Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

437 Reviews

$$

1405 Grand St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Caesar Salad

Starters

Pasties

$13.00

Wings

$13.00

Tossed in one sauce or two sauces mixed together. Half & Half unavailable

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Southwest Chicken Rolls

$13.00

Spicy Steak Bites

$17.00

Goat Cheese Bruschette

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Hearty Homemade Chicken Soup

$8.00

Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Creamy blend of sautéed mushrooms

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romain lettuce tossed with croutons in our homemade caesar dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, carrots, and cherry tomatoes

Greek Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, bell peppers, shallots, olives, roma tomatoes, and feta cheese with lemon vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Pear Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, fresh pears, candy walnuts, carrots, cherry tomatoes, fried goat cheese croutons & basil vinaigrette

Range Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken on top of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cheddar, shaved carrots with lemon vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, walnuts, dried cherries, raisins and cranberries, baked brie, cherry tomatoes, carrots and raspberry vinaigrette

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$15.00

The Classic Mini Burgers

$15.00

California Burger

$17.00

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles with a cilantro jalapeño sauce

Gruyere & Mushroom Burger

$18.00

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$18.00

Brie Burger

$17.00

crispy bacon and melted brie

Claire's Fave Burger

$18.00

Melted gorgonzola and tumbleweed onions

Sandwiches

Katie's Way Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Open faced turkey breast with bacon, melted gruyere and gravy on top

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated pork tossed in BBQ sauce topped with melted cheddar cheese

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauced with lettuce, tomatoes, and chunky blue cheese dressing

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and fresh mozzarella with basil vinaigrette

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Fresh herbed steak, roasted pepper aioli served with lettuce, tomatoes, and tumbleweed onions

Veggie Mash Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella

Entrees

Fish And Chips

$17.00

Beer battered tilapia and big crisp chips

Shepard's Pie

$17.00

New York Strip

$32.00

14oz grilled to temperature with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach in a red wine description

Veggie Risotto

$18.00

baby carrots, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and baby spinach

Sauteed Tilapia

$18.00

Served over a bed of sautéed spinach with dried fruits in a white wine sauce

Penne Alfredo

$15.00

Sautéed shallots and bacon tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Braised Short Ribs

$28.00

Served with a potato puree, cipollini onions, and sautéed spinach

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$15.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.00

Carrots & celery, peppers, and onions over wild rice with homemade sweet soy sauce

Sides

Chips

$7.00

Mashers

$7.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers + FF

$8.00

Pasta - Butter

$8.00

Pasta - Red

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese + FF

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Specials

Garlic Mozz Bread

Chicken Popeye Wrap

$17.00

Spinach, onions, mozzarella, tomatoes, honey mustard, and a choice of a side.

Fried Calamari Salad

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese Tortellini

$21.00

Extra Sauces

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Green Sauce

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Mayo

Beer

Allagash White

$8.25

Amstel Light

$6.75

Bud Light

$5.75

Budweiser

$5.75

Coors light

$5.75

Corona

$6.75

Dogfish 60 minute IPA

$6.75

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.75

Golden Monkey

$8.25

Heineken

$6.75

Heineken Light

$6.75

Kona Big Wave

$6.75

Lagunitas IPA

$6.75

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.75

Magners

$7.25

Miller Light

$5.75

Modelo Bottle

$6.75

Sam Adams Light

$6.75

Shiner Bock

$6.75

Stella

$6.75

Stella Cidre

$6.75

Wells Banana Bread

$8.75

Asbury Park Blonde

$6.75

Ballast Point Grapefruit IPA

$8.25

Ballast Point Sculpin Ipa

$8.25

Dale's Pale Ale

$6.75

Juicebomb IPA

$7.75

Narragansett Lager

$5.75

Sea Dragon IPA

$6.75

Sea Quench Ale

$6.75

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$7.25

Slighty Mighty

$6.75

Sweet Action

$7.25

White Claw

$6.50

High Noon

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.75

DogFish Crafted Cocktails

$9.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$6.75

Daisy Pale Ale

$6.75

Happy Dad

$7.25

Hell Or High Watermelon

$6.75

Pumpkin Ale

$8.25

Wine

GLS Sauvignon Blanc NZ

$13.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc NZ

$52.00

BTL Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc SA

$32.00

GLS Cabernet Freynelle

$12.00

GLS Red Blend Cotes

$9.00

BTL Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Cabernet Margarett's

$40.00

BTL Tempranillo/Rioja

$28.00

BTL Malbec

$36.00

BTL Cabernet Freynelle

$48.00

BTL Red Blend Cotes

$36.00

BTL Rose

$36.00

BTL Prosecco

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1405 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

Gallery
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alfalfa
orange star4.8 • 717
1110 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Dolce & Salato
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Grand St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Saku Hoboken
orange star4.0 • 282
936 Park Ave Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Fruiti Fi - Hoboken
orange starNo Reviews
1404 Grand Street Unit 1 Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Olivia's
orange starNo Reviews
1038 Garden Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
The Brick
orange star3.7 • 542
1122 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hoboken

honeygrow - Hoboken
orange star4.4 • 4,335
120 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Northern Soul
orange star4.6 • 2,622
700 1st St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Grubbs Takeaway - Hoboken
orange star4.4 • 2,000
418 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
orange star4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Bar - 205 Washington St
orange star4.0 • 1,427
205 Washington St Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Alfalfa
orange star4.8 • 717
1110 Washington Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hoboken
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1874 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston