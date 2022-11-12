Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Carrburritos Taqueria

No reviews yet

711 West Rosemary St.

Carrboro, NC 27510

Popular Items

Mejor Burrito
Regular Burrito
Quesadillas

Appetizers

Ceviche

$8.75

Fresh tilapia marinated in fresh lemon, jalapeños, and cilantro. The marinade "cooks" the fish and develops a tangy, bright flavor. Served with two warm flour tortillas and a lettuce and tomato garnish. **Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Salsa & Chips

$5.50

A bowl of salsa fresca with a basket of a mix of corn and flour chips.

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Fresh made guacamole (twice a day!) with a basket of corn and flour chips.

Queso & Chips

$6.75

Fresh house made queso served with a basket of corn and flour chips.

Queso con Frijoles & Chips

$7.75

Fresh house made queso with a scoop of black or pinto beans and served with a basket of corn and flour chips.

Burritos

Mejor Burrito

Mejor Burrito

$9.50

A burrito with guacamole, sour cream, black or pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca. You may add a filling. Served with chips and salsa on the side.

Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito

$7.50

A burrito with black or pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca. You may add a filling. Served with chips and salsa on the side.

Plain Burrito

$7.25

Beans, rice, and cheese ONLY! Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Baby Burrito with Filling

$5.50

A small burrito with beans, cheese, and your choice of filling. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips. (Specify in the notes if you would like rice as well - or instead) These are little, so we can't fit more than 4 ingredients inside!

Baby Burrito - Plain

$4.25

A small burrito with beans, cheese, and rice. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips.

Pescado Asado Burrito

$12.50Out of stock

A burrito with grilled fish, black beans, rice, sour cream, salsa, and lettuce. Served with chips.

Tacos

Tacos w/ Filling

Tacos w/ Filling

$4.00

Any filling in two tortillas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese.

Baby Taco

$4.85

A single taco with your choice of filling, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese. Served with chips.

Pescado Asado Tacos

$10.25Out of stock

Grilled fish in two tortillas, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado cream, with lime and radishes

Tostadas

Tostada

Tostada

$8.25

Like a salad - a crispy corn tortilla piled high with a lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and topped with sour cream and a few chips. You may add a filling as well.

Pescado Tostada

$12.50Out of stock

Like a salad - a crispy corn tortilla piled high with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, and grilled fish. Topped with sour cream, a few chips, lime, and radishes.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$6.95

Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and a side of salsa. You can add a filling and sour cream as well!

Baby Quesadilla

$4.00

Grilled 6" flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with chips.

Baby Quesadilla w/ Filling

$5.75

Grilled 6" flour tortillas with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with chips.

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos

$8.75

House made corn and flour chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa fresca. You may add a filling as well.

Sides & Extras

Mexican Rice

$1.75

Side Beans

$2.25

Cheese

$1.60

Sour Cream

$0.75

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.75

Side of Filling

Side Fish

$5.50Out of stock

Lettuce

$1.25

Tomatoes

$1.25

Side of Guacamole - 2 oz

$1.95
Side of Guacamole - 4 oz

Side of Guacamole - 4 oz

$3.75

Side of Guacamole - 8 oz

$7.25
Whole Avocado

Whole Avocado

$3.00

We will hand pick the best looking avocado for your slicing and scooping needs, but as we are not cutting it open, we cannot guarantee perfection.

Side Queso

$3.50

A large scoop of our fresh house made queso

Side of Queso con Frijoles (beans)

$4.50

Small Side Of Chips

$2.75

Additional salsa - 2 oz

$0.75

Side of salsa - 8 oz

$3.00

Tortilla(s)

$1.50

Brownie

$3.00

Sodas, etc.

Iced Tea

$1.70

Please indicate sweet, unsweet, or 1/2 & 1/2. Thank you!

