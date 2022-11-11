Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1 Park Place Suite 10

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Formaggio Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Cesare Salad

Antipasti (OOD)

Burrata Pugliese

$19.99

housemade burrata | asparagus | prosciutto | tomato | crostini

Bruschetta Al Pomodorino

$8.99

Grilled Italian bread topped with marinated tomatoes, baby arugula, shaved Parmesan cheese and drizzle of aged balsamic glaze.

Meatball Mediterranean

$13.99

Homemade Italian meatballs, covered in marinara sauce, topped with feta cheese. Served with Italian crostini.

Melanzane Parmigiana

$12.99

pan-fried eggplant | tomato sauce | mozzarella

Tuscan Market Platter

$22.99

Cured Italian meats, domestic, and imported cheeses, roasted vegetables and olives.

Calamari Fritti

$15.99

Crispy calamari flash-fried to a golden brown, served with a duo of dipping sauces.

Grilled Calamari

$16.99

Fresh calamari, grilled and served with fresh herb corn relish.

Orangina Vesuviana

$11.99

Tomato‎ and basil rice balls filled with fire roasted peppers, mascarpone, and fontina cheeses. Served crispy.

Vongole Casino

$13.99

fresh medium neck clams | seasoned breadcrumbs | peppers | bacon | fontina

Carpaccio di Manzo Toscano

$17.99

thinly sliced filet mignon | baby spinach | mixed mushrooms | shaved parmesan white truffle oil

Carpaccio Di Tonno*

$16.99

Pink peppercorn encrusted tofu, fresh avocado, mesclun salad and citrus lemon vinaigrette

Carpaccio Di Manzo Parma

$16.99

thinly sliced filet mignon | baby arugula | fancy capers | shaved parmesan drizzled with dijon mustard aioli

Chicken, Veal, Beef & Seafood (OOD)

Pollo Principessa

$21.99

Pan-seared chicken breast, white wine garlic-lemon sauce, roasted red peppers, jumbo lump crab meat, Fontina cheese and angel hair pasta.

Chicken "Your Way"

$22.99

Served marsala style, Francis style or picatta style, and served over capellini pasta. Grande only.

Veal "Your Way"

$26.99

Served marsala style, Francis style or picatta style, and served over capellini pasta. Grande only.

Chicken Parmigiana Style

$22.99

Traditional parmigiana style over capellini.

Veal Parmigiana Style

$26.99

Traditional parmigiana style over capellini.

Vitello Annapolis

$31.99

Tender‎ pan-seared veal scallopini, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce, fettuccine pasta, topped with jumbo lump crab meat.

Vitello Porcini

$30.99

Veal scallopini, porchini mushrooms, white wine reduction, truffle-infused gnocchi mac & cheese

Grilled Filetto Al Spinci

$43.99

8 oz tenderloin | sautéed spinach | garlic tuscan potatoes

Pork Chop Milanese

$31.99

lightly breaded | baby arugula | heirloom tomatoes | tuscan potatoes | olive oil | balsamic glaze

Fettuccine Mediterraneo

$37.99

fresh prawns | deep sea scallops | fettuccine crab meat choose one : creamy parmesan | marinara sauce

Black Linguine Arrabiata

$31.99

Squid ink pasta with calamari, clams, mussels, crab meat and spicy marinara sauce.

Branzino Mediterraneo

$32.99

lemon infused extra-virgin olive oil | roasted red peppers with spinach | walnuts

Scallops Casino Style

$31.99

fire-roasted peppers | bacon | crab bisque risotto

Salmon Picatta Con Asparagi

$27.99

Pan-seared Norwegian salmon topped with a white wine lemon-butter sauce with capers, served with fresh asparagus and Tuscan potatoes.

Linguini Alla Vongole

$23.99

manilla clams | roasted garlic | trebbiano wine sauce | red chili-infused olive oil

Polenta Di Mare

$37.99

fresh prawns | sea scallops | jumbo lump crab meat | fancy capers | scampi sauce crispy polenta

Lobster Ravioli

$29.99

Rose aurora sauce with jumbo lump crabmeat.

