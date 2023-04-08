Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carolyn's Kitchen 1118 Lincoln Hwy

No reviews yet

1118 Lincoln Hwy

Bucyrus, OH 44820

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Sandwich

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$3.75

Breakfast

Meals

Sirloin, Eggs, Tst

$7.40

Ham, Eggs, Tst

$6.40

Sausage, Eggs, Tst

$6.30

Bacon, Eggs, Tst

$6.20

Two Eggs, Tst

$4.35

One Egg, Tst

$3.75

Hash, Eggs, Tst

$6.95

Lyons, Eggs, Tst

$7.45

Eggs Deluxe, Tst

$6.15

Toast

$2.15

Hotcakes (3)

$5.85

French Toast (3)

$5.85

Sausage, Egg Muffin

$3.95

Biscuits & Gravy FULL

$5.70

Biscuits & Gravy HALF

$4.00

Home Fries

$3.05

Home Fries DELUXE

$4.35

Oatmeal

$3.15

Royal Breakfast

$8.15

Breakfast Bowl

$7.75

Grits

$2.95

Omelets

Western Omelet

$7.45

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.25

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$7.25

Cheese Omelet

$6.45

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$7.95

Sandwiches

Big Orville Sandwich

$6.25

Big K Sandwich

$6.25

Hamburger Sandwich

$3.65
Cheeseburger Sandwich

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$3.75

Bacon Burger Sandwich

$4.75

Jumbo Burger Sandwich

$6.25

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$3.90

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$4.20

Hot Dog

$3.00

Coney Dog

$3.60

Shredded Chicken Sandwich

$3.90

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.55

Pizza Steak Sandwich

$4.10

Roast Beef Sandwich

$4.85

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$4.70

Jumbo Hot Dog

$4.10

Carolyn Melt Sandwich

$6.25

Jumbo Italian Hoagie

$6.25

Chopped Sirloin Sandwich

$5.05

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$4.30

Big T Sandwich

$6.25

Whippy Dip Sandwich

$6.25

Codfish Sandwich

$4.20

Jumbo Fish Sandwich

$6.25

Swiss Steak Sandwich

$5.25

Chicken Patty Sandwich

$5.25

BLT Sandwich

$4.20

Ham Sandwich

$4.30

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Bacon/Beef Club Sandwich

$6.25

Breaded Veal Sandwich

$4.20

Dinners

Liver & Onions Grilled

$9.50

Roast Beef Dinner

$9.70

Sirloin

$17.95

Ribeye

$17.95

Three-Piece Chicken

$10.75

Ham Steak w/Pineapple Ring

$10.75

Spaghetti

$9.25

Pork Chops

$9.70

Smoked Sausage

$9.70

Wing Dings

$9.80

Swiss Steak

$9.70

Hamburger Steak

$9.70

Chicken Strips

$9.70

Chopped Sirloin

$9.50

Shrimp

$10.70

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.50

Codfish

$9.70

Breaded Veal

$9.50

Side Orders

Tossed Salad

$3.15

Applesauce

$3.15

Coleslaw

$3.15

Cottage Cheese

$3.15

Potato Salad

$3.15

Macaroni Salad

$3.15

Pasta Salad

$3.15

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.05

Jello

$3.15

Cup S/G

$2.35

Bowl S/G

$2.85

Ala Carte

Sm Chef

$6.45

Lg Chef

$7.65

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.70

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.15

Corn Nuggets

$3.15

Breaded Cauliflower

$3.15

Onion Rings

$3.15

French Fries

$3.05

Cheesy Fries

$4.05

Tater Tots

$3.15

Curly Seasoned Fries

$3.15

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.15

Homemade Soup Cup

$2.55

Homemade Soup Bowl

$4.15

Corn Dog

$3.15

6in Pepperoni Pizza

$3.95

Ham - Side Order

$3.35

Bacon - Side Order

$3.35

Sausage - Side Order

$3.35

Corn Beef Hash

$3.65

1 Hot Cake

$2.00

1PC French Toast

$2.00

FC Fries

$3.05

Beverages

Drinks

Soda Pop - Online - Please put in notes what kind of Pop

$1.99

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.99

S Milk

$1.85

L Milk

$2.05

Add Choc / Straw

$0.35

Hot Choc

$2.10

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

S Or Juice

$1.75

L Or Juice

$2.60

S Tom Juice

$1.75

L Tom Juice

$2.30

Apple Juice

$2.30

Lemonade

$2.10

Milk Shakes

$4.10

Half Lemonade / Half Tea

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Root Beer & 2 Scoops of Ice Cream

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Front Items - Misc

Retail

Lighter

$1.85

Tylenol

$1.95

Chap Stick

$1.69
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mom & Pop Family Style Restaurant. Homemade Soups, Meals and Desserts. Fresh Desserts & Mash made Daily! Carolyn's Kitchen has been around since 1995 serving Crawford County. surrounding areas, truck drivers and travelers.

Website

Location

1118 Lincoln Hwy, Bucyrus, OH 44820

Directions

