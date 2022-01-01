Carrboro Pizza Oven

10" GLUTEN-FRIENDLY STYLE

$11.00 Out of stock

Our gluten-friendly crust is prepared by Venice Bakery and is free from wheat, dairy, and nut allergens, and is suitable for those who follow a vegan diet. Recognized as one of the best-tasting gluten-free pizza crusts in the industry, this crust delivers a crispy, chewy crust that serves as the perfect base for your toppings.