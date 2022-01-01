Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Carrie's Coffee etc - Pinnacle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Carrie's Coffee, etc is located inside The Pinnacle Building on the 7th floor and is exclusively for the tenants & guests of the building. Hope you will stop in for a visit!
Location
150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville, TN 37201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant