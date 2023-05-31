Carpool Arlington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
Restaurant info
20 years of history, re-invented After a 20-year run in Ballston, then 4 years in Fair Lakes, CarPool is back in Arlington, VA at 900 N. Glebe Rd.. We brought the games, the wall signs, and the staff to our new place, but most importantly we brought the good times! No pretense, no attitude, just good old-fashioned camaraderie. With 30 televisions, a huge beer selection, full bar, and great food there’s always fun on tap at CarPool. We have two large bar areas and are equipped to host your parties. If you’re not watching a game you can play one – we have pool, darts, and pinball machines. Join us for fun!
Location
900 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant