing

SD Tuna

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Seared Salmon

$9.00

Side Curried Chicken

$6.00

Drinks

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Martinellis Apple

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.75

Orange Juice

$6.50

Grapefruit Juice

$6.50

Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Evolution Juice

$6.50

Snapple

$3.50

Eggs

All American Egg Scramble

$14.00

White Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast

Beef Short Ribs Hash & Eggs

$17.00

Peppers & Onions, Potatoes, Toast

Mediterranean Egg Scramble

$14.00

Feta, Tomatoes, Garden Basil, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast

Power Breakfast

$15.00

5 Egg Whites, Olive Oil Smashed Avocado, Local Tomatoes, Whole Grain Toast, Fresh Fruit

Two Eggs Any Style

$13.50

Choice of Fruit or Potatoes, Toast

Vegetable Scramble

$15.00

Spinach, Butternut Squash, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast

Griddle

White Albacore Tuna Melt

$15.00

White Cheddar, Grilled Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sourdough

Cove Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Prime Ground Chuck, Onion Marmalade, White Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Local Tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sautee Pepper & Onions, Swiss Cheese, Baby Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Sourdough

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Butternut Squash Panini

$14.00

White Cheddar Cheese. Arugula. Truffle Butter. Roasted Squash, Sourdough

Healthy Start

Fresh Baked Bagels

$6.00

Caroline's Parfait

$8.00

House Made Granola, Berries, Low Fat Vanilla Yogurt

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Prime Smoked Salmon Presentation

$14.00

Choice of Bagel, Capers, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, Fresh Fruit

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

Sides

Eggs

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Fruit

$4.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Side Of Granola

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Apple Smoked Bacon (4)

$5.00

Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Fresh Avocado

$1.50

Side Tomato

$2.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Side Curried Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Seared Salmon

$9.00

Side Smash Avocado

$2.00

Short Rib Hash

$9.00

Breakfast Salmon Lox

$8.00

Side Of Tuna

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Basil Aioli

$0.75Out of stock

Soup

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Special

Kale. Dry Cranberries. Almonds. Goat Cheese. Quinoa. Butter Nut Squash. Cherry Dressing.

Kale Salad

$16.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located on the Scripps Institute of Oceanography. Our restaurant focuses on organic, sustainable sources to create a healthy and creative California style cuisine. Owned & Operated by Giuseppe Restaurants & Fine Catering

Location

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Deli-icious - La Jolla
orange star4.6 • 280
1237 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Duke’s La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Prospect Street La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Farmer & The Seahorse
orange star4.3 • 2,101
10996 Torreyana Road San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Green Acre- Campus Pointe - 10300 Campus Pointe Drive
orange starNo Reviews
10300 Campus Pointe Drive San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
0050 - San Diego (UTC)
orange starNo Reviews
4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275 San Diego, CA 92122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in La Jolla

Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Barbarella Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 722
2171 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Jolla
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston