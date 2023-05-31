Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carpool Arlington

900 N Glebe Rd

Arlington, VA 22203

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Cheese Steak

$11.99


APPETIZERS

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Basket Fries

$10.99

Bonelees wing

$12.99

Calamari

$9.99

Fried chicken & waffles

$9.99

Chicharrones

$7.99

Hummus

$10.99

Roast Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Carpool Nachos

$7.99

Pretzels Sticks

$9.99

Fried Pickeles

$7.99

Chips and salsa

$4.99

chips and Queso

$9.99

Veggie dip

$9.99

Carpool Classic Fries

$11.99

Basket of Tots

$9.99

Chicken taquitos

$9.99

Mozzzarela cheese stick

$10.99

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Ale-Battered shrimp

$10.99

Chips and Guacamole

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$11.99

ENTREES

FISH TACOS

$10.99

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Roast Chicken Platter

$14.99

SANDWICHES

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$12.99

The BBQ Burger

$13.99

Supreme Burger

$13.99

Mini Angus Burgers

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$12.99

BLT Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Cheese Steak

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Salmon Filet Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

SALADS

Mixed Greens

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Vegetable dip

$9.99

Country Chicken Salad

$10.99

Cauliflower Broccoli Salad

$13.99

Roasted Corn

$6.99

Spinach and Corn

$8.99

Carpool Chilli

$7.99

Spinach Salad

$7.99

SIDES

Small ceasar

$5.00

Small house salad

$4.00

Baby spinach salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$5.00

Small fries

$4.99

Small tots

$4.99

DESSERTS

Brownie

$6.99

Ice Cream

$4.00

XHANGO

$5.99

ADD ON

EXTRA RANCH

$0.75

EXTRA BUN

$1.00

Extra Guacamole

$1.00

blue cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra BBQ

$0.75

EXTRA CHIPS

CHICKEN

$4.00

Extra Salsa

$0.75

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$0.75

Extra 1000 islands

$0.25

Extra Sun Dried Vinaigrette

$0.25

American

$0.95

Cheddar

$0.95

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

$0.95

PROVOLONE

$0.95

Swiss

$0.95

ONIONS

$0.46

CROUTONS

$0.46

Jalapenos

$0.46

Pickle

$0.46

Grilled Onions

$0.46

EXTRA PICO DE GALLO

$0.44

EXTRA MAYO

Extra Buffalo sauce

$0.75

Extra pita bread

$2.36

Egg

$1.18

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Extra Broccoli

$1.00

extra tomatoes

$0.50

extra cherry tomatoes

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

$0.25

EXTRA CAESAR

Bacon Crumbles

$2.00

Extra Cajun Spice

Extra Queso

$1.50

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.46

Fresh Tomato salsa

$0.46

Roasted Peppers

$0.46

Extra Marinara

$1.00

avocado

$1.00

bacon

$1.00

--QUESO--

--CHILI--

Extra Parmesan

$0.95

Lettuce

Tomato

Extra Tartar Sauce

Add pickles on top

Extra Mango Habanero

Extra Maple Syrup

Extra Cauliflower

$1.00

Extra Spinach

$1.00

Extra Italian dressing

$0.25

-Extra Beef patty-

$6.00

Extra Steak

$6.00

Blackened

Lettuce wrap

spice

NO

No Sauce

No Bun

No Coleslaw

No Cocktail Sauce

No Tomato

No Onion

No Lettuce

No Bacon

No Mushrooms

No Cheese

No Spice

No Croutons

No Jalapeños

No Pickle

No Pico de Gallo

No Sour Cream

No Beans

No Guacamole

No Knife & Fork

No Napkins

No Chips

No Fries

No Sides

No Papers

No Sour cream

No Corn

No Condiments

No Dressing

No Cucumbers

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 am
20 years of history, re-invented After a 20-year run in Ballston, then 4 years in Fair Lakes, CarPool is back in Arlington, VA at 900 N. Glebe Rd.. We brought the games, the wall signs, and the staff to our new place, but most importantly we brought the good times! No pretense, no attitude, just good old-fashioned camaraderie. With 30 televisions, a huge beer selection, full bar, and great food there’s always fun on tap at CarPool. We have two large bar areas and are equipped to host your parties. If you’re not watching a game you can play one – we have pool, darts, and pinball machines. Join us for fun!

900 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203

