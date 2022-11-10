Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Carp Kitchen & Grocery 4945 A Carpinteria Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4945 A Carpinteria Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Club
Zucchini Melt Sandwich
The Godmother

Holiday Mains & Sides

Cinnamon Apple Pumpkin Soup (quart/serves 2)

$16.00

Autumn Greens & Poached Pears Salad

$50.00

Herb Leek Brinded Turkey Breast

$95.00

Turkey Giblet Gravy (quart)

$20.00

Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon

$85.00

Traditional Stuffing

$35.00

Sage Cornbread Stuﬃng, Sausage, Sundried Tomatoes

$40.00

Boursin Whipped Yukon Potatoes

$36.00

Mashed Yukon Potatoes, roasted garlic, crispy potato skin topping (v)

Roasted Maple Sweet Potatoes, Thyme Butter

$34.00

Sweet Potato Mash topped with house made marshmallows

Green Bean & Mushroom Casserole

$35.00Out of stock

Oven Roasted Autumn Vegetables, Herbs de Provence

$25.00

Orange Cranberry Relish (pint)

$12.00

Classic Apple Pie

$38.00

Apple Pecan Pie, Gluten Free

$40.00

Pumpkin Pie, Cinnamon Chantilly

$38.00

Holiday Desserts

Classic Apple Pie

$38.00

Apple Pecan Pie, Gluten Free

$40.00

Pumpkin Pie, Cinnamon Chantilly

$38.00

Hot Sandwiches

California Philly

$17.00

Grilled Marinated NY Strip Loin Steak, Gruyere Cheese, Sauteed Onion, Grilled Tomato, Chimichurri, House-made Lemon Garlic Aioli, Hoagie

Hot Chicken Club

Hot Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tillamook Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Iceberg, House-made Lemon Garlic Aioli, Sesame Hoagie.

The Godmother

The Godmother

$16.00

Salami, Prosciutto, Spicy Capicola, Caciocavallo Handmade Provolone, Iceberg, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Italian Vinaigrette, House-made Aioli, Hoagie.

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$18.00

1/2lb House-made Pastrami, Pickled Red Cabbage, Spicy Mustard, Marble Rye.

Zucchini Melt Sandwich

Zucchini Melt Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated Zucchini, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata, Havarti Cheese, Cannellini Bean Spread, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis, Ciabatta.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich SPECIAL

$14.99Out of stock

Salads

Baby Beet Salad

$14.00

Wild Arugula, Roasted Beets, Pickled Shallot, Goat Cheese Pearls, Toasted Pistachio, Lemon Champagne Vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic Croutons.

Heirloom Caprese

Heirloom Caprese

$12.00

Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Pickled Shallot, Balsamic Glaze, Basil Olive Oil.

The Carp

The Carp

$12.00

Spring Leaf Mix, Red Onion, Hearts of Palm, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Blood Orange Vinaigrette.

The Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Spring Leaf Mix, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, Lemon Champagne Vinaigrette, Za'atar Pita.

Grab N' Go Dinner

Cauliflower Keto Bread

$10.00

Potato Latkes, Housemade Apple Sauce, Sour Cream (6 each)

$10.99

Zucchini Latkes, Red Pepper Coulis (6 each)

$10.99

Roasted Broccolini

$10.99

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Baked Mac & 4 Cheese

$12.99

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$11.99

Chicken Shawarma Mezze Plate

$17.99

Lamb Shawarma Mezze Plate

$18.99

Tofu Shawarma Mezze Plate

$14.99

Meatballs

$22.50

Grab N' Go Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich

$12.00

Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$12.99

Curry Chicken Croissant with Avocado

$12.99

Grab N' Go Frittata

Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Basil Frittata

$7.95

Focaccia Bread

$2.75

Ham Spinach Onion Gruyere

$8.95

Roasted Bell Pepper, Zuchinni, Cheddar Cheese,mcilantro

$7.95Out of stock

Roasted HeirloomTomato, Goat Cheese, Basil Frittata

$7.95

Smoked Salmon Frittata

$8.95

Fresh Vegetables

Pumpkin - Tutti Frutti

$5.00

Coffee & Espresso

Dry Cappuccino

$4.50

Shot of Espresso with a generous layer of Foamed Milk. Brewed with Enne Caffes' Espresso.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Shot of Espresso with Steamed Milk and a thin layer of Foamed Milk. Brewed with Enne Caffes' Espresso.

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Shot of Espresso poured over Mexican Chocolate with Steamed Milk and a thin layer of Foamed Milk.

Iced Latte

$4.50

Shot of Espresso with Ice and a splash of Cold Milk. Brewed with Enne Caffes' Espresso.

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Shot of Espresso with Steamed Milk, a splash of Vanilla Syrup and a thin layer of Foamed Milk. Brewed with Enne Caffes' Espresso.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

1/2 Chai Tea & 1/2 Steamed Milk with a layer of Foamed Milk on top.

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Double Shot of Espresso mixed with half a cup of Hot Water. Brewed with Enne Caffes' Espresso.

Coffee, Organic Sumatra

$3.50

Whether it's caffeinated or decaf, you'll fall in love with our coffee! Brewed with Enne Cafes' Organic Sumatra Coffee Beans.

Half Calf

Housemade Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

A perfect blend of our House Made Lemonade and Cold Brewed Iced Tea which creates the golfers' signature drink!

Cold Brewed Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Just because it's unsweetened doesn't mean it's flavorless. In fact, it's quite the opposite! Try our Cold Brewed Black Tea which is sure to compliment an early morning, bright afternoon, or dusk evening.

Lemonade

$4.00

Made with just the right amount of sweetness, our House Made Lemonade is sure to match a bright and shining day!

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4945 A Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Directions

Carp Kitchen & Grocery image
Carp Kitchen & Grocery image
Carp Kitchen & Grocery image