Insalate (OOD)

Panzanella

$12.99

heirloom tomatoes | fresh basil | red onions | cucumbers | oregano | extra virgin olive oil garlic croûtons

Lattuga con Barbabietola

$11.99

butter lettuce | walnuts | goat cheese | red beets | balsamic vinaigrette

Cesare Salad

$10.99

Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Organic Spinach Salad

$12.99

organic baby spinach | fresh pears | fresh strawberries | goat cheese | macadamia nuts | raspberry vinaigrette

Mediterranea Salad

$10.99

Organic spring mix and butter lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pistachios, feta cheese, kalamata olives and red wine vinaigrette.

Baby Arugula Salad

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, grilled artichoke hearts, lemon zest, and shaved Parmesan cheese, over a bed of baby arugula tossed with limoncello dressing and garlic croutons.

Italian Sensations (OOD)

Gnocchi Al Forno

$19.99

Potato dumplings, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella cheese, and homemade pomodoro ragu baked in our brick oven.

Penne Vodka Carpaccio Style

$20.99

Smoked Italian prosciutto, peas, mushrooms, and caramelized onions with penne pasta in our homemade creamy tomato vodka sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.99

meat lasagna | ricotta | mozzarella tomato ragu

Penne Raffaele

$20.99

Wheat penne pasta sauteed with wild mushrooms, baby eggplant and roasted garlic in a pomodoro ragu, topped with crumbled goat cheese.

Capellini Pomodoro Basilico

$15.99

olive oil | garlic | san marzano plum tomatoes basil | parmigiano reggiano

Fusilli Salsiccia & Rapini

$20.99

Fusilli pasta sauteed with crumbled Italian sausage, fresh rapini and red chili flakes in a roasted garlic wine sauce.

Porcini Ravioli

$23.99

Sausage, porcini mushroom sauce and burrata cheese.

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$18.99

Anchovies, tomatoes, olives and capers.

Penne Pasticcio

$19.99

Penne pasta tossed with mini meatballs, crispy julienne salami, and thinly sliced boiled eggs with a blend of three cheeses with tomato bechamel sauce.

Pappardelle Lamb Ragu

$27.99

egg pasta | lamb tomato ragu | crumbled goat cheese

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.99

Crispy pancetta and caramelized onions in a light creamy sauce, topped with an organic poached egg and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.99

traditional parmigiana style | capellini

Pappardelle Bolognese

$21.99

Extra wide egg pasta and tossed with a creamy bolognese meat ragu.

Spaghetti Della Mamma

$19.99

Served with meatballs, meat sauce or sausage.

Risotto al Funghi Porcini

$24.99

Arborio rice slowly cooked in a mushroom broth with imported Italian porcini mushrooms, drizzled with white truffle olive oil and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Risotto Con Carne

$27.99

mignon tips | crispy pancetta | caramelized onions | carrots | asparagus tips | mascarpone cheese

Pizzas (OOD)

Formaggio Pizza

$13.99+

Traditional cheese pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.99+

zesty tomato sauce | fresh basil | fresh mozarella

Vesuvio Pizza

$17.99+

White Parmesan cheese crust, caramelized onions, prosciutto, creamy rabiola cheese, baby arugula, drizzled with truffle oil.

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$16.99+

Mozzarella cheese, cremini, portobello, and button mushrooms, topped with Gorgonzola cheese.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Bianca Neve Pizza

$15.99+

White parmesan crust, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, broccoli, spinach and roma tomatoes

Caprese Pizza

$17.99+

White Parmesan cheese crust, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved Parmesan cheese, olive oil.

Grandma Pizza

$15.99+

Fresh mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses, roasted garlic, basil and tomato sauce.

Napoli Pizza

$17.99+

White Parmesan crust, sausage, fresh rapini and smoked mozzarella.

Pollo Pesto Pizza

$18.99+

White Parmesan crust, pesto aioli, grilled chicken, mushrooms, roma tomatoes and smoked mozzarella.

Sides (OOD)

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Gnocchi Truffle Mac n' Cheese

$11.00

Fresh Rapini w/ Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil

$9.00

Asparagus & Fire-Roasted Red Peppers

$9.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$8.00

Creamy Polenta w/ Shaved Parmesan

$8.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$5.99

Side of Pasta

$6.99

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.99

This delightful chocolate experience of erupting chocolate ganache over a mountain of moist chocolate cake.

