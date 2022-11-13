Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Carrigan's Beer Garden - Lakeview

374 Reviews

$$

2910 6TH AVE S

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad

Food Sunday

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

bavarian pretzel, beer cheese dip

Brät Pups & Beer Cheese

Brät Pups & Beer Cheese

$14.00

six bratwurst mini corndogs with beer cheese dip

House Fries w/ Sauce Trio

House Fries w/ Sauce Trio

$7.00
Basket-O-Tots w/ Sauce Trio

Basket-O-Tots w/ Sauce Trio

$9.00

golden tots w/ choice of 3 house dipping sauces

Fried Brussels & Cauliflower

Fried Brussels & Cauliflower

$14.00

fried Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, onion, romesco, cruncy chickpeas, grilled lemon

Loaded House Fries

Loaded House Fries

$11.00
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$13.00

golden tots, beer cheese sauce, greek dog sauce, red onion, shaved jalapeño *contains beef

Currywurst

Currywurst

$11.00

house fries, cheddar jalapeno bratwurst, tomato curry

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$15.00

3 sliders with lemon caper sauce on Hawaiian rolls with a side of pickled vegetables

House Smoked Buffalo Wings

House Smoked Buffalo Wings

$13.00

8 house smoked wings tossed in choice of gochujang buffalo with hipster ranch drizzle or garlic lemon parmesan with chives

Basic Grilled Cheese (v)

Basic Grilled Cheese (v)

$5.00

cheddar, american, buttered sourdough

Quesabirria Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

pulled pork, onion, cilantro, white cheese, pork consume, corn tortillas. 2 per order

Nashville Hot Chicken & French Toast

Nashville Hot Chicken & French Toast

$16.00

Nashville hot fried chicken, french toast, powdered sugar, maple syrup, house pickles, hipster ranch on the side

Fried Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$11.00

lemon cheesecake icing, maple syrup

Super Brunch Bowl

Super Brunch Bowl

$10.00

cheese grits, chili oil, fried egg, cotija, sauteed onions, peppers, & kale

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

romaine wedge, bacon lardon, crouton, pickled onion, tomato, bleu cheese drizzle

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

kale and romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crouton, nori dressing

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$15.00

tenderized breaded chicken, brown butter lemon caper sauce, creamy potato salad, pickled vegetables

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

fried green tomatoes, beefsteak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, nori dressing, balsamic reduction, sourdough, house fries with choice of house dipping sauces

Birminghamburger

Birminghamburger

$17.00

two house made patties, arugula, bacon, pickled onions, beer cheese, aioli, brioche bun, house fries with choice of house dipping sauces (vegetarian option available)

Birmingham Dog

Birmingham Dog

$11.00

Nathan's Famous hot dog, Hinkel's bun, special dog sauce, kraut, mustard and fries with choice of house dipping sauces

Brät(Brot)wurst

Brät(Brot)wurst

$11.00

cheddar-jalapeno bratwurst, kraut, house mustard, fries w/ choice of house dipping sauce

Beyond Brät(Brot)wurst (v)

Beyond Brät(Brot)wurst (v)

$13.00

beyond brat (vegetarian), kraut, house mustard, fries w/ choice of house dipping sauce

Carrigan's Corn Dog

Carrigan's Corn Dog

$15.00

street-style, hipster ranch, guajillo ketchup, cotija, cilantro, Carrigan's fries

Beyond Carrigan's Corn Dog (v)

Beyond Carrigan's Corn Dog (v)

$17.00

beyond brat (vegetarian) street-style, hipster ranch, guajillo ketchup, cotija, cilantro, fries *cornmeal batter contains egg & dairy products

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, Nashville chili oil, house made pickles, brioche roll, served with house fries with your choice of house dipping sauce

House Made Ice Cream & Streusel

House Made Ice Cream & Streusel

$13.00

bourbon braised apples with cinnamon lemon streusel and chocolate fudge imperial stout ice cream

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Sunday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2910 6TH AVE S, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35233

Carrigan's Beer Garden image
Carrigan's Beer Garden image
Carrigan's Beer Garden image

