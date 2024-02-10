Restaurant info

Welcome to our Indian & American Fusion restaurant, where we are dedicated to satisfying your cravings for heartwarming comfort food, delectable breakfast options, and a delightful coffee experience. Nestled on the US Highway 98 Between Tallahassee, FL and St. George Island State Park. Start your day off right with our comforting breakfast choices, ranging from big boy sandwich , aloo Paratha , paneer paratha to savory omelets & avocado toast. Sip on the aromatic allure of our freshly brewed coffee while you enjoy Curry or Naan Pizza. Explore our boba tea and fresh juice offerings, including a variety of flavors and toppings to suit your palate. Quench your thirst with our selection of refreshing fresh fruit juices and naturally hydrating coconut water. Open 7 days a week!

