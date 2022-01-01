Carol's Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:59 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:59 am
Restaurant info
Carol's Pub is a honky-tonk bar featuring live country and western music, great burgers, delicious bar snacks, craft cocktails, and ice cold beer!
Location
4659 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640
