Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Carrie's Coffee etc - Pinnacle

review star

No reviews yet

150 3rd Ave S #750

Nashville, TN 37201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Sandwich
Whole Sandwich
Chocolate Protein Smoothie

Sandwiches (Online)

Whole Sandwich

$9.49

Half Sandwich

$5.49

Pastries/Snacks

Cookie

$1.60

Muffin

$2.99

Star Bagel

$1.99

Star Bagel w/ Butter

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.49

Star Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$2.99

Star Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

Candy Bar

$1.37

Regular Chips

$1.37

Gourmet Chips

$1.75

Granola Bar

$1.25

Grab the Gold Bar

$2.50

Protein Bar

$2.50

Grab & Go

Hard Boiled Eggs- 2 ct

$1.50Out of stock

Yogurt

$1.75

Low Fat Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Veggie Cup

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.95

Couscous

$3.25

Quinoa

$3.25

Protein Pack

$5.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Hummus

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

1/2 Container Chicken Salad

$4.69

Whole Container Chicken Salad

$7.99

1/2 Container Egg Salad

$4.69

Whole Container Egg Salad

$7.99

1/2 Container Tuna

$4.69

Whole Container Tuna

$7.99

Reg. Chips

$1.28

Gourmet chips

$1.83

Candy Bar

$1.37

Protein bars

$2.52

Nuts ($1.75)

$1.83

Crackers

$0.91

Beverages

Soda

$2.05

Bottled Water

$1.83

Smart water

$2.28

Sparkling Water

$1.95

Tea- 16oz

$1.60

Juice/Vitamin Water/Bottle Tea

$2.52

Energy Drinks

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Protein Smoothie

$5.29

Chocolate Protein Smoothie

$5.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Carrie's Coffee, etc is located inside The Pinnacle Building on the 7th floor and is exclusively for the tenants & guests of the building. Hope you will stop in for a visit!

Website

Location

150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville, TN 37201

Directions

Gallery
Carrie's Coffee etc image
Carrie's Coffee etc image
Carrie's Coffee etc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Patika - South Lamar
orange starNo Reviews
2159 South Lamar Blvd AUSTIN, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Cafe 4
orange star3.0 • 7
4 Corporate Drive Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurantnext
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
411 1st Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
The Carmel Diner & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
63 gleneida ave Carmel, NY 10512
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Standard At The Smith House
orange star4.8 • 2,241
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
orange star4.1 • 1,494
114 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston