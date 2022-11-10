Sandwiches
Carp Kitchen & Grocery 4945 A Carpinteria Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4945 A Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro - Downtown
No Reviews
1324 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Rocks & Drams - 14 South California Street
No Reviews
14 South California Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurant
More near Carpinteria