Horchata

$2.25

Sweetened cinnamon rice milk (Contains dairy)

Coca-Cola in a can

$1.70

Diet Coke

$1.70

Dr. Pepper

$1.70

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.70

Sprite

$1.70

La Croix - Lemon

$2.00

La Croix - Lime

$2.00

La Croix - Pamplemousse

$2.00

Dr. Brown's - Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Brown's - Cream Soda

$2.00

Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Brown's - Diet Cream Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Jumex Mango Juice

$2.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.00

Jarritos - Tamarind

$2.00

Jarritos - Lime

$2.00

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$2.00

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Mexican Coke (in a bottle)

$2.70

Blenheim's Ginger Ale

$2.70Out of stock

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$2.70

Sidral Mundet

$2.00Out of stock

Mexican Apple Soda

Open Water (still) in 16oz aluminum bottle

$2.00

Reeds Ginger Beer - Extra Ginger

$2.70

Cheerwine - (in glass bottle)

$2.00Out of stock

Jumex Guava Nectar

$2.00Out of stock

San Pelligrino - Pom/Cherry

$2.00

San Pelligrino - Tang / Straw

$2.00

Beers

PBR 12 oz bottle

$3.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

12 oz Tecate

$3.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

$1.50 PBR

$1.50

A Wednesday Drink Special! For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

$2 TECATE

$2.00

A Tuesday Drink Special! For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Corona

$4.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Corona Light

$4.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Negra Modelo

$4.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Modelo Especial

$4.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Pacifico

$4.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Hoppyum IPA

$4.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Austin EastCiders - Blood Orange

$4.50

For here or for pick up. Please have I.D. ready.// Not available for delivery.

Margarita Mix

Carrburritos' secret recipe for the limeaid that we put into our delicious margaritas! One glass = 3 servings

Virgin Margarita Mix

$3.00

Carrburritos' secret recipe for the limeaid that we put into our delicious margaritas! One glass = 3 servings

Jar of Chipotle Salsa

Jar of Chipotle Salsa

Jar of Chipotle Salsa

$5.00Out of stock

8.5 oz jar of our smokey and delicious Chipotle salsa

Koozies

Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

Standard Tee: Black with Turquoise

Small

Small

$18.00Out of stock

(front of tee image)

Medium

Medium

$18.00Out of stock

(back of tee image)

Large

Large

$18.00

(front of tee image)

XL

XL

$18.00Out of stock

(back of tee image)

Standard Tee: White with Turquoise

Small

Small

$18.00

Standard Tee: Carolina Blue with White

Small

Small

$18.00

Standard Tee: Carolina Blue with Turquoise

Medium

Medium

$18.00

(front of tee image)

Large

Large

$18.00Out of stock

(back of tee image)

XL

XL

$18.00

(front of tee image)

Feminine Scoop Neck: Light Grey with White (runs small)

Small

Small

$18.00

Flattering fit, runs small. (Front of tee image)

Large

Large

$18.00

Flattering fit, runs small. (Back of tee image)

Feminine Scoop Neck: Antique Navy with Turquoise (runs small)

Medium

Medium

$18.00

Flattering fit, runs small (front of tee image)

Large

Large

$18.00

Flattering fit, runs small. (back of tee image)

XL

XL

$18.00

Flattering fit. Runs small. (front of tee image)

Feminine Scoop Neck: Charcoal with Turquoise (runs small)

Large

Large

$18.00

Flattering fit, runs small.

Feminine Scoop Neck: Light Grey with Navy (runs small)

XL

XL

$18.00

Runs small

Feminine Dolman (wide neck/off the shoulder): Charcoal with Turquoise (runs small)

Large

Large

$18.00

Loose fitting and flattering

Feminine Racer-Back Tank: Antique Navy with White (runs small)

Large

Large

$18.00

Tissue tee, runs small

Racer-Back Tank Dress: Charcoal with Turquoise (runs small)

Medium

Medium

$18.00

Sweatshirt: Black with Turquoise

Cozy thick cotton with turquoise logo
Small sweatshirt

Small sweatshirt

$25.00

Cozy thick cotton with turquoise logo

Medium sweatshirt

Medium sweatshirt

$25.00

Cozy thick cotton with turquoise logo

Large sweatshirt

Large sweatshirt

$25.00

Cozy thick cotton with turquoise logo

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Carrburritos is a California-style taqueria featuring fresh and sophisticated flavors served in generous portions and made daily on location.

Location

711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro, NC 27510