Classic Cannoli

$7.99

Crispy shells with a sweet cannoli cream filling folded with chocolate chips.

Gelato & Sorbet

$7.99

Limoncello

$9.99

Limoncello liqueur infused pound cake filled with Limoncello Chantilly cream and topped with toasted streusel crumbs and powdered sugar.

Tiramisu

$9.99

Traditional sponge cake soaked in Bold Italian espresso. Layered with light and rich mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder. An Italian classic!

Red Velvet Cake

$10.99

Devils Food Cheesecake

$10.99

Chocolate PB Cheesecake

$10.99

Toasted Almond Cake

$9.99

SPECIALS

Shrimp Tempura

$21.99

Veal Chop

$54.99

Seafood Linguini

$45.99

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.99

1/2 Tray Pizza Bread

$9.99

Foie Gras

$22.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.99

NE Clam Chowder

$10.99

Sea Bass

$54.99

Lobster Primavera

$48.99

Grilled Octopus

$19.99

Grilled Portobello

$16.99

Antipasti

Grilled Calamari

$80.00+

Tuscan Market Platter

$115.00+

Melenzane Parmigiana

$65.00+

Orangina Mediterranean

$65.00+

Bruscetta Al Pomodorino

$50.00+

Mediterranean Vegetables

$55.00+

Insalate

Panzanella

$90.00+

Lattuga Con Barbabietola

$80.00+

Organic Spinach

$80.00+

Mediterranea

$80.00+

Baby Arugula

$80.00+

Caesar

$70.00+

Subs and Wraps

Parma

$110.00+

GIardino

$110.00+

Pollo BLT

$110.00+

Italiano

$110.00+

Tuscano

$110.00+

Marcelo

$110.00+

Chicken Ceasar

$110.00+

Rosso Shrimp

$110.00+

Pollo Mediterraneo

$110.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$110.00+

Italian Classics

Lasagna Bolognese

$170.00+

Fettuccini Primavera

$160.00+

Fettuccini Alla Crema

$150.00+

Fusilli Matriciana

$160.00+

Penne Arrabiata

$145.00+

Spaghetti Della Mama

$160.00+

Fettuccini Carbonara

$170.00+

Pomodoro Basilico

$140.00+

Fettuccini Bolognese

$160.00+

Fusilli Salsiccia & Rapini

$180.00+

Ravioli Zucchero

$180.00+

Gnocchi Al Forno

$160.00+

Penne Pasticcio

$180.00+

Penne Vodka

$190.00+

Spinach Stuffed Eggplant

$160.00+

Chicken and Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

$180.00+

Pollo Scarpariello

$200.00+

Pollo Sunrise

$180.00+

Pollo Principessa

$210.00+

Vitello Parmigiana

$200.00+

Vitello Annapolis

$210.00+

Vitello Porcini

$190.00+

Fresh Fish and Seafood

Fettuccini Mediterraneo

$280.00+

Linguini Michelangelo

$220.00+

Salmon Casino

$210.00+

Salmon Capricciosa

$210.00+

Calamari Luciano

$190.00+

Prawns Scampi

$210.00+

Pizza

Formaggio

$17.99

Margherita

$19.99

Vesuvio

$22.99

Monte Santo

$21.99

Caprese

$22.99

Ischia

$21.99

Grandma

$20.99

Meat Lovers

$22.99

Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken Bruschetta

$22.99

Primavera

$22.99

Bianca Neve

$20.99

Combo Pizza

$21.99

Sides

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$55.00+

Fresh Rapini & Roasted Garlic

$43.00+

Asparagus & Roasted Peppers

$55.00+

Creamy Polenta

$55.00+

Tuscan Potatoes

$43.00+

Escarole with olives and walnuts

$55.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Specialties and an expertly curated wine bar.

Website

Location

1 Park Place Suite 10, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
orange star4.0 • 818
169 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass - Annapolis - West St.
orange star4.3 • 811
167 west street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Light House Bistro
orange star4.7 • 851
202 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Level a Small Plates Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
69 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Dangerously Delicious - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
212-214 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
GameOn Bar & Arcade - 114 West Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 West Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston