The Sip District - Carriere
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small local coffee shop
Location
2 Alphabet Ave, Carriere, MS 39426
Gallery