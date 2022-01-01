Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Carrboro Pizza Oven

87 Reviews

$

200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8

Carrboro, NC 27510

Order Again

THE CUSTOM PIZZAS

SMALL DETROIT STYLE

$10.00Out of stock

This latest addition to our menu has already become our customers’ favorite. For the uninitiated, what makes Detroit-style pizza special, is that it is baked in a deep pan and the cheese goes to the edge.

LARGE DETROIT STYLE

$15.00Out of stock

This latest addition to our menu has already become our customers’ favorite. For the uninitiated, what makes Detroit-style pizza special, is that it is baked in a deep pan and the cheese goes to the edge.

10" GLUTEN-FRIENDLY STYLE

$11.00Out of stock

Our gluten-friendly crust is prepared by Venice Bakery and is free from wheat, dairy, and nut allergens, and is suitable for those who follow a vegan diet. Recognized as one of the best-tasting gluten-free pizza crusts in the industry, this crust delivers a crispy, chewy crust that serves as the perfect base for your toppings.

15" GRANDMA STYLE

$16.00Out of stock

Many restaurants have their own take on this recipe, but we’re confident that ours is the best. Baked in a large, square pan at high heat after a relatively short final proofing time, the crust is wonderfully crispy and denser/thinner than traditional Sicilian-style pizza.

THE SALADS

GARDEN

$6.00+

salad greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, croutons, dressing on the side

THE SODAS

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

THE SLICES

CHEESE SLICE

$3.00

new york style cheese slice

THE SIDES

SIDE OF EXTRA SALAD DRESSING - 2 oz.

$0.50

SIDE OF MARINARA - 4 oz.

$0.75

SIDE OF RANCH - 4 oz.

$1.00

SIDE OF RED SAUCE - 4 oz.

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving four authentic styles of pizza since 2013! Authentic Detroit Style Pizza, NY Style, Grandma, and Gluten-Friendly pizzas prepared fresh daily.

