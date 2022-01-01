Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carol's Pub

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4659 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60640

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Fresh-Cut Fries

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Burger

Burger

$10.00

Carol's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Chicago-Style Char Dog & Fries

Chicago-Style Char Dog & Fries

$8.00

Beef Hot Dog topped with mustard, relish, tomato, onion, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt on a poppy seed bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken topped with Carol's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Add your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Sriracha or Memphis BBQ

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Fried bologna topped with American cheese, hot English mustard, mayo, shrettuce & potato chips. Add bacon for +$2

Turkey Burger

$9.00

Turkey burger topped with Carol's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Veggie burger topped with Carol's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Burger of the Month

Back When I Come From... We like our burgers topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Carol's Sauce

The Lucky Man Burger

$12.00

Wings & Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Memphis BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Sriracha or choice of rub: Nashville Hot or Texas Gold. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Smoked Wings (6 Piece)

Smoked Wings (6 Piece)

$14.00

Smoked Wings tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Memphis BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Sriracha or choice of rub: Nashville Hot or Texas Gold. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Smoked Wings (10 Piece)

Smoked Wings (10 Piece)

$19.00

Smoked Wings tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Carolina Gold, Memphis BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Sriracha or choice of rub: Nashville Hot or Texas Gold. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Bar Snacks

Cheesy Fries

$6.50

Fresh-cut fries served with a side of Merkts Cheddar

Chips & Dip

$4.00

Homemade chips served with French onion dip

Fresh-Cut Fries
$5.00

Fresh-Cut Fries

$5.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin cheese curds beer-battered and deep fired. Served with green tabasco ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Hand-breaded dill pickles. Served with Carol's sauce

Simple Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons. Served with ranch, blue cheese or Italian dressing

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Served with Merkts cheddar and spicy mustard

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00

Served with Carol's Sauce

Extras

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side of Carol's Sauce

$0.75

Side of Carolina Gold Sauce

$0.75

Side of Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side of Memphis BBQ

$0.75

Side of Merkts Cheddar

$2.00

Side of Onion Dip

$0.75

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side of Pickles

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Extra Fried Egg

$1.00

Delivery & Takeout

Napkins

Wet-Wipes

Ketchup Packet

Mustard Packet

Mayo Packet

Salt Packet

Pepper Packet

Koozies

Carol's Koozie

Carol's Koozie

$3.00Out of stock

Pocket T-Shirt

Pocket T-Shirt (XS)
$25.00

Pocket T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00
Pocket T-Shirt (S)
$25.00

Pocket T-Shirt (S)

$25.00
Pocket T-Shirt (M)
$25.00

Pocket T-Shirt (M)

$25.00
Pocket T-Shirt (L)
$25.00

Pocket T-Shirt (L)

$25.00
Pocket T-Shirt (XL)
$25.00

Pocket T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00
Pocket T-Shirt (2XL)

Pocket T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00Out of stock

Unisex T-Shirt - Carol's Sign on Back

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (XS)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (XS)

$25.00Out of stock
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (S)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (S)

$25.00Out of stock
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (M)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (M)

$25.00Out of stock
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (L)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (L)

$25.00Out of stock
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (XL)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (XL)

$25.00Out of stock
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (2XL)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Back (2XL)

$25.00Out of stock

Unisex T-Shirt - Carol's Sign on Front

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (XS)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (XS)

$25.00Out of stock
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (S)
$25.00

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (S)

$25.00
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (M)
$25.00

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (M)

$25.00
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (L)
$25.00

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (L)

$25.00
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (XL)
$25.00

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (XL)

$25.00
Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (2XL)

Unisex T-Shirt - Sign Front (2XL)

$25.00Out of stock

Women's Tank

Women's Tank (XS)
$12.00

Women's Tank (XS)

$12.00
Women's Tank (S)
$12.00

Women's Tank (S)

$12.00
Women's Tank (M)
$12.00

Women's Tank (M)

$12.00
Women's Tank (L)
$12.00

Women's Tank (L)

$12.00
Women's Tank (XL)

Women's Tank (XL)

$12.00Out of stock
Women's Tank (2XL)
$12.00

Women's Tank (2XL)

$12.00

Women's V-Neck

Women's V-Neck (S)
$25.00

Women's V-Neck (S)

$25.00
Women's V-Neck (M)
$25.00

Women's V-Neck (M)

$25.00
Women's V-Neck (L)
$25.00

Women's V-Neck (L)

$25.00
Women's V-Neck (XL)
$25.00

Women's V-Neck (XL)

$25.00
Women's V-Neck (2XL)
$25.00

Women's V-Neck (2XL)

$25.00

Hoodies

Hoodie - Navy (S)
$60.00

Hoodie - Navy (S)

$60.00
Hoodie - Navy (M)
$60.00

Hoodie - Navy (M)

$60.00
Hoodie - Navy (L)
$60.00

Hoodie - Navy (L)

$60.00
Hoodie - Navy (XL)
$60.00

Hoodie - Navy (XL)

$60.00
Hoodie - Navy (XXL)
$60.00

Hoodie - Navy (XXL)

$60.00
Hoodie - Heather Gray (L)
$60.00

Hoodie - Heather Gray (L)

$60.00
Hoodie - Heather Gray (XL)

Hoodie - Heather Gray (XL)

$60.00Out of stock
Hoodie - Heather Gray (XXL)
$60.00

Hoodie - Heather Gray (XXL)

$60.00
Hoodie - Heather Blue (3XL)
$60.00

Hoodie - Heather Blue (3XL)

$60.00

To Go Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

To Go Beer

3 Floyds Alpha King (6 Pack)

$16.00

3 Floyds Gumball Head (6 Pack)

$16.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust (6 Pack)

$16.00

Bud Light (6 Pack)

$7.00

Bud Light (Growler)

$10.00

Busch Light (6 Pack)

$7.00

Coors Light (6 Pack)

$7.00

Corona (6 Pack)

$12.00

Guinness (Growler)

$18.00

Half Acre Bodem (Growler)

$18.00

Maplewood Son of Juice (Growler)

$18.00

Miller High Life (6 Pack)

$7.00

Miller Lite (6 Pack)

$7.00

Modelo (6 Pack)

$12.00

Old Style (6 Pack)

$7.00

Old Style (Growler)

$10.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon (6 Pack)

$7.00

Stella (6 Pack)

$12.00

Virtue Cider (6 Pack)

$12.00

To Go Cocktails

Carol's Cooler (To Go)

$13.00

LemoVox (To Go)

$13.00

Margarita (To Go)

$13.00

Old Fashioned (To Go)

$13.00

To Go Liquor & Packages

Corazon (1 L Btl)

$25.00

Margarita Package

$40.00

Vodka (1 L Btl)

$18.00

Tito's (1 L Btl)

$25.00

Moscow Mule Package

$40.00

Fireball (1 L Btl)

$25.00

Jack Daniel's (1 L Btl)

$32.00

Old Grand-Dad (1 L Btl)

$25.00

Old Fashioned Package

$45.00

Malort (750 mL Btl)

$20.00

Chicago Handshake Package

$32.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:59 am
Restaurant info

Carol's Pub is a honky-tonk bar featuring live country and western music, great burgers, delicious bar snacks, craft cocktails, and ice cold beer!

Website

Location

4659 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

