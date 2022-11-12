Italian
Bars & Lounges
Carroll Place
2,137 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Italian American Winebar & Gastropub
Location
157 Bleecker st, new york, NY 10012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
No Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurant