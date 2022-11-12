Carroll Place imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Carroll Place

2,137 Reviews

$$

157 Bleecker st

new york, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Insalate

Salad
Kale Ceasar

Kale Ceasar

$13.00

Housemade Croutons & Parmigiano

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Parmigiano & Pickled Onion

Endive Salad

$14.00

Mesculin Salad

$12.00

Jellybeans

Pizza

Rucola Pizza

Rucola Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Arugula & Lemon Dressing

Tartufo Pizza

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Speck (Ham), Mixed Mushrooms, Truffle Cream & Truffle Oil

Amatriciana Pizza

Amatriciana Pizza

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pancetta, Red Onion & Chili Flakes

Brussels Pizza

$18.00

Flat bread

$2.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Salame Pizza

$18.00

Pasta

Papardelle

$19.00

Linguine Vongole

$19.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.00

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$18.00

Orechiette

$19.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

Housemade Lasagna

$19.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

Secondi

Wood Fired Free Range Chicken

Wood Fired Free Range Chicken

$25.00

Broccoli Rabe with Olives & Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Sauteed Spinach & Rosemary New Potatoes

Braised Short Rib

$28.00

Grilled Hanger Steak

$32.00

Branzino

$26.00

Small Plates/Burger

Marinated Olives

$7.00
Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

Cherry Tomatoes & Wood Fired Flatbread

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00
Meatballs Pomodoro

Meatballs Pomodoro

$13.00
Salt & Pepper Ribs

Salt & Pepper Ribs

$14.00
Wood Fired Rosemary Wings

Wood Fired Rosemary Wings

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Pork Ragu Sliders

$14.00

with Shaved Parmigiano

Carroll Place Burger

$18.00

Foccacia Bun, Crispy Speck & Gorgonzola

Calamari Friti

$16.00

Tomato Bread Soup

$8.00

Salumi

Chef Selection 3 Salumi e 3 Formaggi

$36.00
3 Meats for $20

3 Meats for $20

$20.00

Choose 3 Meats

Prosciutto Di Parma

$8.00

Speck

$8.00

Sopressata

$8.00

Jamon Serrano

$8.00

Formaggi

Chef Selection 3 Salumi e 3 Formaggi

$36.00

3 Cheese for $18

$18.00

Choose 3 Cheese

5 Cheese for $26

$26.00

Choose up to 5 Cheese

Manchengo

$6.00

Parmigiano

$6.00

Gorgonzola

$6.00

Pecorino

$6.00

Tartufo Cheese

$6.00

Market Sides

2 for $13

$13.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Rosemary New Potatoes

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Butternut Squash

$9.00

Dessert

Nutella Calzone

$16.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$5.00

3 Scoops Gelato

$13.00

Cake Fee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Pulse

Pulse all inclusive Paid

$69.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian American Winebar & Gastropub

Location

157 Bleecker st, new york, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Carroll Place image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comensoli's Italian Bistro - Downtown Kalamazoo
orange starNo Reviews
762 W. Main St. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Cuba Rum Bar
orange star4.1 • 2,086
222 Thompson Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Rubirosa - 235 Mulberry Street
orange starNo Reviews
235 Mulberry Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Il Corallo Trattoria
orange star4.1 • 1,286
176 Prince St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Spicy Moon West Village - West Village
orange star4.0 • 2
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in new york

Jane
orange star4.3 • 7,091
100 West Houston St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Restaurant - NYC
orange star4.6 • 5,598
75 Washington Place New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Claudette
orange star4.5 • 4,089
24 5th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Cuba Rum Bar
orange star4.1 • 2,086
222 Thompson Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Finger Joint - 8th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,831
31 W 8th St New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near new york
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston