Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$3.50+

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Burrito Bowl

$3.50

Waffle & Meat Combo

$4.00

Waffle Breakfast Dog (Gluten-Free)

$2.50

Waffles 2 ct

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.50+

Biscuit, Sausage, Egg, Cheese Platter

$6.75

Biscuit, Sausage, Cheese Platter

$4.25

Biscuit, Egg, Cheese Platter

$4.25

Lunch

Build-A-Sandwich

$6.00

Corn Dog (Gluten-Free)

$2.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

HLT Sandwich

$6.00

PBJ Sandwich

$4.00

Perry's Favorite Sandwich

$6.00

Dessert & Pastries

Bagel - Asiago

$2.00

Bagel - Everything

$2.00

Bagel - Hawaiian

$2.00

Bagel - Plain

$2.00

Biscotti

$1.50

Cinnamon Rolls - Leah's Bakery

$3.50

Danish - Leah's Bakery Cream Cheese

$3.50

Cookies

$3.00

Cookies - Chunky Poodle

$4.50

GF Chocolate Cakesicle - NiceBites

$4.00

GF Oatmeal Pie Cookies - NiceBites

$4.00

Croissant

$2.00

Muffin Banana Nut

$2.50

Muffin Blueberry

$2.50

Muffin Chocolate

$2.50

Muffin Cinnamon

$3.00

Soft Serve Cone Regular (8 oz)

$2.00

Sundae

$3.00

Drinks

Coffee & Espresso

Affogato

$3.50

Americano

$3.00+

Batch Brew (House Coffee)

$1.85+

Café Au Lait

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Eiskaffee (Cold Coffee w/ Soft Serve)

$5.00+

Espresso Con Panna

$2.75+

Espresso Shot

$1.50+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Macchiato Latte

$4.50+

Other Drinks

Blenders

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chromas

$3.50+

Refreshers

$3.50+

Flavored Milk & Steamers

$2.45+

Float

$5.00

Fog Tea & Milk Tea

$3.50+

Fruit Smoothie

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.45+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Milkiatos & Milkshakes

$3.75+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Organic Tea

$3.00+

Spritzer

$5.50

Drinks from the Cooler

Bottle Pop Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Pop Coca Cola Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Pop A&W Zero Sugar Root Beer Can

$1.00

Canned Pop 7 Up Zero Sugar Can

$1.00

Canned Pop Sunkist Orange Zero Sugar Can

$1.00

Energy Drink

$3.00

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.25

Body Armor Blue Raspberry

$2.25

Body Armor Tropical Punch

$2.25

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gatorade Zero Lemon Lime

$2.25

Gatorade Zero Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$2.25

ICE Drinks

$1.00

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Sunny D

$1.00

Retail

Shirts

Plain Shirt

$15.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$15.00

Cups/Tumblrs

Mugs

$12.00

Blue Tumblr (16 oz)

$15.00

Red Tumblr (20 oz)

$15.00

Coffee Bags

Brazil

$15.00

Breakfast Blend

$15.00

Rainforest Blend

$15.00

Heaven's Espresso

$18.00

Decaf

$18.00