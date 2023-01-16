Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
Carrigan's Public House - Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2430 MORRIS AVENUE, Birmingham, AL 35203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roots & Revelry - Birmingham - TJ Tower
4.1 • 778
1623 2nd Ave N Suite B Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham